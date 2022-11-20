Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Mexico vs Poland final score, result: Memo Ochoa extends Robert Lewandowski's World Cup frustration
Mexico and Poland both missed the chance to exploit Argentina's shock defeat by Saudi Arabia as their opening World Cup 2022 Group C encounter ended goalless. Gerardo Martino's side had the bulk of possession and the better chances overall, but Poland might have sneaked victory only for star striker Robert Lewandowski to miss a second-half penalty.
Sporting News
How Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia in the World Cup: Three reasons Lionel Messi's side were upset
The goal that could have assured Argentina a glorious start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup stayed on the board for more than a minute, so at least Lautaro Martinez had his moment in the spotlight. He’d earned it, for sure. Martinez executed a brilliant, incisive run to accept...
Sporting News
World Cup yellow cards rules 2022: How many cautions before suspension at FIFA tournament in Qatar?
The FIFA World Cup is the most prestigious football tournament around the globe, happening once every four years. With the stakes so high and the margins so thin at the World Cup, having the best players available and on the field to compete makes a huge difference for teams looking to secure critical results.
Germany players cover mouths at World Cup in FIFA protest
Germany's players covered their mouths for the team photo before their opening World Cup match to protest against FIFA following the governing body's clampdown on the "One Love" armband
Sporting News
How to watch Morocco vs. Croatia in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
The 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia will be hoping for another fairytale campaign this time round in Qatar, and they get their campaign underway against Morocco. The world was in awe as Luka Modric's marvels took down Denmark, Russia and England before succumbing to a clinical and quality France side in the final.
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
Sporting News
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match
Argentina kick off their highly anticipated 2022 World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, November 22. With captain and superstar Lionel Messi appearing at the tournament for a final time, Argentina are hoping to send their icon out with a piece of silverware that has so far eluded him.
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022 Switzerland vs. Cameroon start time, betting odds, line: Model picks, FIFA predictions, bets
Switzerland look to start the 2022 FIFA World Cup in strong fashion when they square off against Cameroon in their Group G opener on Thursday. Switzerland have advanced to the knockout stage in four of their last five appearances in the tournament but have not reached the quarterfinals since hosting the event in 1954. Cameroon did not qualify for the competition in 2018 and have made it past the group stage just once in their seven opportunities, appearing in the quarters in 1990.
Sporting News
World Cup Group E table, standings 2022: Updated results and fixtures for Spain, Germany, Japan and Costa Rica
The 2022 FIFA World Cup includes a string of old rivalries being renewed, and Group E involves one of the most eye-catching as it throws up a reunion between Spain and Germany. The European powerhouses have met in three major tournaments in the last 30 years — the 1994 World...
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 3: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia; Mexico vs. Poland; Denmark vs. Tunisia; France vs. Australia
After the excitement of yesterday, we get a full slate of games for the first time in this condensed World Cup, with no fewer than four (4!) matches for your viewing pleasure stretching across almost 12 hours. Here’s how to waste while away half your day:. ARGENTINA vs. SAUDI...
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you name the Croatia line-up from the 2018 World Cup match against Nigeria?
Croatia aim to go one better at the 2022 World Cup than they managed in 2018 – and this was their vintage of four years ago. Three minutes on the clock, 14 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: Mexico Vs Poland
Here is all you need to know about where to watch today's game between Mexico and Poland in Group C.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea schedule, fixtures, rankings
Expect fireworks when a star-studded World Cup 2022 Group H puts Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Heung-min Son, and Thomas Partey in the same group this November. All World Cup groups have megastars but Portugal and Uruguay will be considered contenders if not favorites to reach the semifinals in Qatar. Premier...
Boston 25 News
Morocco holds Modric and Croatia 0-0 at World Cup
AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Another surprisingly strong performance by an Arab country at the World Cup in Qatar stifled the threat of Luka Modric and held 2018 finalist Croatia to a 0-0 draw. Morocco's resilient performance came 24 hours after Saudi Arabia sparked the first World...
Sporting News
Uruguay vs. South Korea World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group H match at Qatar 2022
Uruguay and South Korea are expected to produce entertainment when they launch Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by playing each other. Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay have lost one of their last nine internationals in 2022, making them favourites – but South Korea are in their 11th World Cup, the most by any Asian nation.
Sporting News
How Japan beat Germany at World Cup: Reasons why Samurai Blue managed huge upset in Qatar 2022 tournament
Amid a brutal 2022 World Cup group that features two European giants, Japan knew they would need to spring an upset or two to qualify for the knockout stage. They did just that in their opening match, coming from behind Wednesday to defeat Germany, 2-1, in shocking fashion. Germany took...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures, rankings
World Cup 2022 Group D looks pretty straightforward on paper, as France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia collide. That said, both Australia and Tunisia have the ability to be very tough opponents for the European powers. France and Denmark are expected to glide through to the last 16 (France made light...
Sporting News
Thanksgiving World Cup games 2022: Full schedule of FIFA matches on U.S. holiday
The FIFA World Cup usually takes place in the summer months, but this year's tournament has been moved to the winter to accommodate the scorching climate in Qatar. As a result, the 2022 World Cup calendar has been altered, and that has provided some exciting holiday entertainment for U.S. fans.
NBC Sports
Portugal vs Ghana: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Portugal and Ghana clash in a big game in Group H as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. aim to make a flying start to the World Cup. The Portuguese squad is stacked and plenty is expected of them at this tournament, especially as this is very likely the last World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo. Given all of the headlines written about his Manchester United future in recent weeks, the global superstar will be keen to impress potential suitors.
