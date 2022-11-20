ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Girl dies after being hit by float during NC Christmas parade, police say

By Kathryn Hubbard, Chloe Rafferty, Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n3Jnp_0jHwYwVF00

RALEIGH, N.C. ( WNCN ) — Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, say they’re investigating a deadly incident involving a parade float hitting a girl who was in the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Saturday. Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that at 10:14 a.m., the driver of a vehicle in the parade lost control before traveling at a low rate of speed and striking a girl.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

The vehicle was occupied by three people and towed a float with several participants. The child was seriously injured. Police said despite life-saving efforts by medical personnel, the child died from her injuries. No one else was injured during the incident.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as Landon C. Glass, 20, of Goode, Virginia, according to Raleigh police. Glass was interviewed, cooperated with detectives and was charged with:

Off-duty Vermont deputy involved in Saratoga shooting
  • Misdemeanor death by motor vehicle
  • Careless and reckless driving
  • Improper equipment
  • Unsafe movement
  • Carrying a firearm in a parade

The parade stopped while crews responded and had since been canceled, according to CBS 17’s crews at the scene. Raleigh police, fire trucks and EMS were seen surrounding one of the trucks that was in the parade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fIesg_0jHwYwVF00
(Hayley Fixler/CBS 17)
Rutland County cemetery vandalized

Before the incident happened, CBS 17’s crews said they heard a truck driver yell that he couldn’t stop because something was wrong with his brakes, and then saw that truck hit somebody. Afterward, they said they talked to a group of dancers who were crying and said their float was right in front of the scene.

One dancer with CC & Co. Dance Complex, a dance school in Raleigh, said her group was in the parade when a truck started honking and they were pushed out of the way. She said she was shaking, and one of the moms said she was terrified.

  • (Al Currie/CBS 17)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wzHtg_0jHwYwVF00
    (Al Currie/CBS 17)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vkA3P_0jHwYwVF00
    (Al Currie/CBS 17)
‘Holiday Strolls’ coming to Stuyvesant Plaza

The dance studio released a statement via Facebook on Saturday, reading in part: “We are still in shock as we write these words to you. This morning’s events have devastated us. We also know many of our young ones witnessed this tragedy and that is hard to fathom as well… We never expected to experience a day like today and the only thing getting us through is the tremendous love and support we’ve seen expressed among our CC & Co. Dance family.”

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin released a statement on Twitter following the incident:

“Today started off with such joy. The Raleigh Christmas Parade brings smiles to so many faces. My heart was so full. And now it aches for the young girl hit in a tragic accident on the parade route. Praying for her, her family and our community.”

Two arrested after police find 400 pounds of weed

“Our hearts go out to the family of the victim and those who witnessed this tragic incident,” said the Raleigh Police Department. “The victim’s family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

72-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday afternoon in Roanoke County, according to Roanoke County Police. Police say the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. when a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by 72-year-old James Thompson, was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of West Main Street.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dies hours after being arrested for public intoxication

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Sheriff’s Office says a man died Tuesday, hours after he was arrested for public intoxication. Police say they arrested 37-year-old Anthony Wyatt around 2:44 p.m. and took him to the Danville City Jail, where he was put in a holding cell. Around 5:26...
DANVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal accident on West Main St./US 460

(from Roanoke County PD) On Tuesday November 22 at 3:40pm, a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by James Thompson was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of W. Main St in Roanoke County. As the motorcycle approached slower traffic, it rear ended a Pro-Line dump trailer that was being pulled by a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup truck. Mr. Thompson was wearing a helmet but was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the truck were wearing their seat belts and were not injured. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges are pending. The roadway was closed for a period of time.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Death investigation underway in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bodies were found in a home in Lansdowne Park in northwest Roanoke Monday afternoon. Roanoke Police responded about 4:45 p.m. for a wellness check and found the bodies, according to the City of Roanoke Redevelopment Authority (RRHA), which is working with police on the investigation.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Traffic jam on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene of this traffic jam has been cleared, according to VDOT. A traffic jam has led to delays on I-81S in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say traffic is backed up for about 4.5 miles at the 137 mile marker.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crash in Roanoke County cleared after causing delays

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:00 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are now open, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. Motorists in the Glenvar area of Roanoke can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to Roanoke County officials. We’re told that West...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Second person dies after Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A second person has died from injuries in a crash early Sunday, according to Roanoke Police. Francis Santos Martinez, 35 of Roanoke, died at the scene. Hector Calo Fernandez, 31 of Roanoke, died Monday at a hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. Police were notified...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Woman who robbed Fort Hill Mart arrested after police chase: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A caller on Tuesday morning at the Fort Hill Mart told police a woman had just assaulted the clerk and stole the cash register, fleeing in the direction of Downtown Lynchburg in a maroon sedan, police said. Around 8:30 a.m. the Lynchburg Police Department arrived...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wakg.com

Danville Police Host Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

The Danville Police Department and Feeding Southwest Virginia partnered on Monday afternoon to feed those in need for Thanksgiving. The police department gave out over 400 boxes of food at their new headquarters to help keep people from going hungry during the holiday. This was the second time the department has partnered with Feeding Southwest Virginia for the giveaway where they gave out 440 boxes of food.
DANVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Traffic fatality early this morning in NW Roanoke

On November 20 at approximately 1:01 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a motor vehicle crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW. Responding officers located a single vehicle on its side. Two adult male occupants were ejected from the vehicle. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced an adult male occupant deceased on the scene. The other adult male occupant was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of critical injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation, but speed does appear to be a factor.
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared as of 5:48 p.m. On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, and traffic backups went as far back as...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man killed in NW Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department says speed appears to have been a factor in a fatal crash. Police were notified just after 1 a.m. Sunday of the crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW. Officers found a single vehicle on its side; two men had been thrown from the vehicle.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Homes threatened after brush fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said they were dispatched for a brush fire in the Back Creek area of Roanoke County at around 5:34 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters say it happened in the 7000 block of Mt. Chestnut Road. Officials say upon arrival, units...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing Nelson County man found safe

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says the missing man has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man reported missing Monday. Ricardo J. “Rico” Berry was seen leaving his home on Front Street...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

42K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy