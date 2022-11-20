ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Independent

TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
CBS Sports

World Cup 2022 Switzerland vs. Cameroon start time, betting odds, line: Model picks, FIFA predictions, bets

Switzerland look to start the 2022 FIFA World Cup in strong fashion when they square off against Cameroon in their Group G opener on Thursday. Switzerland have advanced to the knockout stage in four of their last five appearances in the tournament but have not reached the quarterfinals since hosting the event in 1954. Cameroon did not qualify for the competition in 2018 and have made it past the group stage just once in their seven opportunities, appearing in the quarters in 1990.
Boston 25 News

Morocco holds Modric and Croatia 0-0 at World Cup

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Another surprisingly strong performance by an Arab country at the World Cup in Qatar stifled the threat of Luka Modric and held 2018 finalist Croatia to a 0-0 draw. Morocco's resilient performance came 24 hours after Saudi Arabia sparked the first World...
Sporting News

Uruguay vs. South Korea World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group H match at Qatar 2022

Uruguay and South Korea are expected to produce entertainment when they launch Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by playing each other. Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay have lost one of their last nine internationals in 2022, making them favourites – but South Korea are in their 11th World Cup, the most by any Asian nation.
Sporting News

Thanksgiving World Cup games 2022: Full schedule of FIFA matches on U.S. holiday

The FIFA World Cup usually takes place in the summer months, but this year's tournament has been moved to the winter to accommodate the scorching climate in Qatar. As a result, the 2022 World Cup calendar has been altered, and that has provided some exciting holiday entertainment for U.S. fans.
NBC Sports

Portugal vs Ghana: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Portugal and Ghana clash in a big game in Group H as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. aim to make a flying start to the World Cup. The Portuguese squad is stacked and plenty is expected of them at this tournament, especially as this is very likely the last World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo. Given all of the headlines written about his Manchester United future in recent weeks, the global superstar will be keen to impress potential suitors.

