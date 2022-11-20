ROCHESTER, N.Y. — LGBTQ+ groups in Rochester are mourning the loss of the five victims who were killed in a mass shooting at a LGBTQ+ club in Colorado. “Out Alliance” says, gay clubs, and bars are meant to be a safe space for their community. Andrew Moran, the board president of the organization says this shooting brought him back mentally to 2016, when a gunman killed 49 people at Pulse Night Club in Florida.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO