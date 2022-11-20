ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments catches fire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th and Walnut streets at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, but it was quickly extinguished by fire crews, according to the Harrisburg Fire Bureau. The building, a two-story combined occupancy structure, included a corner store, mechanic...
HARRISBURG, PA
DC News Now

None injured in fire that destroyed Frederick home

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A major fire destroyed a home in Frederick on Tuesday evening. Officials said that they first received the call to the 9200 block of Bethel Road around 5:05 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was already heavy. It took about 30 minutes to knock out most of the fire. […]
FREDERICK, MD
local21news.com

Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
abc27.com

Lebanon Fire Department launches wreath campaign

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon Fire Department is launching its annual Keep the Wreath Red campaign to keep fire prevention in people’s minds. Nearly 10 wreaths are up around Lebanon lit with red lights. For nearly every preventable fire between Thanksgiving and New Year, the fire department will turn one light white.
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Hearing delayed for man accused of having buckets of human remains inside Cumberland County home

A preliminary hearing has been delayed for a Cumberland County man accused of buying human body parts online. Jeremy Pauley, 40, was arrested in August after police got a tip that he had buckets of human remains stored In the basement of his home on North Enola Drive. According to a criminal complaint, those parts included brains, a heart, kidney, spleen, livers, lungs and skin.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Fire Damages Garage In Washington County

Garage Fire at Mt. Aetna Rd. (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Hagerstown, Md (KM) Fire damaged a garage in Washington County early Monday morning. Just after 4:00 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to 21514 Mount Aetna Road for a detached wood frame and metal garage on fire. It took them one hour to bring the flames under control. No one was hurt.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Police investigating Dauphin County attempted carjacking

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened late Tuesday night. Police say on Nov. 22 around 10:20 p.m., a group of three young men wearing dark clothing attempted to steal a car in the area of Harrisburg Street and Hanshue Street.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Altercation at Lancaster County Dunkin’ leads to fight

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, an altercation that occurred at a Dunkin’ in East Petersburg over a breakfast sandwich led to fighting between an employee and a customer. On Nov. 18, the customer, Mabel Hinson, went through the drive-thru...
EAST PETERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Man arrested after high-speed State Police chase in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Virginia man after a high-speed chase in Butler Township. According to State Police, on Nov. 21 at 6:30 a.m. State Police were involved in a 17-mile pursuit beginning on US 15 northbound. The vehicle, identified as a Silver Mercedez-Benz,...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County man charged with abusing young child

WICONISCO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is facing charges after a young child was hospitalized on Halloween. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Oct. 31, a 2-year-old child was treated for significant injuries at Penn State Hershey Medical Center after being physically assaulted. State Police say...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man charged with homicide in Harrisburg stabbing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged after three people were stabbed, one fatally, in Hall Manor. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, three people were stabbed between the 15 and 16 rows in Hall Manor on November 12. One of the individuals died on November 13 as a result of their injuries.
HARRISBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

Woodward Township police charge York County man in illegal gun purchase case

DUNNSTOWN, PA – Woodward Township police have charged Jarod Reed Stern, 27, from Wrightsville, PA with illegal sale or transfer of firearms, a third degree felony, and unsworn falsification to authorities, a third degree misdemeanor, after he allegedly put down false information on the federal application to purchase a firearm while on Gunshop Lane in Woodward Township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Three children kidnapped at Gettysburg Walmart, suspect charged

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man has been charged after State Police say three children were kidnapped from a Gettysburg Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Harris of York Springs allegedly entered a running vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on November 20 and fled with three children in the back seats.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

New roundabout opens at Carlisle intersection

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new roundabout is open in Carlisle, Cumberland County. The roundabout is at the intersection of North College and B Streets. The project, which closed for construction in July 2022, was finished ahead of schedule and cost approximately $6 million.
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

Juvenile reported missing to Chambersburg Police

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A missing juvenile was reported to the Chambersburg Police Department. Police are currently searching for Milton Facundo-Garcia who was last seen by his guardians on November 9, at 3 p.m. If you see Facundo-Garcia, contact police at 717-264-4131.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy