This Midwestern Speed Shop Gets Vintage Muscle Cars to Perform as Good as They Look
Bugatti Veyron seem a bit boring? Why not try something with nearly the same ungodly power output…with a look from 1968? Such is the vibe at SpeedKore, the Grafton, WI, speed shop that’s in the contact lists of celebs like Kevin Hart, Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., who patronize the outfit for its ability […]
2022 CarBuzz Awards Finalists: Affordable Fun
The 2022 CarBuzz Awards are in full swing, and now it's time to reveal the three finalists for one of two enthusiast-minded categories, Affordable Fun. This award was new for last year and aimed at finding the best performance-focused car that buyers on a budget could reasonably purchase and enjoy as an everyday vehicle. Last year's finalists included the Hyundai Kona N, Subaru BRZ/Toyota GR86, and the Volkswagen Golf GTI, with the Toyobaru twins taking home the win.
Watch As Two Idiots Cross The U.S. On 80s Motorcycles
When planning a cross-country trip, it’s best to set yourself up for success by planning your route, prepping your bike, and accounting for anything and everything that can go wrong. Now watch what can go wrong as “Two Idiots Cross the US on '80s Motorcycles,” their title not mine.
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Sets Record For Fastest Four-Door Sedan At Dubai Autodrome
The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing now officially holds the record for the fastest four-door sedan to lap the Dubai Autodrome. It completed a lap of the 3.34-mile circuit in 2:17.653. The previous record was 2:18.816, set by the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 in 2019. The difference between the two cars...
Formula 1 Announces New All-Female F1 Academy Series
Formula 1 announced on Friday a new all-female series called F1 Academy. The goal of the new series will be to help better prepare female drivers to progress to higher levels of racing. To be clear, this isn't going to replace any of the current female racing series; instead, it will act as a Formula 4 series feeding into the higher ones.
Delayed: VW's Top Secret Tesla-Fighting Trinity EV Project
Volkswagen Group's top secret Project Trinity, an advanced EV flagship with equally impressive autonomous driving technologies, will reportedly not debut in 2026 as originally planned. The news comes from German language publication Manager Magazin via Reuters. Newly installed VW Group CEO Oliver Blume decided to delay the project because the new software will not be ready for the original launch date.
Meet Eclipse 605, Soon to Be the World’s Fastest Outboard-Powered Express Cruiser
When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...
Porsche Design Auctioning This Unique 1972 911 Targa And One-Off Timepiece
A special 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa and a one-of-a-kind timepiece from Porsche Design will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s in an online auction running from November 29 to December 14. The 911 S 2.4 Targa heading to auction has been expertly restored by Porsche Classic and...
2 EV Brands Dominate the Top 7 With Over 400 Miles of Range, and Only 1 Tesla Makes the List
EVs are becoming a popular option as manufacturers begin making more of them. These 2 EV brands dominate the top 7 with over 400 miles of range. And only one is a Tesla. The post 2 EV Brands Dominate the Top 7 With Over 400 Miles of Range, and Only 1 Tesla Makes the List appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Liberty Walk Introduces $20K Widebody Kit For C8 Corvette
Liberty Walk, a tuning company famous for its ultra-wide body kits, tends to specialize in Japanese cars. Still, this year it decided to enter a C8 as one of its SEMA competitors, and it ended up stealing the show. While this particular car is a one-off, you can get a similar kit called the LB-Silhouette.
Listen To Hoonigan's 700-HP IndyTruck Finally Fire Up
If you're into all things Hoonigan, you will have undoubtedly come across its latest video series, documenting a crazy Honda Ridgeline build. The latest installment finally sees the incredible IndyCar engine fire up. While the build has come far, there's still plenty of work to be done. The last video...
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
Presenting The $1.3 Million Praga Bohema Track-Ready Supercar
Praga is a 115-year-old Czech company that typically builds go-karts, race cars, and even airplanes. But now, it's getting into the track-focused, street-legal supercar business. Introducing the Praga Bohema, a nearly $1.3 million supercar that was teased earlier this month. But today is the real deal, so let's get cracking.
All-Wheel Drive Cars to Buy and NOT to Buy! Says This Mechanic
Here’s the latest on some information about which 3 All-Wheel Drive vehicles you should consider and 3 you should avoid for snowy weather conditions. One of the more useful features of some popular car repair and maintenance videos are the “Buy this, Not that!” recommendations posted by mechanics who share their car repair and maintenance experiences with viewers on a wide range of vehicles many of us are not exposed to …until it’s too late.
Audi Joins Porsche In Offering Subscription Rental Service
Audi has announced it will follow Porsche into longer-term rentals with its new Audi on-demand service. Audi has rebranded its Silvercar rental service to follow the Porsche subscription model more closely. Like Porsche, which expanded its Porsche Drive service to include electrified offerings, Audi is also doing the same by adding the e-tron Sportback to its rental fleet.
Ferrari Vision GT Supercar Teased For Gran Turismo 7
Ferrari and Gran Turismo have teased a new Vision GT supercar coming to the PlayStation game soon, and it will be revealed on Friday, 25 November, at the Gran Turismo Nations Cup World Finals. Simulated racing has become a big deal in recent years, and manufacturers are taking advantage of the creative freedoms offered by a world where physics and cost have no impact on your designs.
Lamborghini vs. Ferrari: Dueling biopics on the Italian sports car icons race to the finish line
Enzo Ferrari and Ferruccio Lamborghini were automaking rivals in life, and rivals again as Hollywood tackles biopics about the sports car icons.
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
Jeep Liberty Name To Be Revived For Future SUV
The Jeep Liberty could soon be set for a revival, as CarBuzz has discovered trademark documentation filed by Jeep with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the word "Liberty." The application was filed on 17 November 2022 and was filed under the category of vehicles as its primary class.
New Mazda Vision Concept Previews MX-5 Miata's Electric Future
Mazda's Japanese language YouTube channel has posted a new video to the platform that appears to give us our first look at an electric replacement for the Mazda MX-5. The half-hour-long video concludes with a segment that is roughly five minutes long, focusing on the diminutive sports car. And in between shots of the various generations of the MX-5 we have enjoyed so far, a couple of brief glimpses of a virtual render are thrown in.
