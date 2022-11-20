Read full article on original website
GCW Issues Statement After Wrestler Uses Homophobic Slur During Show
GCW has now issued a statement after a wrestler used a homophobic slur during a recent show. The incident occurred during the November 20 GCW Aura show, with Chris Hamrick using a homophobic slur during a promo segment. GCW has now taken to Twitter to address the incident. In a...
Shane McMahon ‘Doesn’t Know How To Wrestle’ Says Ex-WWE Star
Former WWE Tag Team champion René Duprée has lambasted Shane McMahon for his wrestling style, and overall approach towards wrestling. Duprée is a two-time champion in WWE, winning the World Tag Team Championship with Sylvain Grenier in 2003, and the WWE Tag Team Championship with Kenzo Suzuki in 2004.
Recent AEW Signing Confirms Talks With WWE
AEW recently announced a highly anticipated signing that was met with a lot of excitement from fans. During AEW’s debut tour of Canada, the company officially confirmed that Renee Paquette was All Elite. AEW fans had speculated about Renee potentially becoming All Elite ever since her WWE departure back...
Current AEW Star Claims John Cena Refused To Lose To Him In WWE
An AEW star has claimed that John Cena refused to lose to him when it came to cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase. Jack Swagger (AEW’s Jake Hager) had won the briefcase during the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WrestleMania XXVI in 2010. There was...
Report: ‘Skepticism’ Among AEW Talent About Tony Khan’s CM Punk/Colt Cabana Claims
Tony Khan recently asserted that CM Punk wasn’t behind any requests to remove Colt Cabana from AEW, but skeptics remain in the company. At the AEW Full Gear post-event media scrum, Khan had been asked about booking Colt Cabana and to clarify whether CM Punk had requested to have Cabana removed from AEW.
Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot
WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
Top WWE Star Comments On Bringing Competitive Mindset To The Company
A top WWE star has commented on bringing their competitive mindset to the company. Even before her signing with WWE, Bianca Belair has long been a premier athlete during her collegiate career at Tennessee. Belair earned All-SEC and All-American honors during her college days. Since then, “The E.S.T. of WWE”...
WWE Officially Confirms Name Change
A WWE name change has been officially confirmed ahead on the official WWE roster website ahead of Survivor Series WarGames. Cementing the newer and more vicious moniker, one popular and recently returned WWE star has now received a name change. With Mia Yim recently returning and assuming the ring name...
WWE Star Comments On Name Change After Backlash
A WWE star has responded to fan outrage over a just announced name change by providing more information on the shift. In the way that many people communicate nowadays, the comment comes via gif on Twitter. When WWE changed Mia Yim’s name on the WWE website officially to Michin, fans...
WWE Files New Trademark Related To Recently Returning Star
WWE has filed a new trademark related to a recently returning star, per the USPTO. In recent weeks on SmackDown, WWE began airing vignettes for the return of the Viking Raiders. The vignette featured a mysterious woman branding Erik and Ivar with their viking war paint, before ending with the...
AEW Regular Confirms They’ve Signed With The Company
An AEW regular has confirmed that they have signed with the company. Despite debuting for All Elite Wrestling in December 2021, Marina Shafir has yet to receive the “#ALLELITE” graphic on social media. Shafir signed with WWE in 2018 and worked in the company’s developmental brand until her...
Predicting The Card For WWE NXT Deadline
The final NXT premium live event is set to take place in December. NXT holds it’s first ever Deadline event, and the show is set to feature a lot of big matches. WWE recently announced the debut of the Iron Survivor Challenge, which will put 5 NXT stars in a match for a title opportunity.
AEW To Air Footage During Dynamite Of Incident Involving Top Star
AEW has confirmed that they will air footage of an incident that recently took place involving a rapper and one of AEW’s top names. The TBS Champion, Jade Cargill, has been involved in a Twitter feud with Bow Wow over the last few weeks. The feud seemingly culminated face...
WWE Changes Popular Theme Song & Fans React Strongly
WWE has changed a beloved entrance theme and fans have already reacted with some strong opinions. On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (November 21) a new entrance theme was debuted for Johnny Gargano. While the song was still basically the anthem many love (‘Rebel Heart’) it was a decidedly...
Ex-WWE Star Hints At Departure From AEW?
AEW star Andrade El Idolo appears to have hinted at his departure from the company. Andrade has taken to social media on several occasions this year to indicate that he’s unhappy with his position in AEW. The Mexican star has now seemingly bid farewell to the promotion. On Instagram,...
Bianca Belair Names Top Raw Star As Dream WrestleMania Opponent
Bianca Belair has named fellow NXT call up and former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley as her dream WrestleMania opponent. Belair defeated Becky Lynch for the WWE Raw Women’s Title at this year’s WrestleMania, in an acclaimed match up. Now she has her sights on next...
AEW Rampage November 18 Ratings Revealed
The ratings have been revealed for the go-home edition of AEW Rampage (November 18) before AEW Full Gear 2022. The episode saw Eddie Kingston and Ortiz go up against Konosuke Takeshita and Jun Akiyama in the main event, to help set up the Mad King vs Akiyama at AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour the following night.
AEW Star Blames ‘Egos’ For Huge WWE Match Never Happening
When the final members of the MMA Horsewomen, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke, signed with WWE, fans’ minds began speculating. The concept of the Four Horsewomen of MMA (Duke, Shafir, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler) colliding with WWE’s Four Horsewomen (Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley) seemed like a match that wrote itself.
How AEW All Out Fight Affected Kenny Omega Vs. Will Ospreay Plans
After a four-year absence from New Japan Pro Wrestling, Kenny Omega is set to return to NJPW to face Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom in 2023. Fightful Select (subscription required) has reported that conversations started during the summer for the match to take place. Omega had teased the idea of...
AEW Name Describes What It’s Like To Work With Eddie Kingston
AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has described what it is like to work with “Mad King” Eddie Kingston as a colleague. Schiavone was an on-screen personality in WCW from 1990 until WWE purchased the company’s assets in 2001, and chose not to retain his services. He joined AEW...
