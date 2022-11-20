ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Law & Crime

‘Beyond Disturbing’: Authorities Say 13-Year-Old Pulled Trigger, 15-Year-Old Drove Getaway Car in Music-Motivated Murder of 19-Year-Old

Two Nebraska teens have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 19-year-old in Omaha over what the victim reportedly said in a rap verse. The two boys, ages 13 and 15, were charged with one count each of first-degree murder, use of a weapon (gun) to commit a felony, and criminal conspiracy in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Alon Reed, authorities announced.
OMAHA, NE
The Independent

Walmart shooting - live: Suspect Andre Bing had history of ‘issues’ with coworkers as victims identified

A Walmart employee has shot and killed six people in a mass shooting inside a store in Chesapeake, Virginia, before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities.Police were called to the store at around 10.12pm on Tuesday night to find multiple people dead and injured on the scene.Six victims were killed in the attack and another four remained in hospital with injuries as of Wednesday morning.A statement from Walmart confirmed the identity of the alleged shooter as Andre Bing, the overnight team lead, who has been employed by the company since 2010.Police executed a search warrant at the...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
People

Md. Man Comes Home and Finds His Adult Children, 3 Others Dead After Murder-Suicide

The suspect killed his ex-girlfriend, her family members and another person who was inside the home A Maryland man returned to his La Plata home on Friday to find five people dead — including his two adult children, according to a statement from the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, the man entered the home and made the grim discovery. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Andre Sales, 28, who resides at a different residence, entered the house and killed his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann,...
LA PLATA, MD
allthatsinteresting.com

Wisconsin Nurse Accused Of Amputating A Patient’s Foot In Order To Display It At Her Family’s Taxidermy Shop

Mary K. Brown allegedly took a dying patient’s foot without his permission. He told another nurse that he “felt everything.”. A criminal complaint recently filed in Spring Valley, Wisconsin accuses a 38-year-old nurse of amputating the foot of a 62-year-old patient against his will — and against a doctor’s orders.
SPRING VALLEY, WI
AOL Corp

Boys fishing found 10-year-old girl dead in 1966. Now an arrest is made, officials say

A group of boys were fishing in the river when they found the body of a missing 10-year-old girl. She had been badly beaten and was covered in mud. It was Memorial Day, 1966. Betty Lou Zukowski’s body was spotted off shore four days after her parents reported her missing when she didn’t come home one evening, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
People

Okla. Couple Killed 6 Kids in Murder-Suicide; Family Struggled with Debts, Father's Head Injury

Authorities in Oklahoma identified the deceased suspects as parents Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32 Family members allege the parents accused of killing their six children in an apparent murder-suicide may have been facing mounting financial pressures prior to their deaths. Authorities in Oklahoma identified the deceased suspects as parents Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32, according to reports. Speaking with Tulsa World, Brian's parents, Danny and Marilyn Nelson, confirmed their grandchildren — Brian II, 13; Brantley, 9; Vegeta, 7; Ragnar, 5; Kurgan, 2; and Britannica, 1 — were the six...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body

Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
TheDailyBeast

Remains Found After Missing California Mom Leaves Behind Bloody Mess of a Scene

The remains of a 25-year-old mother of two—who police believed was in grave danger after going missing and leaving a large pile of blood in her Southern California home—have been discovered. Detectives on Sunday afternoon located the remains of an adult female in a remote location within the Antelope Valley, the Simi Valley Police Department said in a press release. Detectives, along with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as Rachel Castillo. Castillo disappeared on the evening of November 10. Police responded to Castillo’s Wood Ranch area home after her sister returned to their shared apartment...
SIMI VALLEY, CA

