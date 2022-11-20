Read full article on original website
JSO: Woman dead after potential domestic incident in Edgewood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a potential domestic violence situation in the Edgewood area Friday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 3:55 p.m., units responded to the 4000 block of Katanag Drive South in response in an unresponsive female inside a home.
FHP: Man dies in crash near NAS Jacksonville Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 50-year-old man is dead following a crash near NAS Jacksonville Saturday afternoon, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the crash happened around 12:44 p.m. at US Highway 17 (Roosevelt Blvd) and Birmingham Ave. FHP says that the man driving...
Man dead after early morning shooting in Brunswick
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after an early morning shooting on Friday, according to Brunswick Police. Officers were working near the 1800 block of Norwich Street when their heard gunshots coming from nearby. Police found a man laying in the 1100 block of I Street around 1:47 a.m. after being shot. He died at the scene, officials said.
Putnam County deputies looking for missing 87-year-old man
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for Robert Black, 87, who wandered away from his Melrose residence. Deputies say Black was last seen near Wall Lake Trail at about 4 p.m. Deputies say Black may be disoriented. Anyone who sees him or knows his...
Man killed by officers during Riverside officer-involved shooting has been identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man killed by officers during Tuesday's officer-involved shooting in Riverside this week has been identified. Tyree Devon O’Neal, Jr., 29, was killed during the incident, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says no officers were injured during the shooting. Around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday,...
Daring rescue of baby in retention pond captured on JSO bodycam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Video of an infant being saved from a retention pond on the Westside has been released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say Ofc. Me'Atia Sanderson joined JSO in March 2019. As a patrol officer on the Westside, JSO says Sanderson was working on June 9 when she was dispatched to an infant drowning in a retention pond.
Police looking for suspect in Beach Boulevard bank robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for man who they say robbed a bank near the Beach Haven neighborhood Wednesday. Around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at Fifth Third Bank in the 14400 block of Beach Boulevard. Upon arrival, JSO says the employees of...
Driver crashes car into 18-year-old on Blanding Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A young man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Clay County early on Wednesday morning. A 70-year-old driving a van was traveling northbound on Blanding Boulevard while a pedestrian was crossing, around 4 a.m. The front of the van crashed into...
Police: One in critical condition after shooting at Bestbet in Orange Park, suspect at large
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person has been transported in critical condition from the Bestbet in Orange Park after a shooting near the front door of the business Wednesday according to the Orange Park Police Department. Bestbet Orange Park tells First Coast News that the incident happened in the parking...
Man dead after being shot by 5 JSO officers in Riverside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after being shot by several officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Monday in Riverside. JSO says no officers were injured during the shooting. Around 1:15 p.m., JSO says officers were in the 2200 block of Ernest Street attempting to bring in a...
Suspects in Jacksonville murder arrested in New Orleans with help from Fugitive Task Force
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, with help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, has arrested two Jacksonville murder suspects in New Orleans. They have been extradited back to Jacksonville, police said. Ricoh Stinson, 28, and Cameron Stewart, 22, were arrested in connection with a man who...
Hurricane Florida Man joins GMJ team to mark end of Hurricane Season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In 2016, Hurricane Matthew hit the coast of Jacksonville. While most people were inside and hunkered down during the storm, Lane Pittman, also known as the original Hurricane Florida Man, decided to shoot a quick video of him waving his American flag with rock music playing. That video went on to get over 130,000 likes on Facebook and is one of the most recognizable memes on the internet.
St. Johns County Sheriff files objection to Aiden Fucci's request to leave solitary, move facilities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff has expressed his objection to the latest motion filed by Aiden Fucci's team. The teen accused of murdering his middle school classmate claims he is enduring “ongoing torture” at the Duval County Jail and asks to be moved to a different facility or a less restrictive setting.
Clay County police searching for 15-year-old last seen 6 days ago
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Malachi Cook, a 15-year-old, has been reported missing by the Clay County Sheriff's Office. His family last saw him on Nov. 13. He was wearing a bright yellow American Eagle t-shirt, black sweatpants and a black jacket. He has brown hair and brown-green eyes and...
Police presence reported in Riverside area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There's a large police presence being reported in Riverside Tuesday afternoon.
Update: Missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Orange Park found safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office found the missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Orange Park. She went missing from the area of Sand Crane Court. She was last seen being picked up in a silver sedan while wearing a black hoodie, loose blue jeans...
'He was a good dad, a good friend:' Man killed in Riverside crime remembered by family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man killed in a Riverside area crime earlier this year has been identified by his family. Steven Thomas Lindsay, 73, was found dead inside a home in the 1200 block of Federica Place in August. The exact details surrounding his death are unknown, but investigators were able to determine foul play was involved.
Families, loved ones reunited today at Mayport for homecoming
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 300 men and women were overseas on USS Thomas Hudner for just a little over a month. A voyage that is something to remember according to commanding officer, Shelby Nikitin. “Being a part of the group that gets to support the Gerald R. ford...
Popular donut shop closing Fleming Island location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Jacksonville's favorite miniature donut shop announced this week that it will be closing its Fleming Island location. The Mini Bar opened its doors in February of this year in the Target shopping plaza off Eagle Harbor Parkway. The...
Hundreds of patients injured by an orthopedic surgeon from Jacksonville could receive punitive damages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of patients who say they were injured by an orthopedic surgeon in Jacksonville could receive punitive damages. A judge found that there is enough evidence for a jury to conclude that Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside hospital executives failed to stop Dr. David Heekin from performing surgeries despite concerns about his behavior.
