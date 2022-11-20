ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Jets suffer crushing loss to Patriots on late punt return TD

By Brian Costello
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S7uMg_0jHwZekm00

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Well, that’s a kick to the gut.

The Jets lost a heartbreaker to the Patriots on Sunday after allowing an 84-yard punt return with five seconds remaining in the game. The return by Marcus Jones broke a tie and gave the Patriots their 14th straight victory over the Jets, an improbable 10-3 win.

This game featured very little offense as both defenses dominated. The teams were tied 3-3 for most of the game. The Jets got the ball with 1:52 left to play at their own 20. A defensive holding call on third down wiped out a sack by the Patriots and gave the Jets a new set of downs. On third-and-1 at the Jets 34, Zach Wilson threw a pass to running back Micheal Carter that went behind the line of scrimmage for a 2-yard loss when Kyle Dugger drilled him. That forced a punt from Braden Mann with 26 seconds left. Jones took the ball and went up the sideline, beating Tyler Conklin and then Mann on his way to the end zone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRClK_0jHwZekm00
Zach Wilson and the Jets’ offense had another rough outing in a loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The punt return continued Bill Belichick’s mastery over the Jets and dropped Gang Green to 6-4 this season. The Patriots are also 6-4. The Jets had a chance to grab first place in the division but instead ended the day in last place.

The Jets’ offense was putrid all day. They could not get anything going on the ground and Wilson struggled to complete passes. He went 0-for-3 in the first quarter, a quarter in which the Jets punted twice and had just one first down. Wilson finished the day 9 of 22 for 77 yards.

PATS SHOCK THE JETS WITH A GAME-WINNING PUNT RETURN 😱

(via @Patriots ) pic.twitter.com/LOfY92Dg1n

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 20, 2022

As bad as the offense was, their defense kept them in the game all day. They sacked Mac Jones six times, starting the game off with a sack by John Franklin-Myers and Quincy Williams and continued to put the pressure on all day. New England lost two of its starting offensive linemen early in the game, which didn’t help. Center David Andrews (thigh) and tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) both exited. That allowed the defensive line to tee off on Jones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FXiIg_0jHwZekm00
Jermaine Johnson walks off the field after the Jets lost to the Patriots 10-3.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

The defense held the Patriots on the few times they did threaten to score. The Patriots made it to the Jets’ 6, 26, 25 and 36 and only came away with a field goal. The Jets consistently pushed New England back in those situations and Belichick made two curious fourth-down decisions. He kicked a field goal on fourth-and-1 at the Jets 6 at the beginning of the second quarter. Nick Folk made the 24-yard-field goal but it seems like the Patriots could have tried to convert and go for the touchdown.

Late in the third quarter, the Patriots had a fourth-and-3 at the Jets’ 36 with a chance to pin the Jets deep in their own territory by punting. Instead, they went for it and Rhamondre Stevenson was stopped for no gain. But the Jets could not do anything with the ball when they got it, though, so Belichick did not pay a price.

Comments / 0

Related
AthlonSports.com

Bill Belichick Is Trending After The Jets Benched Zach Wilson

The news of the day in the NFL is that the New York Jets are benching quarterback Zach Wilson, the former No. 2 overall draft pick, for their matchup with the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Wilson has struggled since entering the league last year, completing 55.6 percent of his passes...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Belichick's message to Patriots after big win over Jets is on-brand

The New England Patriots had just beaten their division rival on a last-second, 84-yard punt return touchdown to vault into the AFC's No. 6 seed. There were plenty of reasons to celebrate. And celebrate the Patriots did in the Gillette Stadium locker room. But head coach Bill Belichick also was...
NESN

Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Bills

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills maintain a fierce rivalry, one that dates all the way back to 1960. And several players have seen both sides of the ongoing divisional duel. Here are five memorable players who called both Western New York and Foxboro, Mass. home at points...
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Injury Update On Trent Frederic

The Boston Bruins notched an exhilarating win on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, one that came with a milestone achievement for captain Patrice Bergeron. But it wasn’t all good news for the Bruins as they stretched their winning streak to seven straight games. Bruins forward...
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Rachel Glandorf McCoy, Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy’ Wife

Colt McCoy is stepping up as quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals as Kyler Murray recuperates. Which brings his family back in the spotlight. Colt McCoy’s wife is pretty private on social media but that doesn’t subdue the attention on her. Rachel Glandorf McCoy has been drawing attention since Colt was a collegiate player for the Texas Longhorns. NFL fans still want to know more about who the quarterback’s wife is. So we delve into his background in this Rachel Glandorf McCoy Wiki.
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Bills show class and gratitude with the Lions

The Buffalo Bills might be the Detroit Lions’ opponent this week, but the Bills have actually won a game in Ford Field since the last time the Lions had a home game. The Bills were forced to scramble in Week 11, unable to play in their home stadium as the Buffalo area was slammed with an epic snowstorm. The NFL moved the Bills-Browns game to Detroit. Buffalo won, 31-23.
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy