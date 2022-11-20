ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

SAM HOUSTON STATE 80, SOUTH DAKOTA 49

Percentages: FG .561, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 11-19, .579 (Huefner 4-4, Powers 4-5, Ray 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Grant 1-3, May 0-1, Wilkerson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Huefner). Turnovers: 13 (Ezeagu 3, Grant 3, Ikpe 3, Huefner, Ray, Scroggins, Wilkerson). Steals: 11 (Grant 3, Nicholas...
HOUSTON, TX
WINTHROP 101, EASTERN MICHIGAN 87

Percentages: FG .425, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Bates 4-9, Farrakhan 4-9, Acuff 1-7, Jihad 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Bates). Turnovers: 14 (Bates 3, Geeter 3, Farrakhan 2, Randle 2, Acuff, Golson, Jihad, Lovejoy). Steals: 10 (Geeter 3, Acuff, Bates, Farrakhan, Golson, Jihad,...
WINTHROP, MA
WESTERN KENTUCKY 71, TULANE 65

Percentages: FG .500, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Frampton 4-7, Akot 3-5, Diagne 2-5, Hamilton 0-1, Marshall 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Rawls 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sharp 3, Hamilton 2). Turnovers: 16 (Hamilton 4, McKnight 3, Diagne 2, Frampton 2, Rawls 2, Akot, Marshall,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
NORTHERN ILLINOIS 86, LIU 61

Percentages: FG .541, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Coit 5-8, Williams 4-8, Amos 1-2, Thornton 1-3, Wiemers 0-1, Youngblood 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Durosinmi 2). Turnovers: 13 (Durosinmi 3, Coit 2, Crump 2, Williams 2, Ibarguen, Nutter, Russell, Thornton). Steals: 6 (Amos 2,...
DEKALB, IL
RHODE ISLAND 57, ILLINOIS STATE 44

Percentages: FG .271, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Poindexter 2-4, Sandage 2-5, Knight 1-1, McChesney 1-2, Lewis 1-3, Burford 0-2, Kasubke 0-2, Petrakis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 8 (McChesney 4, Lewis 2, Burford, Poindexter). Turnovers: 9 (Lewis 3, Burford 2, Knight 2, Kasubke, Poindexter).
NORMAL, IL
CLEVELAND STATE 77, CHICAGO STATE 63

Percentages: FG .472, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Weaver 3-5, Corbett 2-3, Cardet 1-1, Davis 1-1, Arneaud 0-1, Jean-Charles 0-1, B.Johnson 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Johnson, Cardet, Corbett, Davis). Turnovers: 16 (Cardet 4, Davis 4, Jean-Charles 3, Corbett 2, Meran 2, Weaver). Steals:...
CHICAGO, IL
WOFFORD 70, NORTH GREENVILLE 59

Percentages: FG .386, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Jamison 3-4, S.Brown 3-6, Burton 1-2, Perdew 1-3, Ja.Rogers 1-4, Baker 0-1, Hewitt 0-1, Williams 0-1, Zick 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Perdew). Turnovers: 12 (Jamison 3, Baker 2, Ja.Rogers 2, Muncy 2, Williams 2, Perdew).
GREENVILLE, SC
TOLEDO 82, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 69

Percentages: FG .492, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Farmer 2-2, Millner 2-3, Maddox 2-4, Lorentsson 1-4, Dennis 1-5, Shumate 1-5, Moss 1-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Maddox, Millner, Shumate). Turnovers: 15 (Millner 4, Maddox 3, Dennis 2, Moss 2, Shumate 2, Edu, Lorentsson). Steals:...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
AMERICAN 74, GEORGETOWN 70

Percentages: FG .518, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Sprouse 3-6, O'Neil 2-10, Stephens 1-2, Knotek 1-4, Donadio 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Sprouse). Turnovers: 18 (Stephens 7, Rogers 4, Sprouse 4, O'Neil 2, Ballisager Webb). Steals: 14 (Stephens 5, Donadio 2, Knotek 2, O'Neil...
WASHINGTON, DC
Liberty Flames take on the Bradley Braves

Bradley Braves (3-2) vs. Liberty Flames (2-3) BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames take on the Bradley Braves at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico. The Flames have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Liberty averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game. The Braves...
PEORIA, IL
Charlotte hosts Davis and Detroit Mercy

Charlotte 49ers (4-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -2.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Antoine Davis scored 29 points in Detroit Mercy's 98-88 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs. The Titans have gone 2-0 in home games. Detroit Mercy...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bills face Lions, aiming for 2nd straight win at Ford Field

BUFFALO (7-3) at DETROIT (4-6) Thursday 12:30 p.m. EST, CBS. SERIES RECORD: Bills lead 6-4-1. LAST MEETING: Bills beat Lions 14-13 on Dec. 16, 2018 at Orchard Park, New York. LAST WEEK: Bills beat Browns 31-23; Lions beat Giants 31-18 BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (9), PASS (3), SCORING (2).
BUFFALO, NY
ECHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m. Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m. Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m. Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.
IOWA STATE
NBAGL Glance

Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m. Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m. Ciudad de Mexico at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m. Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m. Ciudad de Mexico at Lakeland, 7 p.m. Grand Rapids at Motor City, 7 p.m. Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m. Iowa...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wednesday's Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a one-year contract. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dayton Moore senior advisor of baseball operations and Mike Maddux pitching coach. National League. NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with LHP Zach Muckenhirn and RHP Denyi Reyes...
COLORADO STATE
Bucs, Brady visit Browns looking for third straight win

TAMPA BAY (5-5) at CLEVELAND (3-7) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Buccaneers by 3 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Buccaneers 3-6-1; Browns 4-6. SERIES RECORD: Browns lead 6-4. LAST MEETING: Buccaneers beat Browns 26-23 in overtime, on Oct. 21, 2018, in Tamps. LAST WEEK: Buccaneers bye; Browns...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cowboys, Giants meet as playoff contenders on Thanksgiving

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys channeled the anger from a collapse one week into the biggest road rout in club history the next. Now they're thinking about building on all the things that went right while the opponent tries to figure out what went wrong.
DALLAS, TX
Vikings seek quick bounce back vs. stout Patriots defense

NEW ENGLAND (6-4) at MINNESOTA (8-2) Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Vikings by 2½. SERIES RECORD: Patriots lead 9-4. LAST MEETING: Patriots beat Vikings 24-10 on Dec. 2, 2018, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. LAST WEEK: Patriots beat Jets 10-3; Vikings lost to Cowboys 40-3. PATRIOTS OFFENSE:...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SPHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m. Macon at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m. Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m. Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m. Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m. Thursday's...

