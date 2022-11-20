Read full article on original website
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot
WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
wrestletalk.com
Another WWE Return Slated For Survivor Series
Another WWE return is slated for Survivor Series this Saturday. As previously reported, various WWE stars and legends are expected to be at this Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event. One such star includes the planned fifth member of Team Belair in the Women’s War Games match at Survivor...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Blames ‘Egos’ For Huge WWE Match Never Happening
When the final members of the MMA Horsewomen, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke, signed with WWE, fans’ minds began speculating. The concept of the Four Horsewomen of MMA (Duke, Shafir, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler) colliding with WWE’s Four Horsewomen (Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley) seemed like a match that wrote itself.
wrestletalk.com
Actor Cast To Play Ric Flair In ‘The Iron Claw’ Film
An actor has been cast to play Ric Flair in the upcoming film, “The Iron Claw”. The upcoming biopic centered on the Von Erich family has garnered a lot of attention as of late after the recent casting of new AEW World Champion MJF. On November 22, Deadline...
wrestletalk.com
Ex-WWE Star Hints At Departure From AEW?
AEW star Andrade El Idolo appears to have hinted at his departure from the company. Andrade has taken to social media on several occasions this year to indicate that he’s unhappy with his position in AEW. The Mexican star has now seemingly bid farewell to the promotion. On Instagram,...
wrestletalk.com
Shocking Return To Close WWE NXT
A shock return closed out tonight’s edition of WWE NXT (November 22) to attack North American Champion Wes Lee. After successfully defending his NXT North American Championship, Wes Lee had an even bigger problem than opponent Carmelo Hayes on his hands. Mid-celebration, the graphic featuring Lee’s name changed to...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Challenges Elon Musk To A Match
After his already tumultuous week, now a WWE star has challenged embattled Twitter owner to a match. Could Elon Musk join the ranks of Logan Paul and Bad Bunny to become the latest celeb to hop into a WWE ring?. I mean, probably not but it didn’t stop one NXT...
wrestletalk.com
Huge Name Set To Be At WWE Survivor Series
A WWE Hall of Famer is set to be backstage at Survivor Series. This Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event will feature the legendary War Games match coming to the main roster for the first time with a men’s and women’s edition of the stipulation. Ahead of...
wrestletalk.com
Next Championship Contenders Revealed On WWE NXT
In the opening segment on WWE NXT, the next in line for a championship opportunity seemed to be made clear as a feud kicked up again. With Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, the WWE NXT Women’s Champions having retained their titles against the since dissolved tag team of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, it seems Toxic Attraction is back for another turn.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star On Turning Down Top Hollywood Roles
A WWE star has described turning down a number of big Hollywood roles including being offered Mortal Kombat and Stranger Things. One WWE star has commented on actually turning down roles in Hollywood to favor his time as a fighter. In a new interview with Sidewalk Entertainment on YouTube, WWE...
wrestletalk.com
Championship Match Made Official For NXT Deadline
A major NXT Championship match teased previously for NXT’s upcoming premium live event, Deadline was made official tonight. On tonight’s edition of NXT (November 22) the next challenger to Bron Breakker’s NXT Championship was made official. With another vignette featuring Apollo Crews journaling for manifestation of the...
wrestletalk.com
Two Top NXT Stars Make Main Roster Debuts
At tonight’s (November 21) WWE Raw taping, two NXT stars made their main roster debut. Find out who they are!. On the match card tonight, an interesting duo of matches including the main roster debut of one from NXT!. Before tonight’s WWE Raw hits the air, fans in the...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Comments On Bringing Competitive Mindset To The Company
A top WWE star has commented on bringing their competitive mindset to the company. Even before her signing with WWE, Bianca Belair has long been a premier athlete during her collegiate career at Tennessee. Belair earned All-SEC and All-American honors during her college days. Since then, “The E.S.T. of WWE”...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Teases Major Character Change?
Has a major character change just been teased on tonight’s (November 22) WWE NXT after a loveable character suffered a loss?. When Wendy Choo took on Cora Jade on WWE NXT tonight, it was a culmination of a period of bullying by the younger star. With Cora Jade continually...
wrestletalk.com
New Match Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT
A new match has been added to tonight’s edition of WWE NXT. On November 8 edition of WWE NXT, Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons came up short in their bid for a shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Following the...
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star Says He Will Be Back ‘Soon’
A WWE star who has been away from the ring due to injury has revealed that he will be back ‘soon.’. Montez Ford has been out of action since September 2022 as he was reportedly suffering from a calf injury. Montez offered an update on his injury status while...
wrestletalk.com
Shane McMahon ‘Doesn’t Know How To Wrestle’ Says Ex-WWE Star
Former WWE Tag Team champion René Duprée has lambasted Shane McMahon for his wrestling style, and overall approach towards wrestling. Duprée is a two-time champion in WWE, winning the World Tag Team Championship with Sylvain Grenier in 2003, and the WWE Tag Team Championship with Kenzo Suzuki in 2004.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Undoes Name Change For Raw Star?
WWE has now seemingly reversed the name change for a recently returned Raw star. Mia Yim returned to WWE alongside the OC on the November 7 episode of Raw, as their answer to the ‘Rhea Problem’. In interviews since, Gallows, Anderson and AJ Styles have referred to Mia...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Files New Trademark Related To Recently Returning Star
WWE has filed a new trademark related to a recently returning star, per the USPTO. In recent weeks on SmackDown, WWE began airing vignettes for the return of the Viking Raiders. The vignette featured a mysterious woman branding Erik and Ivar with their viking war paint, before ending with the...
wrestletalk.com
Major WWE Return Expected To Take Place Soon
WWE is reportedly set to get one of their major players back sooner rather than later. WWE has been without former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch since SummerSlam, where she suffered a separated shoulder in her clash with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Becky was written off WWE television following...
