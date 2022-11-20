Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge drops new contract demands
The New York Yankees are in hot pursuit of a superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but he is doing his due diligence and meeting with the West Coast teams looking to sign him in free agency. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has already indicated that he prefers Judge stay in pinstripes for the remainder of his career, but he’s going to have to cough up a new super yacht to get it done.
Dodgers reported offer declined by Aaron Judge revealed
According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Received Multi-Year Contract Offers
Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
Ex-New York Mets Reliever Signs With Red Sox
The Mets have lost their lone left-handed reliever from this past season. The Boston Red Sox have signed Joely Rodriguez to a one-year deal that includes a club option for 2024. In his lone season with the Mets, Rodriguez posted a 4.47 ERA across 50.1 innings. The southpaw showed flashes...
Former Braves that could return to Atlanta this offseason
The Braves don’t have to swing big this offseason in free agency outside of the shortstop position. The left field situation will unfold as the winter progresses; the Braves could choose to move on from one or both of Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario. The bullpen could use bolstering, and the bench will always be addressed. But it will be more about tweaks rather than wholesale changes. Here are five former Braves that could help boost one of those less significant areas of need.
Rival pitcher calls out Gerrit Cole as cheater
The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays is heating up. Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah was a guest on Serge Ibaka’s “How hungry are you?” cooking show. Manoah’s episode was published on Monday, and his answer to one question is going viral.
LA Acquires Hunter Renfroe From Brewers to Bolster Lineup
Renfroe will bring a ton of slug to the Angels' lineup. Last season, he hit .255 with 29 home runs and 72 RBIs. In 2021, he hit 31 home runs and, in 2019, he hit a career-high 33 longballs. Renfroe can play at all three outfield spots and first base,...
ESPN’s MLB experts overwhelmingly predict Braves re-sign Dansby Swanson
The hottest topic in Braves Country this offseason surrounds the shortstop position. With Dansby Swanson testing free agency, Atlanta could go in several directions. Re-signing the former No. 1 pick is in the cards. He’s a leader in the clubhouse, just earned All-Star and Gold Glove honors, and fits the mold of what this club wants in its players. Swanson should be the first choice, but if the numbers don’t make sense, it’s not the end of the world.
Angels Rumors: Gio Urshela Trade Could Affect Carlos Correa’s Free Agency Thinking
The Angels continued to make noise this offseason when they traded for 31-year-old infielder Gio Urshela. Urshela hit .285 last year as a member of the Twins with 13 home runs and 64 RBIs. And his positional versatility will be a huge addition for the Angels, as he has the ability to play at all infield positions, and maybe even the outfield.
Andrew Friedman: Dodgers Interested In Re-Signing Cody Bellinger
Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman made the difficult decision to non-tender Cody Bellinger at the deadline last week, making him a free agent. Bellinger’s meteoric rise through the farm system earned him a call-up early in the 2017 season. He went on to slug 39 homers...
Texas Rangers are a ‘serious suitor’ for a top pitcher in MLB free agency
The Texas Rangers are reportedly in hot pursuit of one of the elite pitchers in the MLB free agency market and are becoming a top contender. The off-season hot stove is ablaze for baseball. While several notable trades have gone down in the last few weeks, many of the sports’ best free agents have yet to put pen to paper on new contracts. While American League MVP Aaron Judge and the star-studded shortstop market are getting a lot of attention, there are quite a few big-time starting pitchers available.
Mets could make a big push for starting lefty pitcher
One of the top free agents in the MLB that the New York Mets should be interested in this offseason is left-handed pitcher, Carlos Rodon. Knowing the Mets have a starting rotation potentially in flux this offseason, they must have answers at the top of their rotation with a proven ace to go along with Max Scherzer. Hopefully, the Mets are able to re-sign Jacob deGrom. Recent speculation has suggested that the Mets do feel as if they have a good opportunity to retain their ace, keeping him a Met for life.
