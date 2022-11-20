Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
SAM HOUSTON STATE 80, SOUTH DAKOTA 49
Percentages: FG .561, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 11-19, .579 (Huefner 4-4, Powers 4-5, Ray 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Grant 1-3, May 0-1, Wilkerson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Huefner). Turnovers: 13 (Ezeagu 3, Grant 3, Ikpe 3, Huefner, Ray, Scroggins, Wilkerson). Steals: 11 (Grant 3, Nicholas...
Porterville Recorder
WINTHROP 101, EASTERN MICHIGAN 87
Percentages: FG .425, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Bates 4-9, Farrakhan 4-9, Acuff 1-7, Jihad 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Bates). Turnovers: 14 (Bates 3, Geeter 3, Farrakhan 2, Randle 2, Acuff, Golson, Jihad, Lovejoy). Steals: 10 (Geeter 3, Acuff, Bates, Farrakhan, Golson, Jihad,...
Porterville Recorder
WESTERN KENTUCKY 71, TULANE 65
Percentages: FG .500, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Frampton 4-7, Akot 3-5, Diagne 2-5, Hamilton 0-1, Marshall 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Rawls 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sharp 3, Hamilton 2). Turnovers: 16 (Hamilton 4, McKnight 3, Diagne 2, Frampton 2, Rawls 2, Akot, Marshall,...
Porterville Recorder
NORTHERN ILLINOIS 86, LIU 61
Percentages: FG .541, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Coit 5-8, Williams 4-8, Amos 1-2, Thornton 1-3, Wiemers 0-1, Youngblood 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Durosinmi 2). Turnovers: 13 (Durosinmi 3, Coit 2, Crump 2, Williams 2, Ibarguen, Nutter, Russell, Thornton). Steals: 6 (Amos 2,...
Porterville Recorder
RHODE ISLAND 57, ILLINOIS STATE 44
Percentages: FG .271, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Poindexter 2-4, Sandage 2-5, Knight 1-1, McChesney 1-2, Lewis 1-3, Burford 0-2, Kasubke 0-2, Petrakis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 8 (McChesney 4, Lewis 2, Burford, Poindexter). Turnovers: 9 (Lewis 3, Burford 2, Knight 2, Kasubke, Poindexter).
Porterville Recorder
CLEVELAND STATE 77, CHICAGO STATE 63
Percentages: FG .472, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Weaver 3-5, Corbett 2-3, Cardet 1-1, Davis 1-1, Arneaud 0-1, Jean-Charles 0-1, B.Johnson 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Johnson, Cardet, Corbett, Davis). Turnovers: 16 (Cardet 4, Davis 4, Jean-Charles 3, Corbett 2, Meran 2, Weaver). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
WOFFORD 70, NORTH GREENVILLE 59
Percentages: FG .386, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Jamison 3-4, S.Brown 3-6, Burton 1-2, Perdew 1-3, Ja.Rogers 1-4, Baker 0-1, Hewitt 0-1, Williams 0-1, Zick 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Perdew). Turnovers: 12 (Jamison 3, Baker 2, Ja.Rogers 2, Muncy 2, Williams 2, Perdew).
Porterville Recorder
TOLEDO 82, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 69
Percentages: FG .492, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Farmer 2-2, Millner 2-3, Maddox 2-4, Lorentsson 1-4, Dennis 1-5, Shumate 1-5, Moss 1-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Maddox, Millner, Shumate). Turnovers: 15 (Millner 4, Maddox 3, Dennis 2, Moss 2, Shumate 2, Edu, Lorentsson). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
AMERICAN 74, GEORGETOWN 70
Percentages: FG .518, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Sprouse 3-6, O'Neil 2-10, Stephens 1-2, Knotek 1-4, Donadio 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Sprouse). Turnovers: 18 (Stephens 7, Rogers 4, Sprouse 4, O'Neil 2, Ballisager Webb). Steals: 14 (Stephens 5, Donadio 2, Knotek 2, O'Neil...
Porterville Recorder
Liberty Flames take on the Bradley Braves
Bradley Braves (3-2) vs. Liberty Flames (2-3) BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames take on the Bradley Braves at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico. The Flames have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Liberty averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game. The Braves...
Porterville Recorder
Charlotte hosts Davis and Detroit Mercy
Charlotte 49ers (4-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -2.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Antoine Davis scored 29 points in Detroit Mercy's 98-88 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs. The Titans have gone 2-0 in home games. Detroit Mercy...
Porterville Recorder
Bills face Lions, aiming for 2nd straight win at Ford Field
BUFFALO (7-3) at DETROIT (4-6) Thursday 12:30 p.m. EST, CBS. SERIES RECORD: Bills lead 6-4-1. LAST MEETING: Bills beat Lions 14-13 on Dec. 16, 2018 at Orchard Park, New York. LAST WEEK: Bills beat Browns 31-23; Lions beat Giants 31-18 BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (9), PASS (3), SCORING (2).
Bears QB Justin Fields says he has separated left shoulder
Bears quarterback Justin Fields said Wednesday that he has a separated left shoulder with partially torn ligaments and will evaluate how he feels later this week before determining whether he'll play Sunday.
Porterville Recorder
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m. Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m. Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m. Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.
Porterville Recorder
NBAGL Glance
Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m. Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m. Ciudad de Mexico at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m. Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m. Ciudad de Mexico at Lakeland, 7 p.m. Grand Rapids at Motor City, 7 p.m. Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m. Iowa...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Transactions
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a one-year contract. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dayton Moore senior advisor of baseball operations and Mike Maddux pitching coach. National League. NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with LHP Zach Muckenhirn and RHP Denyi Reyes...
Porterville Recorder
Bucs, Brady visit Browns looking for third straight win
TAMPA BAY (5-5) at CLEVELAND (3-7) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Buccaneers by 3 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Buccaneers 3-6-1; Browns 4-6. SERIES RECORD: Browns lead 6-4. LAST MEETING: Buccaneers beat Browns 26-23 in overtime, on Oct. 21, 2018, in Tamps. LAST WEEK: Buccaneers bye; Browns...
Porterville Recorder
Cowboys, Giants meet as playoff contenders on Thanksgiving
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys channeled the anger from a collapse one week into the biggest road rout in club history the next. Now they're thinking about building on all the things that went right while the opponent tries to figure out what went wrong.
Porterville Recorder
Vikings seek quick bounce back vs. stout Patriots defense
NEW ENGLAND (6-4) at MINNESOTA (8-2) Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Vikings by 2½. SERIES RECORD: Patriots lead 9-4. LAST MEETING: Patriots beat Vikings 24-10 on Dec. 2, 2018, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. LAST WEEK: Patriots beat Jets 10-3; Vikings lost to Cowboys 40-3. PATRIOTS OFFENSE:...
Porterville Recorder
SPHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m. Macon at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m. Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m. Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m. Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m. Thursday's...
