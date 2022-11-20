Photo Gallery: Duke 58, Toledo 41

The Archbold boys basketball team has a pair of all-league and all-district performers back to help them on the hardwood this season. “We will be replacing a lot of graduated seniors but there are a lot of opportunities for younger guys to step up and fill roles,” said head coach Joe Frank, entering his fifth season at the helm of the program. “Our goal is to play as hard as we possibly can and improve in all areas of the game. We hope to make up for our lack of size by using our team quickness and being very aggressive.”

ARCHBOLD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO