Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Review: Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘So Much Wine’ perfectly encapsulates heartache during the holidaysThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
College Football Coach Fired Despite Winning On Saturday
One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon. Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons. "New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 ...
Former Penn State QB commit has scholarship offer pulled by Florida after video shows him using racial slur
Marcus Stokes was a prized, Penn State quarterback commit not long ago, but the strong-armed senior from Florida’s Ponte Vedra Nease backed out of his commitment from the Nittany Lions back in July and made a pledge to Florida. It looks like he might have saved James Franklin and...
Watch: Marcus Freeman On USC “There’s A Different Feeling About This One”
Marcus Freeman discussed the rivalry with USC as something special, especially this year, with it being the last game and lot on the line for both teams. Freeman was asked by Irish Illustrated’s Tim Prister about Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams and head coach Lincoln Riley and the opportunities and challenges the Irish will have against them.
Chip Kelly on Sunday About USC, the Short Prep Week for Cal (TRANSCRIPT ADDED)
No again, I said it after the game last night, I think how hard our guys played, how hard both teams played. It was a classic football game, two teams going toe-to-toe. And as we always talked about the team that usually loses a turnover battle in this league isn't gonna win the game, we lost the turnover battle. We created one but we turned it over too many times and ultimately ended up losing in a close one. So credit to them, they did a nice job. Our guys are back, we watched the meeting, went to bed, put the install for Cal in. It's the good thing about playing on a short week. You know, we don't really have a lot of time to feel bad or sorry for ourselves and that's not the mode or the MO of this team. They were great, really attentive in meetings. And you know, we're excited to play on this Friday.
5-Star Alabama Running Back Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
A former top Alabama recruit has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, running back Trey Sanders has submitted his name into the portal. He joined the Crimson Tide as a five-star prospect and the class of 2019's top-ranked running back. Despite his high recruiting grade,...
In Bruce Rollinson's final CIF-SS championship, Mater Dei players hope to 'do it for our coach'
Between playing at the Rose Bowl and the championship stakes — state, section and national — there's no need for added motivation. But make no mistake, this week is different for the nation's No. 1 team Mater Dei-Santa Ana (12-0) as it prepares for its CIF-Southern Section Division 1 title ...
College Football Playoff projections: USC Trojans move up to No. 4
With their 48-45 win over UCLA, the USC Trojans have set themselves up for a possible berth in the College Football Playoff. To get into the CFP, the Trojans have to beat Notre Dame on Saturday, then win the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 2. That would make them 12-1 and Pac-12 champions - and a safe bet to be included in the top four teams in the final CFP rankings.
Commentary: Two-loss LSU over one-loss USC at No. 5? Trojans may need help to reach CFP
USC came in at No. 6 in this week's College Football Playoff rankings, and the Trojans may need help after the committee ranked two-loss Louisiana State at No. 5.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson on USC Film, Fixes, Bouncing Back and Cal
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson talked Monday after practice about what he saw on the USC film, the corrections from that game, coming back from a loss like that while having one less day of preparation and Cal's defense.
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU, USC inch up to key spots in new top 25 as Tennessee falls to No. 10
With the top four teams in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings all holding serve after emerging victorious last week, the fourth edition of the CFP top 25 released Tuesday night was largely uneventful. Reigning national champion Georgia held onto the No. 1 spot with Ohio State remaining at No. 2. Michigan and TCU rounded out what the top four, using walk-off field goals last Saturday to stave off upsets and remain undefeated entering Rivalry Week.
Widow asks $55M from NCAA for ex-USC football player's death
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys asked a jury Monday to award $55 million to the widow of a former USC football player in a landmark case accusing the NCAA of failing to protect him from repetitive head trauma that led to his death. Matthew Gee, a hard-hitting linebacker who was on the 1990 Rose Bowl-winning squad, endured countless blows that caused permanent brain damage and led to cocaine and alcohol abuse that eventually killed him at age 49, his lawyers said in closing arguments. His widow, Alana Gee, was in the courtroom Monday. In the first case of its kind to go to a jury, the attorneys told Los Angeles Superior Court jurors that the NCAA, the governing body of college athletics in the U.S., had known about effects of head trauma in sports since the 1930s but failed for decades to notify players of the risks or put rules in place to protect players. “You cannot bring Matt back but you can say what the NCAA did to him was wrong,” attorney Bill Horton said. “Put this on the NCAA’s radar. ... This is the only way they will ever listen.”
Four-star receiver announces decommitment from Penn State
While Penn State may be racking up wins on the field in November, this weekend saw the Nittany Lions take a loss on the recruiting trail. At least, a temporary loss. Wide receiver Ejani Shakir announced his decommitment from Penn State’s Class of 2023 on Sunday and has reopened his recruiting process as we begin to approach the early signing period. “First, I would like to thank Penn State, Coach Franklin, Coach Stubbs, and staff for taking their time to recruit and host me and my family to an amazing university,” Shakir said in a statement shared on his Twitter account...
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: USC vaults to No. 5, Clemson remains behind LSU, Alabama in top 25
With the top four teams in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings all holding serve after emerging victorious last week, the fourth edition of the CFP top 25 released Tuesday night was largely uneventful. Reigning national champion Georgia held onto the No. 1 spot with Ohio State just behind it. Michigan and TCU rounded out what the top four after staving off upsets last Saturday with walk-off field goals.
Fan runs onto field at Rose Bowl after UCLA-USC game, gets crushed by security
A fan ran onto the field at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. following USC’s 48-45 win over the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, and said fan got wrecked. Take a look at this video, which shows the fan getting crushed by not one, but two security guards. Let’s hope...
Washington moves on to Fresno State after shocker
Washington aims to bounce back from a demoralizing setback when it faces Fresno State on Wednesday night in the Wooden
L.A. Weekly
Top High Schools Mater Dei and St. John Bosco Face-Off Friday at Rose Bowl CIF Football Championship
A Rose Bowl showdown is slated for this Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. between two Southern California high school football titans, Mater Dei of Santa Ana and St. John Bosco of Bellflower, who will compete for the CIF Southern Section Division 1 Football Championship. The Mater Dei Monarchs have...
Bears QB Justin Fields says he has separated left shoulder
Bears quarterback Justin Fields said Wednesday that he has a separated left shoulder with partially torn ligaments and will evaluate how he feels later this week before determining whether he'll play Sunday.
247Sports
Trojan out-of-town transfers help USC top crosstown rivals
USC was up against its biggest deficit of the season after falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter. Up against a bitter crosstown rival with a berth in the Pac-12 championship game at stake, “the most unique roster in USC history” per Lincoln Riley needed to be at its best.
PennLive.com
Penn State faces a New Year’s 6 bowl squeeze; top 2024 recruiting target includes Lions in top 3 schools, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a look at the latest College Football Playoff rankings and what they could mean for the Lions’ bowl destination, plus a look at four-star 2024 target Tyseer Denmark’s recently announced top three schools. Mark Wogenrich from All Penn State has...
Burning questions for USC - Notre Dame football throwdown
This little snippet from Fighting Irish Wire editor Nick Shepkowski should get your blood pumping before Saturday’s renewal of the USC-Notre Dame rivalry:. “We’re all about to enter an era that this rivalry hasn’t seen in a sustained matter since the seventies,” Shepkowski wrote. “Yes, there...
PennLive.com
