abc27.com
Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments catches fire
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th and Walnut streets at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, but it was quickly extinguished by fire crews, according to the Harrisburg Fire Bureau. The building, a two-story combined occupancy structure, included a corner store, mechanic...
None injured in fire that destroyed Frederick home
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A major fire destroyed a home in Frederick on Tuesday evening. Officials said that they first received the call to the 9200 block of Bethel Road around 5:05 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was already heavy. It took about 30 minutes to knock out most of the fire. […]
local21news.com
Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
Firefighters hurt while battling central Pa. house fire: report
Two firefighters were injured after responding to a house fire in Adams County on Sunday morning. The fire took place in the 100 block of Reservoir Road in Tyrone Township. Emergency dispatchers say the call came in just after 6 a.m., according to a report on WGAL News 8. When...
abc27.com
Lebanon Fire Department launches wreath campaign
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon Fire Department is launching its annual Keep the Wreath Red campaign to keep fire prevention in people’s minds. Nearly 10 wreaths are up around Lebanon lit with red lights. For nearly every preventable fire between Thanksgiving and New Year, the fire department will turn one light white.
WGAL
Hearing delayed for man accused of having buckets of human remains inside Cumberland County home
A preliminary hearing has been delayed for a Cumberland County man accused of buying human body parts online. Jeremy Pauley, 40, was arrested in August after police got a tip that he had buckets of human remains stored In the basement of his home on North Enola Drive. According to a criminal complaint, those parts included brains, a heart, kidney, spleen, livers, lungs and skin.
wfmd.com
Fire Damages Garage In Washington County
Garage Fire at Mt. Aetna Rd. (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Hagerstown, Md (KM) Fire damaged a garage in Washington County early Monday morning. Just after 4:00 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to 21514 Mount Aetna Road for a detached wood frame and metal garage on fire. It took them one hour to bring the flames under control. No one was hurt.
abc27.com
Police investigating Dauphin County attempted carjacking
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened late Tuesday night. Police say on Nov. 22 around 10:20 p.m., a group of three young men wearing dark clothing attempted to steal a car in the area of Harrisburg Street and Hanshue Street.
PennLive.com
$4K reward offered in exchange for arrests of Dauphin County jewelry store thieves
Up to $4,000 is available to anyone who can help police arrest the seven men suspected of robbing a Dauphin County jewelry store earlier this month. Seven men clad in dark clothing and masks robbed Barals Jewelers and Gift Center around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 10, on the 5400 block of Derry Street in Swatara Township, police said.
abc27.com
Altercation at Lancaster County Dunkin’ leads to fight
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, an altercation that occurred at a Dunkin’ in East Petersburg over a breakfast sandwich led to fighting between an employee and a customer. On Nov. 18, the customer, Mabel Hinson, went through the drive-thru...
Man stole SUV from central Pa. Walmart with 3 kids inside: police
Police arrested an Adams County man after he stole a vehicle from Walmart while three children were still inside. Jason Harris, 44, of York Springs, entered the running vehicle at the Straban Township location on Route 15 around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to state police. Three boys, ages 7, 12...
abc27.com
Man arrested after high-speed State Police chase in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Virginia man after a high-speed chase in Butler Township. According to State Police, on Nov. 21 at 6:30 a.m. State Police were involved in a 17-mile pursuit beginning on US 15 northbound. The vehicle, identified as a Silver Mercedez-Benz,...
abc27.com
Dauphin County man charged with abusing young child
WICONISCO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is facing charges after a young child was hospitalized on Halloween. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Oct. 31, a 2-year-old child was treated for significant injuries at Penn State Hershey Medical Center after being physically assaulted. State Police say...
Man In Stolen Vehicle With 3 Kidnapped Kids Leds Pennsylvania State Police On High-Speed Chase
A 7, 12, and a 14-year-old boy were allegedly kidnapped by a man in a stolen vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in Gettysburg, on Sunday, Nov. 20, according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police the following evening. 44-year-old Jason Harris supposedly hopped into the car— while under...
abc27.com
Man charged with homicide in Harrisburg stabbing
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged after three people were stabbed, one fatally, in Hall Manor. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, three people were stabbed between the 15 and 16 rows in Hall Manor on November 12. One of the individuals died on November 13 as a result of their injuries.
Traffic switch planned for Route 22 bridge project in Perry County: PennDOT
A contractor is expected to implement a long-term traffic switch at a project to replace the eastbound and westbound Route 22 bridges spanning Route 34 in Howe Township, Perry County. On Nov. 29, both lanes of traffic on the newly constructed eastbound Route 22 bridge will be shifted to the...
therecord-online.com
Woodward Township police charge York County man in illegal gun purchase case
DUNNSTOWN, PA – Woodward Township police have charged Jarod Reed Stern, 27, from Wrightsville, PA with illegal sale or transfer of firearms, a third degree felony, and unsworn falsification to authorities, a third degree misdemeanor, after he allegedly put down false information on the federal application to purchase a firearm while on Gunshop Lane in Woodward Township.
abc27.com
Three children kidnapped at Gettysburg Walmart, suspect charged
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man has been charged after State Police say three children were kidnapped from a Gettysburg Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Harris of York Springs allegedly entered a running vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on November 20 and fled with three children in the back seats.
abc27.com
New roundabout opens at Carlisle intersection
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new roundabout is open in Carlisle, Cumberland County. The roundabout is at the intersection of North College and B Streets. The project, which closed for construction in July 2022, was finished ahead of schedule and cost approximately $6 million.
local21news.com
Juvenile reported missing to Chambersburg Police
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A missing juvenile was reported to the Chambersburg Police Department. Police are currently searching for Milton Facundo-Garcia who was last seen by his guardians on November 9, at 3 p.m. If you see Facundo-Garcia, contact police at 717-264-4131.
