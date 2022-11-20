ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire, CT

Cheshire man dies in town accident

 3 days ago

Cheshire, Conn (WTIC Radio) -A Cheshire man died after his vehicle was involved in an accident with four other vehicles in town Saturday afternoon, State Police said.

The accident happened just after four on Highland Avenue between Schoolhouse Road and West Johnson Avenue.

Arthur Wright, 63, of Cheshire suffered a fatal injury. Two other drivers suffered minor injuries. A third driver sustained serious injuries.

State Police are investigating at the request of the New Haven State's Attorney's Office and are asking any eyewitnesses to come forward.

