ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

No. 3 Kansas beats NC State in coach Bill Self's return

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Bill Self couldn't wait to get started Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Neither could hot-shooting Kansas rookie Gradey Dick. Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help the third-ranked Jayhawks beat North Carolina State 80-74 in Wednesday’s tournament opener, giving Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension.
LAWRENCE, KS
SFGate

HBCU files complaint seeking review of bus search

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A historically Black university in North Carolina announced Monday that it has filed a complaint with the Department of Justice seeking a review of a search of a bus carrying students during a traffic stop in South Carolina last month. Shaw University President Paulette Dillard...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy