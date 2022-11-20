ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

5 migrants dead, 5 missing after boat capsizes off coast of Florida

By Luke Barr
ABC News
 2 days ago

Five migrants have died and another five are missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Florida, the US Coast Guard said in a statement.

A group of migrants was traveling in a homemade boat when it capsized 50 miles off the coast of Little Torch Key, Florida, authorities said. Winds were 30 miles per hour on Saturday and the seas were 6 to 8 feet in the swell.

The Coast Guard said nine people were rescued because they were wearing life jackets, while four died almost immediately upon capsizing and one died after the incident.

STOCK IMAGE/Glynnis Jones/Shutterstock - PHOTO: An orange life preserver is mounted to the wall of a United States Coast Guard boat in a stock image, May 24, 2015.

"For individuals residing in the US seeking information on a family member possibly intercepted by the Coast Guard, please contact your local government representative," the Coast Guard said.

MORE: Search underway after vessel carrying dozens of migrants sinks amid Hurricane Ian

The Department of Homeland Security, including Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, has warned migrants not to make the journey from the central triangle countries because it is incredibly dangerous and will result in some dying.

ABC News

