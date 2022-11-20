UPDATE: Louisiana State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Rapides Parish

UPDATE:

ALEXANDRIA, La. ( WNTZ ) – On Sunday, November 6, 2022, at approximately 2:15 pm, Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) to investigate a deputy-involved shooting. The shooting incident involved a RPSO Deputy and resulted in the death of 45-year-old Derrick J. Kittling of Alexandria.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 1:30 pm yesterday afternoon, a RPSO Deputy conducted a traffic stop on 7 th Street near Broadway Avenue in Alexandria. During the course of the traffic stop, a physical confrontation occurred between the Deputy and Kittling during which Kittling gained control of the Deputy’s Taser. As the physical struggle ensued, the Deputy discharged his duty weapon striking Kittling. Kittling was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency into this deputy-involved shooting. The incident scene was processed by Louisiana State Police Crime Lab Technicians with the assistance of Alexandria Police Department Crime Scene Investigators.

The investigation remains ongoing with further information to be released in coordination with the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office at the appropriate time. As the investigation progresses, the coordination and partnership between law enforcement and the Alexandria community is vital to obtaining a thorough and complete understanding of the events leading to the shooting incident.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video are urged to share that information with LSP Detectives through the Louisiana State Police Evidence Submission Portal at https://lastatepolice.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/11-6-22_rapides_parish .

In addition to the above link, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

See below for the initial news release.

11-06-2022 Alexandria- Troopers are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the area of 7th Street, near Broadway Avenue, within the city limits of Alexandria, at the request of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. One subject has been pronounced deceased. A deputy sustained minor injuries during the incident. This an active scene; please avoid the area. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

ALEXANDRIA, La. ( WNTZ ) – Troopers are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the area of Broadway Avenue and 7th Street, within the city limits of Alexandria, at the request of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office . One subject has been pronounced deceased. No deputies were injured during the incident. This an active scene; please avoid the area. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

