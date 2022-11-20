ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Universities Launch Projects Focused on Long COVID

Two major Bay Area universities are launching new projects with the goal of helping people overcome the debilitating symptoms from long COVID. Researchers at Stanford University are looking for 200 volunteers to participate in a first-of-its-kind clinical trial to see if Paxlovid, the anti-viral treatment that fights acute COVID-19, can help cure long COVID as well.
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Hospitals Set Up Tents to Treat Children for RSV

A surging respiratory virus is causing unprecedented levels of hospitalizations for children nationwide and in the Bay Area and the outbreak has some local hospitals setting up tents to handle the load. At UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, and at its facility in Oakland, tents have gone up for treatment of...
OAKLAND, CA
cda.org

Vigilance urged in dental offices this flu season – and staff vaccination may be required

Flu season is well underway, now classified as an epidemic and compounded by a surge in cases of the contagious respiratory syncytial virus or RSV and new treatment- and immunity-resistant subvariants of the coronavirus. All three respiratory illnesses are straining hospitals in the San Francisco Bay Area and other regions and particularly affecting young children.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

COVID Outbreak Shuts Down Some Services at South Bay Courthouse

A South Bay courthouse has been forced to shut down some services due to a COVID outbreak. The Clerk's office at the Santa Clara County Superior Court Family Justice Center Courthouse was closed Tuesday and will remain shut down Wednesday due to a staffing shortage from a COVID-19 outbreak. According...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Order Free COVID-19 Test Kits from the County for the Holidays

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 19, 2022) — Contra Costa residents can now get free at-home COVID test kits from Contra Costa Health (CCH) through a new mail-order program. People can order up to 4 free at-home test kits per household. To order fill out this online form or calling 833-829-2626. Each kit contains two test. CCH will mail the kits directly to people’s homes within approximately 5-7 business days. You must be a Contra Costa County resident to be eligible.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Nonprofit Provides Free Support to Women Fighting Cancer

A nonprofit is trying to make the fight against cancer a little bit easier for women. Pink Ribbon Girls of Ohio provides women who are battling breast and gynecological cancers three meals a week for the entire family plus housecleaning kits and a vacuum, peer support and free rides to treatments.
OHIO STATE
NBC Bay Area

Food, Hope Distributed During Sacred Heart's Annual Turkey Giveaway

Monday marked the first day of Sacred Heart Community Service's annual turkey giveaway, and it was clear the need for help is massive. Sacred Heart was aiming to give out 7,200 food boxes filled with about $100 worth of holiday staples. Jimmy Gonzales of San Jose called it a lifesaver.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area COVID-19 status: Here are the latest updates

(BCN) — The latest developments around the region related to COVID-19 as of Monday evening include: Transmission of the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus is increasing statewide simultaneously and could lead to overwhelmed hospitals this winter, one of the state’s top health officials said Thursday. COVID test positivity and case rates have climbed by […]
TheSixFifty.com

The mysterious case of the SF Peninsula’s poop-polluted beaches

Some of the Bay Area’s most heralded coastline is infested with fecal bacteria. No one really knows why or what to do about it. It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
PACIFICA, CA

