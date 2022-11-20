Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Actor Shares The One Thing She Wants Everyone To Know About Chadwick Boseman
Wakanda Forever really means forever!
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
Jenna Ortega Showed Up To Her "Wednesday" Audition Covered In Fake Blood, Which Is The Most On Brand Thing Ever
"I thought it was endearing."
This Artist's "I'm Not As Successful As My Friends" Comic Is Inspiring Thousands To Redefine Success On Their Own Terms
"We can't push people to follow our path, and we can't fit other people's paths into our lives. We have to find our own."
Ace Austin Says His Gambit-Influenced Look Was Initially Unintentional
Ace Austin’s look has taken inspiration from X-Men’s resident Cajun rogue in Gambit, but he says that was accidental at first. The Impact star spoke with WZ for a new interview and was asked about his presentation, which contains several elements from the Marvel Comics character. “That was...
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank Passes Away
Jason David Frank, the actor and MMA star best known for his role on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has passed away. TMZ has confirmed with Frank’s rep Justine Hunt that the actor passed away in Texas. TMZ reports that according to sources with direct knowledge, it was the result of suicide. He was 49.
15 Easter Eggs And Tidbits About "Enchanted" That Come Straight From The Movie's Director
The movie truly is a giant love letter to classic Disney films.
