Toledo, OH

Photo Gallery: Duke 58, Toledo 41

By Lizzie Heintz / The Blade
 3 days ago

The Toledo Rockets fell 58-41 to the Duke Blue Devils in the women’s basketball game at Savage Arena in Toledo on Sunday afternoon. Click the left and right arrows to scroll through the gallery.

Toledo, OH
