Raleigh, NC

NO. 3 KANSAS 80, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 74

Percentages: FG .414, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Dick 6-12, McCullar 2-3, Harris 1-1, Wilson 1-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Harris 3, Adams 2, McCullar 2, Pettiford 2, Wilson 2, Yesufu). Steals: 7 (Harris 3, McCullar 2, Wilson 2). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb.
RALEIGH, NC
SAM HOUSTON STATE 80, SOUTH DAKOTA 49

Percentages: FG .561, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 11-19, .579 (Huefner 4-4, Powers 4-5, Ray 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Grant 1-3, May 0-1, Wilkerson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Huefner). Turnovers: 13 (Ezeagu 3, Grant 3, Ikpe 3, Huefner, Ray, Scroggins, Wilkerson). Steals: 11 (Grant 3, Nicholas...
HOUSTON, TX
WESTERN KENTUCKY 71, TULANE 65

Percentages: FG .500, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Frampton 4-7, Akot 3-5, Diagne 2-5, Hamilton 0-1, Marshall 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Rawls 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sharp 7). Turnovers: 16 (Hamilton 3, McKnight 3, Diagne 2, Frampton 2, Rawls 2, Akot, Lander, Marshall, Sharp).
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WINTHROP 101, EASTERN MICHIGAN 87

Percentages: FG .425, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Bates 4-9, Farrakhan 4-9, Acuff 1-7, Jihad 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Bates). Turnovers: 14 (Bates 3, Geeter 3, Farrakhan 2, Randle 2, Acuff, Golson, Jihad, Lovejoy). Steals: 10 (Geeter 3, Acuff, Bates, Farrakhan, Golson, Jihad,...
YPSILANTI, MI
Freeman scores 21, Rhode Island beats Illinois State 57-44

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Brayon Freeman led Rhode Island over Illinois State on Wednesday with 21 points in a 57-44 victory. Freeman also contributed five rebounds for the Rams (2-4). Ishmael Leggett scored 18 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 11 for 13 from the line, and added six rebounds. Josaphat Bilau finished 4 of 8 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding 11 rebounds.
NORMAL, IL
No. 3 Kansas beats NC State in coach Bill Self's return

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Bill Self couldn't wait to get started Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Neither could hot-shooting Kansas rookie Gradey Dick. Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help the third-ranked Jayhawks beat North Carolina State 80-74 in Wednesday’s tournament opener, giving Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension.
LAWRENCE, KS
NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 88, OHIO STATE 77

Percentages: FG .424, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McNeil 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Thornton 2-5, Holden 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Sueing 0-1, Gayle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Key, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing). Turnovers: 8 (Likekele 3, McNeil, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing, Thornton). Steals: 4 (Thornton 2, Gayle,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Boston College 52, Holy Cross 42

HOLY CROSS (3-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 30.189, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Power-Cassidy 2-8, Flanagan 1-3, Donnelly 1-4, Cross 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Power-Cassidy 2, Flanagan 1) Turnovers: 20 (Cross 4, Flanagan 4, Berger 3, Power-Cassidy 3, Donnelly 3, Allen 2, Wright 1)
WORCESTER, MA
LSU, USC move up behind UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU in CFP

LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the chasing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NCAA awards Final Four to Las Vegas for first time

The Final Four is headed for the first time to Las Vegas, where wagering on the NCAA Tournament has long been a staple of March Madness revelry, after the NCAA awarded the men's national semifinals and championship game to Allegiant Stadium for the 2027-28 season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Widow asks $55M from NCAA for ex-USC football player's death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys asked a jury Monday to award $55 million to the widow of a former USC football player in a landmark case accusing the NCAA of failing to protect him from repetitive head trauma that led to his death. Matthew Gee, a hard-hitting linebacker who...
LOS ANGELES, CA

