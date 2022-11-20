ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kankakee, IL

centraloregondaily.com

Indiana woman hears heartbeat of late daughter after transplant

CHICAGO (AP) — An Indiana woman heard the heartbeat of her late daughter inside the chest of a 68-year-old Illinois man who received it in a transplant operation. The Indiana Donor Network arranged the rare meeting Saturday at a Chicago hotel. It was the first meeting between Amber Morgan...
CHICAGO, IL
wdrb.com

Northern Indiana officer and wife adopt infant girl left at baby box

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana police officer and his wife have adopted an infant months after she was surrendered at a baby box where people can anonymously leave newborns at firehouses. Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, added Myah to their family on Friday,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WIBC.com

South Bend Man Accused of Being Drug Kingpen in Ft. Wayne

FT WAYNE, Ind.–A man from South Bend is accused of being a drug kingpen in Ft. Wayne. Police believe Kwan Ware, 49, was responsible for bringing meth into Ft. Wayne and having it distributed out of an apartment. Police said in court documents that the operation had been going on for years.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Male injured in shooting on Eddy Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A male was injured in a shooting in the 400 block of Eddy Street Tuesday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the area at 9:30 a.m. for the incident. A male was taken to the hospital for treatment of his...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

16 News Now Investigates: Food Deserts in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As many of us prepare to feast for the holidays, some right here in Michiana don’t have food on the table. And it’s not just the affordability of meals that’s the problem, it’s access. The Food Bank of Northern Indiana tells...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Evelyn Mae's BBQ future Buchanan home

BUCHANAN, Mich. --Odds are you've sampled the BBQ offerings that Anton and Ariel Lockett's Evelyn Mae's BBQ serve, with their increasing demand and popularity, their trajectory poses them for continued growth in Buchanan and all of Southwest Michigan. From opening Evelyn Mae's BBQ as a catering only company in November...
BUCHANAN, MI
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Colby and Jack

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Colby and Jack!. Colby and Jack cat brothers who have grown up together and are looking for a home together. To adopt Colby,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Possible bomb at Marshall County home found to be alarm clock

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A possible bomb threat at a residence in Marshall County was found to be a novelty alarm clock, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. The Plymouth Fire Department was dispatched to Menominee Drive at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for the incident. The South Bend Police...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WGN News

Police: Indiana restaurant owner shot during attempted robbery

HAMMOND, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana restaurant owner was shot after a man tried to rob the business Monday evening. The Hammond Police Department said they were called to an attempted robbery at Jack’s Carry Out in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue around 5:34 p.m. on Nov. 21. When officers arrived at the restaurant, […]
HAMMOND, IN
WNDU

Hope Avenue Homes has some neighbors concerned

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Heritage Foundation opened its Hope Avenue Homes in April of this year, but the project isn’t without controversy. The Hope Avenue Homes are permanent supportive housing apartments designed to get homeless people off the streets. The apartment building in the Edison...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Silver Alert canceled for Valparaiso teen

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Silver Alert for a Porter County teenager has been canceled. No other information was made available. The Porter County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Max Cannon, who was last seen Monday at 3:45 p.m. in Valparaiso. Cannon is...
VALPARAISO, IN
abc57.com

Silver alert for three missing children in Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The South Bend Police need your help finding three missing children, believed to be in extreme danger. 13-year-old Delmonte Campbell who is a 5-foot-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes, 9-year-old Zamarion Campbell who is a 4-foot 6-inch-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes weighing 64 pounds, and 6-year-old Jamarinna Campbell who is a 6-year-old 3 foot 2-inch-tall black female with black hair with beads in it and brown eyes.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Evicted Tenant Resists Police

(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man is accused of striking a police officer who went to his home with a court ordered eviction notice. Caleb Brown, 29, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with battery and intimidation, both level 5 felonies. According to court documents, a La...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Penguin Point closes multiple locations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Penguin Point is closing several locations!. That includes the restaurants in Plymouth, Elkhart, and Goshen!. Penguin Point made the announcement on its Facebook page saying it was a difficult decision. However, they gave no reason for the closures. Several other locations will remain open including...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana man gets 100 years in fatal beating of stepson

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for beating his 4-year-old stepson to death. An Elkhart County judge sentenced Christian Maradiaga, 20, of Elkhart on Thursday in Romeo Pineda Duran’s June 2021 death. A jury had convicted Maradiaga in September of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting […]
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Response High for Turkey Giveaway

(La Porte, IN) - One thousand free turkeys were given away Monday in Michigan City and La Porte. The frozen turkeys from the Food Bank of Northern Indiana were passed out by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless with help from members of the Michigan City based organization and volunteers. People...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
