Photo Gallery: Duke 58, Toledo 41

thecomeback.com
MAC East title celebration features marriage proposal
The Ohio Bobcats took down the Bowling Green Falcons 38-14 on Tuesday night in Athens, OH to secure the MAC East Division title. And the #MACtion continued postgame with a special moment during the Bobcats’ on-field celebration. In the middle of the Bobcats’ celebration, Ohio offensive lineman Bryce Ramer...
Sports World Reacts To Insane Michigan vs. Ohio Finish
Michigan and Ohio had an epic finish in regulation on Sunday evening. The Wolverines were leading the Bobcats by two points with just seconds left on the clock. Ohio chucked a full-court pass and ended up tipping the ball in as the game clock expired. We go to overtime. "Are...
fcnews.org
Archbold boys to lean on emergence of young players
The Archbold boys basketball team has a pair of all-league and all-district performers back to help them on the hardwood this season. “We will be replacing a lot of graduated seniors but there are a lot of opportunities for younger guys to step up and fill roles,” said head coach Joe Frank, entering his fifth season at the helm of the program. “Our goal is to play as hard as we possibly can and improve in all areas of the game. We hope to make up for our lack of size by using our team quickness and being very aggressive.”
toledo.com
Elvis Plays Toledo on Thanksgiving Day
1956: Elvis Presley, the future musical monarch gyrated onto the stage at the Sports Arena for two Thanksgiving Day concerts in 1956 and blew Toledo away. "The screaming youngsters frequently bordered on hysteria," the Blade reported in the next day's paper. For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
WTOL-TV
Two TPS schools named top magnet schools in Ohio
Toledo Early College is now the number one magnet school in the state. Toledo Technology Academy takes the number two spot for magnet schools in Ohio.
bgfalconmedia.com
University Acknowledges the land it resides on
Ohio has a long history of ignoring Native American issues. As of 2022, there were no federally recognized tribal communities or nations in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio has 195 schools with Native American mascots, the most in the country. In 2019, faculty members at Bowling Green State...
hometownstations.com
BGSU senior, Findlay native donates potentially life-saving blood stem cells to woman with leukemia
Press Release from Bowling Green State University: BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – A Bowling Green State University senior is creating public good after recently discovering that he was a blood stem cell match for a woman living with leukemia. Late one night in January, Dylan Coleman was scrolling through TikTok...
Toledo police searching for missing person, may be attempting to enter Canada
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. Police are attempting to locate Keith Zurek, who was last seen in Luna Pier. According to a Twitter post from Toledo police, Zurek was last seen in Luna Pier, Michigan....
WTOL-TV
East Toledo woman hospitalized with gunshot wound to hip Tuesday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a woman sustained a gunshot wound to the hip Tuesday evening. According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 6:33 p.m. at Weiler Homes in east Toledo. Upon arrival, police located a scene consisting of five shell casings and one live round.
One dead after fatal west Toledo crash Wednesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: The following story has been updated to reflect new information released by Toledo police Wednesday afternoon. One person is deceased after a fatal accident occurred at the intersection of Talmadge and Monroe in west Toledo Wednesday morning. According to Toledo Fire & Rescue, crews were...
TPD: Four men rob Loonar Station at gunpoint Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after four men allegedly robbed the Loonar Station, a south Toledo business, Sunday afternoon. According to a Toledo police report, four masked men entered the business on Sunday at approximately 12:35 p.m. An employee who was present at the time of the incident said at least three of the suspects were brandishing handguns.
13abc.com
Toledo man indicted in Independence Day murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man on multiple charges Tuesday after police say he shot and killed a man on Independence Day. The Grand Jury indicted Randy Spurlock on a murder charge with a three year gun specification and a felonious assault charge with a three year gun specification.
Tiffin University RA recognized for helping put dorm room fire out
TIFFIN, Ohio — A resident advisor at Tiffin University is being celebrated for taking action during a fire on Sunday and potentially saving lives. "I heard a bunch of residents banging on doors and screaming: 'There's a fire, there's a fire, everybody out,'" Hope Love, a first-year student, said.
13abc.com
Toledo woman accused of shooting boyfriend arrested
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was arrested after police say she shot her boyfriend in a fight over the weekend. According to court documents, Apryl Porter is facing a felonious assault charge for allegedly shooting her 25-year-old boyfriend during a “physical altercation” with the victim in the 600 block of Oswald early Sunday morning.
Police chase ends in violent crash at Northwood storage facility
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A police chase ended violently at a Northwood storage facility early on Saturday morning. An employee at Storage Rentals of America on East Andrus Rd. said the car slammed through a chained gate and crashed into one of the storage units just before 3 a.m. Surveillance...
One person shot, one stabbed in two weekend incidents
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating two separate incidents that occurred over the weekend, which resulted in the hospitalization of two individuals for non-life threatening injuries. On Saturday, police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Elmwood Avenue in central Toledo shortly after 7 p.m. regarding a stabbing....
More illegal burns cause wildland fires
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — The Whitehouse Fire Department has responded to 13 wildland fires caused by illegal burns since October. Last year, it responded to two. "You don't know how fires are going to spread," said Jason Francis, Fire Chief of the Whitehouse Fire Department. "You think you do, but it's a lot different from field fires and wildland fires than it is for house fires."
Trans Day of Remembrance honors lives lost in community
TOLEDO, Ohio — The country's latest mass shooting happened at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado on Saturday, the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance, an annual day to honor transgender and gender nonconforming individuals killed in the community. Although the motive for the shooting is still unclear at this...
WTOL-TV
Toledo police search for gunman who shot man in east Toledo
Toledo police are looking for a gunman who shot a man in East Toledo early Sunday. Officers were called here to the 600 block of Oswald around 12:30 a.m..
WANE-TV
Woman hits tree, killed in Williams County, Ohio crash
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) Impairment and failure to wear a seat belt appear to have played a role in the death of a woman who died after her car left the road and slammed into a tree late Sunday evening. The crash took place at around 11 p.m. on State...
