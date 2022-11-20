Read full article on original website
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donationThe Triangle TribuneWendell, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
SFGate
NO. 3 KANSAS 80, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 74
Percentages: FG .414, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Dick 6-12, McCullar 2-3, Harris 1-1, Wilson 1-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Harris 3, Adams 2, McCullar 2, Pettiford 2, Wilson 2, Yesufu). Steals: 7 (Harris 3, McCullar 2, Wilson 2). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb.
SFGate
SAM HOUSTON STATE 80, SOUTH DAKOTA 49
Percentages: FG .561, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 11-19, .579 (Huefner 4-4, Powers 4-5, Ray 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Grant 1-3, May 0-1, Wilkerson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Huefner). Turnovers: 13 (Ezeagu 3, Grant 3, Ikpe 3, Huefner, Ray, Scroggins, Wilkerson). Steals: 11 (Grant 3, Nicholas...
SFGate
WESTERN KENTUCKY 71, TULANE 65
Percentages: FG .500, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Frampton 4-7, Akot 3-5, Diagne 2-5, Hamilton 0-1, Marshall 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Rawls 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sharp 7). Turnovers: 16 (Hamilton 3, McKnight 3, Diagne 2, Frampton 2, Rawls 2, Akot, Lander, Marshall, Sharp).
SFGate
WINTHROP 101, EASTERN MICHIGAN 87
Percentages: FG .425, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Bates 4-9, Farrakhan 4-9, Acuff 1-7, Jihad 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Bates). Turnovers: 14 (Bates 3, Geeter 3, Farrakhan 2, Randle 2, Acuff, Golson, Jihad, Lovejoy). Steals: 10 (Geeter 3, Acuff, Bates, Farrakhan, Golson, Jihad,...
SFGate
Freeman scores 21, Rhode Island beats Illinois State 57-44
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Brayon Freeman led Rhode Island over Illinois State on Wednesday with 21 points in a 57-44 victory. Freeman also contributed five rebounds for the Rams (2-4). Ishmael Leggett scored 18 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 11 for 13 from the line, and added six rebounds. Josaphat Bilau finished 4 of 8 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding 11 rebounds.
SFGate
No. 3 Kansas beats NC State in coach Bill Self's return
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Bill Self couldn't wait to get started Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Neither could hot-shooting Kansas rookie Gradey Dick. Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help the third-ranked Jayhawks beat North Carolina State 80-74 in Wednesday’s tournament opener, giving Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension.
SFGate
NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 88, OHIO STATE 77
Percentages: FG .424, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McNeil 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Thornton 2-5, Holden 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Sueing 0-1, Gayle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Key, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing). Turnovers: 8 (Likekele 3, McNeil, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing, Thornton). Steals: 4 (Thornton 2, Gayle,...
Wisconsin edges Dayton in low-scoring affair
Connor Essegian scored 13 points and Steven Crowl scored seven of his nine points in the second half as Wisconsin
SFGate
Boston College 52, Holy Cross 42
HOLY CROSS (3-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 30.189, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Power-Cassidy 2-8, Flanagan 1-3, Donnelly 1-4, Cross 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Power-Cassidy 2, Flanagan 1) Turnovers: 20 (Cross 4, Flanagan 4, Berger 3, Power-Cassidy 3, Donnelly 3, Allen 2, Wright 1)
SFGate
LSU, USC move up behind UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU in CFP
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the chasing...
SFGate
Born For This | UCLA-Bound Center Amanda Muse Shines For Heritage
Amanda Muse Continues A Family Legacy Of Basketball Success — And It May Lead Brentwood’s Heritage High To New Heights In 2023 •. If ever a girl was born to play basketball, it’s Heritage High’s Amanda Muse. Her father Doug is 6-foot-10, and was a basketball...
SFGate
NCAA awards Final Four to Las Vegas for first time
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Final Four is headed for the first time to Las Vegas, where wagering on the NCAA Tournament has long been a staple of March Madness revelry, after the NCAA awarded the men's national semifinals and championship game to Allegiant Stadium for the 2027-28 season.
SFGate
Widow asks $55M from NCAA for ex-USC football player's death
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys asked a jury Monday to award $55 million to the widow of a former USC football player in a landmark case accusing the NCAA of failing to protect him from repetitive head trauma that led to his death. Matthew Gee, a hard-hitting linebacker who...
