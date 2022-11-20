Thanksgiving will be filled with food and winning football teams. The three-game slate for Thursday turned out better than anyone could’ve hoped when the schedule was announced. Five of the six teams playing are currently sitting in playoff spots. The early game that traditionally features the Lions (4-6) is more interesting now that Detroit has won three straight games. The visiting Buffalo Bills (7-3) are among the NFL’s best teams and already won a game in the same stadium after a blizzard forced them out of western New York last week. Just in time for dinner or dessert, the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) host the New York Giants (7-3) in a battle for second place in the NFC East. The Giants were expected to be jockeying for draft positioning at this point of the season.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO