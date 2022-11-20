ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Tax refund 2022: Massachusetts to send residents massive refund checks by end of year

By Jack Birle
 3 days ago

E ligible residents of the commonwealth of Massachusetts are set to receive a one-time tax refund by the middle of next month.

The one-time refund is possible because of the $2.94 billion in excess of the state cap on revenue the state amassed, with the exact amount a person receives varying based on tax status.

To be eligible for the refund, residents must have filed their 2021 tax return. Those who have not filed their 2021 taxes have until Sept. 15, 2023, and should receive their payments a few weeks after filing.

Payments have already been delivered to hundreds of thousands of Massachusettsans, per CBS Boston. For all residents who have filed their taxes, they should receive their payment by the middle of December.

To determine how much the payment will be, residents can consult the state's website .

The tax refund was triggered by the state's Chapter 62F cap on revenue, a law that has only been triggered one other time since 1986.

William Keyes
2d ago

if under 200.00 is massive...they must've used common core math.

