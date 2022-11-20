A Walmart employee has shot and killed six people in a mass shooting inside a store in Chesapeake, Virginia, before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities.Police were called to the store at around 10.12pm on Tuesday night to find multiple people dead and injured on the scene.Six victims were killed in the attack and another four remained in hospital with injuries as of Wednesday morning.A statement from Walmart confirmed the identity of the alleged shooter as Andre Bing, the overnight team lead, who has been employed by the company since 2010.Police executed a search warrant at the...

