Water main break impacts multiple subway lines in Manhattan

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
 3 days ago

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Sunday morning water main break halted service on several subway lines in Manhattan.

Water on the tracks at Canal Street was first reported around 10:40 a.m. Initially, southbound no. 1 trains were delayed while the FDNY responded. Changes were also quickly made to the nos. 2 and 5 lines between Nevins Street and 149th Street – Grand Concourse.

No. 7 train suspended this weekend for maintenance

There were still major delays and service changes on the nos. 1, 2 and 3 subway lines as of just before 3:30 p.m.

Officials said there was no no. 1 train service between 14th Street and South Ferry. No. 2 trains were running on the no. 5 line in both directions between 149th Street-Grand Concourse and Nevins Street. There was no no. 3 trains service between 96th Street and Fulton Street.

The MTA advised using the nos. 4 and 5 or the A, C, E or R trains for service in Lower Manhattan. For service between Manhattan and Brooklyn, the transit agency advised using the A, C, F, N, Q, R or no. 4 train. For service between 14th Street and South ferry, the agency advised using the M20 or M55 buses.

