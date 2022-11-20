Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Universities Launch Projects Focused on Long COVID
Two major Bay Area universities are launching new projects with the goal of helping people overcome the debilitating symptoms from long COVID. Researchers at Stanford University are looking for 200 volunteers to participate in a first-of-its-kind clinical trial to see if Paxlovid, the anti-viral treatment that fights acute COVID-19, can help cure long COVID as well.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Hospitals Set Up Tents to Treat Children for RSV
A surging respiratory virus is causing unprecedented levels of hospitalizations for children nationwide and in the Bay Area and the outbreak has some local hospitals setting up tents to handle the load. At UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, and at its facility in Oakland, tents have gone up for treatment of...
COVID outbreak closes Family Justice Center at Santa Clara County Courthouse
(BCN) — The Clerk’s office at the Santa Clara County Superior Court Family Justice Center Courthouse will be closed on Nov. 22 and 23 due to a staffing shortage from a COVID-19 outbreak. According to the Santa Clara County Superior Court website, offices will also be closed on Nov. 24 and 25 for the Thanksgiving […]
NBC Bay Area
SF Church Aims to Bring Community Together With Tenderloin Pre-Thanksgiving Party
Hot chocolate with plenty of marshmallows, cookies and hand-woven winter hats. Those are the ingredients in a pre-Thanksgiving street event held Tuesday at San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood. The event was put together by St. Anthony's Church and organizers said they are trying to build the community in the area. "It's...
cda.org
Vigilance urged in dental offices this flu season – and staff vaccination may be required
Flu season is well underway, now classified as an epidemic and compounded by a surge in cases of the contagious respiratory syncytial virus or RSV and new treatment- and immunity-resistant subvariants of the coronavirus. All three respiratory illnesses are straining hospitals in the San Francisco Bay Area and other regions and particularly affecting young children.
COVID Dashboard: RSV, COVID, flu hitting Bay Area hospitals hard
Local and state data on COVID-19
KSBW.com
Where you can pick up supplies for a free Thanksgiving meal
SALINAS, Calif. — Thanksgiving is a special time for many, with a feast being a central component. Some people on the Central Coast rely on the work of local organizations to have food on the table for the holiday. Here are locations where you can grab the supplies for...
NBC Bay Area
COVID Outbreak Shuts Down Some Services at South Bay Courthouse
A South Bay courthouse has been forced to shut down some services due to a COVID outbreak. The Clerk's office at the Santa Clara County Superior Court Family Justice Center Courthouse was closed Tuesday and will remain shut down Wednesday due to a staffing shortage from a COVID-19 outbreak. According...
Bay Area restaurateurs, chefs reveal favorite comfort foods and where to find them
"It always hits the spot."
pioneerpublishers.com
Order Free COVID-19 Test Kits from the County for the Holidays
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 19, 2022) — Contra Costa residents can now get free at-home COVID test kits from Contra Costa Health (CCH) through a new mail-order program. People can order up to 4 free at-home test kits per household. To order fill out this online form or calling 833-829-2626. Each kit contains two test. CCH will mail the kits directly to people’s homes within approximately 5-7 business days. You must be a Contra Costa County resident to be eligible.
NBC Bay Area
Nonprofit Provides Free Support to Women Fighting Cancer
A nonprofit is trying to make the fight against cancer a little bit easier for women. Pink Ribbon Girls of Ohio provides women who are battling breast and gynecological cancers three meals a week for the entire family plus housecleaning kits and a vacuum, peer support and free rides to treatments.
NBC Bay Area
SF Mayor Breed Announces Additional Shelter Spaces During the Winter Season
As temperatures get colder, a group of San Francisco's faith communities are offering shelter and meals for unhoused people this winter season. Launching Monday Nov. 21, the Interfaith Winter Shelter Program will rotate between five different locations -- opening shelter capacity from 30 to 80 beds per night -- through March 26.
NBC Bay Area
Food, Hope Distributed During Sacred Heart's Annual Turkey Giveaway
Monday marked the first day of Sacred Heart Community Service's annual turkey giveaway, and it was clear the need for help is massive. Sacred Heart was aiming to give out 7,200 food boxes filled with about $100 worth of holiday staples. Jimmy Gonzales of San Jose called it a lifesaver.
This Bay Area Christmas fair is one of America’s best: Report
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A Christmas fair in the Bay Area was named one of the 15 best in the United States by Trips to Discover, an online travel publication. The Great Dickens Christmas Fair and Victorian Holiday Party at the Cow Palace in Daly City will be every weekend thru Dec. 18 from […]
Bay Area COVID-19 status: Here are the latest updates
(BCN) — The latest developments around the region related to COVID-19 as of Monday evening include: Transmission of the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus is increasing statewide simultaneously and could lead to overwhelmed hospitals this winter, one of the state’s top health officials said Thursday. COVID test positivity and case rates have climbed by […]
The mysterious case of the SF Peninsula’s poop-polluted beaches
Some of the Bay Area’s most heralded coastline is infested with fecal bacteria. No one really knows why or what to do about it. It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
sfstandard.com
Private School and Lefty Parents: Inside FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Charmed Upbringing
Those who got to grow up in the wealthy, liberal suburbs surrounding Stanford University are lucky. And Sam Bankman-Fried—the disgraced, 30-year-old founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX—was luckiest of them all. Born to not one but two Stanford professors, Bankman-Fried grew up debating the merits of utilitarianism with his...
'He was really gentle and loving': Former Benchlands resident stabbed to death in downtown Santa Cruz
A man was stabbed and killed in downtown Santa Cruz in the early hours of Monday morning. Food Not Bombs co-founder Keith McHenry knew the man as Neoklis Koumides, or "Nick the Greek." Police were searching for the suspect.
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Catholic Deacon Under Fire for LGBTQ+ Tweet Hours After Mass Shooting
An East Bay Catholic deacon is under fire for insulting the LGBTQ+ community just hours after the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado late Saturday night. Deacon Robert Federle is part of Saint Michael's parish in Livermore. On Sunday night, he responded to a tweet that said “being LGBT hurts.”
Nearly 20% of San Mateo County residents can get a free pass for county parks
All San Mateo County residents will soon be able to access the county's 16,000 acres of parkland, regardless of economic status, after the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday, Nov. 15, to give low-income families and individuals annual County Park passes. Nearly 20% of all county residents are eligible for...
