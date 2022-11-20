Carolina Panthers vs. Baltimore Ravens game recap: Everything we know

Steve Wilks’ Carolina Panthers did what Steve Wilks’ Carolina Panthers have largely done—compete. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Here’s everything we know from Week 11’s loss.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the game

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Carolina’s defense gave a great account of themselves throughout the afternoon, holding this game close into the fourth quarter. Prior to running back Kenyan Drake’s 29-yard run and quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 1-yard touchdown run in that fourth, the Panthers held the NFL’s second-best rushing offense to just 79 yards on 21 carries.

The Panthers, however, couldn’t get anything going with their own offense—and it had a ton to do with their inept passing attack. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who ate three sacks on the day, completed 21 of his 33 attempts for 196 yards and two interceptions.

Baltimore also held Carolina’s ground game—the team’s offensive bread and butter—to just 36 yards in 17 tries.

It was over when . . .

Rob Carr/Getty Images)

After a 37-yard field goal by Justin Tucker gave the Ravens a 6-3 lead, the Panthers started their first possession of the fourth quarter at the 8:27 mark. On the second play of the touch, wide receiver Shi Smith coughed up what was a 6-yard catch—with Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey making the recovery.

The Ravens then pieced together a quick two-play, 31-yard touchdown drive—one that ended in a 1-yard touchdown run for Jackson and an insurmountable 13-3 lead with just over seven minutes remaining.

Players of the game

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

LB Frankie Luvu : 10 tackles, 1.0 sack

: 10 tackles, 1.0 sack DT Bravvion Roy : one tackle, one interception

: one tackle, one interception P Johnny Hekker: six punts (four inside the 20-yard line), 44.2-yard average

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The 3-8 Panthers will head back home to host the Denver Broncos in Week 12.