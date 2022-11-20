Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Related
Investigation underway after fire damages home in Wilson County
Crews responded to a large fire at a junkyard in Wilson County early Tuesday morning.
WSMV
Fire destroys salvage yard office in Lebanon
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - An office building has been destroyed following an early morning fire near a salvage yard in Lebanon. According to Wilson County EMA fire crews, the fire was reported at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the A-1 Auto Parts at 1135 Gwynn Road. When crews arrived, approximately half of the building was in flames.
WSMV
Couple escape house fire in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews saved a home from serious damage early Tuesday morning in South Nashville. According to personnel at the scene, a married couple was inside their home on Mimosa Drive when the wife heard popping coming from the basement and then smelled smoke. She called in the fire around 2:45 a.m. and evacuated with her husband.
WSMV
WATCH: Suspect pepper sprays victims in car wash, police investigating
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Nov. 13, three victims were pepper sprayed, physically assaulted and robbed by an unidentified person at a car wash on Gallatin Pike. Surveillance cameras set up in the car wash bays documented the incident. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the victims were cleaning...
‘Speechless’: Dog intentionally burned in South Nashville now recovering
"Speechless" — that's how Metro Animal Care and Control officials say they feel about the latest case of animal cruelty that they are investigating.
WSMV
Travelers victimized by catalytic converter thefts while away
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - During the holiday season, many people park their cars overnight at airports and hotels while traveling. Those are the kind of places where people’s catalytic converters are being stolen from vehicles. A Lebanon man said he recently had four stolen off his truck. He said...
Smoke alarms save family of four from house fire in Williamson County
A Williamson County family has smoke alarms to thank after the devices alerted them to a fire that sparked inside their home early Sunday morning.
Tennessee drivers concerned with dangerous stretch of I-65 amid widening project
Crashes along the stretch of I-65 appear to be getting worse, and the issue mounted on Nov. 9 when there was an 11 car pile up on the interstate.
‘Shoes are a dead giveaway’: Dickson store owner catches thief breaking in 10 days apart
As the holiday season kicks off, local businesses are gearing up for the rush. Now, a Dickson store owner is offering a reward after surveillance cameras caught a burglar accused of breaking in twice within 10 days of each incident.
fox17.com
Here's who contacted the Dept. of Children's Services before a homeless toddler died
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is continuing to learn more information about who exactly reached out to the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) about Ariel Rose before she passed away. The 23-month-old had been seen at Brookmeade Park back in March. Ariel died at a transitional...
clarksvillenow.com
Landfill adding fees for some appliances, mattresses, trailers full of trash
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The landfill that serves Montgomery and Stewart Counties is adding fees for trailers of trash, certain appliances and large loads of wood, with new fees ranging from $10 to over $50 per load. Bi-County Solid Waste Management will change its fee structure residents effective...
WSMV
Thief takes potted plant from front porch of Berry Hill business
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville business is searching for answers after a porch pirates took something employees never expected to be stolen. The office building along Foster Creighton Drive in Berry Hill is now missing one of the large potted plants that had sat on the front porch for years. Employees said they have no idea why someone would steal it but not take anything else.
For Safer Conditions Manchester Police changes parking along Christmas Parade Route
Manchester Police Department is changing the parade parking along the Christmas Parade route this year. There will be no parking in the turn lane anywhere along the parade route. They will place traffic cones on the southbound lanes of Hwy. 41, separating the left and right lanes. Manchester Police is...
Suspect sought after setting dog on fire in South Nashville
An animal rescue shelter is searching for answers after animal control officers found a dog that had been set on fire in South Nashville.
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Summertown
An argument between two men led to a deadly shooting on Tuesday evening in Summertown.
wpln.org
Metro will close Brookmeade encampment, allotting 5 weeks to find housing for residents
Nashville officials have begun telling people living in the Brookmeade Park homeless encampment that they must leave. Metro is offering help to find housing, with a goal of moving everyone by Christmas. That timeline is faster than some advocates and outreach workers had originally anticipated. People have been living in...
wgnsradio.com
MPD Investigating Motorized Scooter Theft
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Murfreesboro Detectives are seeking information about three unknown individuals who allegedly stole a blue Daixi PMZ motor scooter from CarTronics. The store is on Mall Circle next to Home Depot. Police report the theft occurred on October 22nd. Evidently, the motorized scooter was moved behind a nearby building...
WSMV
Madison businesses concerned with increase in crime
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Madison auto repair shop being broken into for the second time in the last two months. The owners of the show said crime in the area seems to be getting worse. There’s one window Tennessee Muffler and Auto Service owners said three...
WSMV
Police arrest man involved in fatal construction site shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro police have arrested the man responsible for a fatal shooting that took place last week at a construction site. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, 31-year-old Juan Edgardo Montoya arrived at a construction site at 5833 Nolensville Pike. According to a witness, he arrived at the site on a day he was not scheduled to work, sparking concern.
WSMV
Standoff in Murfreesboro ends with peaceful arrest
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A standoff between the Murfreesboro Police Department and a 36-year-old man ended peacefully on Tuesday afternoon. Rush Colvin, 36, surrendered to officers around 3:20 p.m. after nearly three hours of negotiations and verbal commands to leave the home. Officers were called to the Heritage Place Townhouse...
Comments / 0