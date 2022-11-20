ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank Passes Away

Jason David Frank, the actor and MMA star best known for his role on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has passed away. TMZ has confirmed with Frank’s rep Justine Hunt that the actor passed away in Texas. TMZ reports that according to sources with direct knowledge, it was the result of suicide. He was 49.
