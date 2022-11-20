Toledo women’s basketball drops home contest against Duke

University of Toledo women’s basketball couldn’t overcome a three-point second quarter in Sunday’s 58-41 loss in a much-anticipated matchup with Duke at Savage Arena.

The Rockets struggled from the field in the second quarter. Toledo shot 1-of-11 from the field, 1-of-3 from 3-point range, and 0-of-2 from the free throw line in the second quarter.

“I would say they have a pretty good defense, but we just have to find those things around it,” Quinesha Lockett said. “Everybody leaves something open in the defensive end so we just have to find that on our offensive end and just take control of what they're doing on defense. And they really do have some really long and bigger girls than we do, but we just have to emphasize on staying to us, sticking to what we do, and that would've probably helped us a little bit more with their defense.”

Duke (5-0) is ranked 17th in Division I in field goal percentage defense (29.8 percent). Toledo made one shot, a 3-pointer from Nan Garcia at 1:09, in the quarter.

Kennedy Brown sank a layup to cap off the Blue Devils’ streak of 3-of-3 from the field and give them a 26-14 edge before building a 32-17 halftime edge. Eleven of Duke’s 15 second-quarter points were off turnovers.

“What really hurt us was the second quarter when we were in foul trouble. And like I said, a lot of it was points off turnovers,” Toledo coach Tricia Cullop said. “That was something I really circled when I went in the locker room. So I wish we could have played them closer, but our goal is to get better, so if we face a team like this in postseason, that we're much better when we see them again.”

The Rockets jumped out to an early 5-3 lead in the first quarter as Khera Goss sank a 3-pointer. Duke’s Reigan Richardson later tied it at 10 in the first quarter.

Goss scored the first seven UT points in the first quarter in front of a raucous crowd of 5,427 fans as the Rockets ended the frame down 17-14.

“That was amazing. I knew what it was going to be before I even stepped on the floor,” Goss said. “So I hope that we can get it like that for more games. I definitely want to thank the fans for all coming out. It was an amazing crowd.”

Goss and Garcia each finished with 11 points. The Rockets finished shooting 15-of-50 (30 percent) from the field.

“I think there were times that we caught it inside and there were a lot of people in the paint defensively, and if we would’ve kicked it out, we had wide-open looks and we just didn't see it,” Cullop said. “Some of that's the length that you're facing. But I think that when we watch film, I think there's going to be a lot of people saying, 'Oh wow, that's what you were talking about.'”

Duke traveled to Savage Arena for the first time since the 2001-02 season. The Rockets last hosted a Power Five opponent in the 2018-2019 campaign when Notre Dame visited in the regular season and Northwestern played in Savage Arena for a WNIT contest.

Kara Lawson, the third-year Blue Devils coach, set out this season to find challenging opponents such as Toledo, and to compete in competitive road environments.

“We want to challenge ourselves and play really hard road games. Some people might think I'm crazy for coming here,” Lawson said. “I think a lot of people probably did, but I know that games like this are revelatory. You learn about yourself, you learn about your players, you learn about your team. You learn about yourself as a coach and you see what needs to be fixed, win or lose. And I don't want to find that stuff out in the middle of January in league play.”

Richardson led the Blue Devils with 13 points and grabbed two rebounds. Brown finished with 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Celeste Taylor and Jordyn Oliver each scored eight points.