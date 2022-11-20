ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vergne, TN

WSMV

Fire destroys salvage yard office in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - An office building has been destroyed following an early morning fire near a salvage yard in Lebanon. According to Wilson County EMA fire crews, the fire was reported at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the A-1 Auto Parts at 1135 Gwynn Road. When crews arrived, approximately half of the building was in flames.
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Couple escape house fire in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews saved a home from serious damage early Tuesday morning in South Nashville. According to personnel at the scene, a married couple was inside their home on Mimosa Drive when the wife heard popping coming from the basement and then smelled smoke. She called in the fire around 2:45 a.m. and evacuated with her husband.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

WATCH: Suspect pepper sprays victims in car wash, police investigating

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Nov. 13, three victims were pepper sprayed, physically assaulted and robbed by an unidentified person at a car wash on Gallatin Pike. Surveillance cameras set up in the car wash bays documented the incident. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the victims were cleaning...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Travelers victimized by catalytic converter thefts while away

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - During the holiday season, many people park their cars overnight at airports and hotels while traveling. Those are the kind of places where people’s catalytic converters are being stolen from vehicles. A Lebanon man said he recently had four stolen off his truck. He said...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Thief takes potted plant from front porch of Berry Hill business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville business is searching for answers after a porch pirates took something employees never expected to be stolen. The office building along Foster Creighton Drive in Berry Hill is now missing one of the large potted plants that had sat on the front porch for years. Employees said they have no idea why someone would steal it but not take anything else.
BERRY HILL, TN
wgnsradio.com

MPD Investigating Motorized Scooter Theft

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Murfreesboro Detectives are seeking information about three unknown individuals who allegedly stole a blue Daixi PMZ motor scooter from CarTronics. The store is on Mall Circle next to Home Depot. Police report the theft occurred on October 22nd. Evidently, the motorized scooter was moved behind a nearby building...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Madison businesses concerned with increase in crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Madison auto repair shop being broken into for the second time in the last two months. The owners of the show said crime in the area seems to be getting worse. There’s one window Tennessee Muffler and Auto Service owners said three...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police arrest man involved in fatal construction site shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro police have arrested the man responsible for a fatal shooting that took place last week at a construction site. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, 31-year-old Juan Edgardo Montoya arrived at a construction site at 5833 Nolensville Pike. According to a witness, he arrived at the site on a day he was not scheduled to work, sparking concern.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Standoff in Murfreesboro ends with peaceful arrest

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A standoff between the Murfreesboro Police Department and a 36-year-old man ended peacefully on Tuesday afternoon. Rush Colvin, 36, surrendered to officers around 3:20 p.m. after nearly three hours of negotiations and verbal commands to leave the home. Officers were called to the Heritage Place Townhouse...
MURFREESBORO, TN

