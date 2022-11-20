Read full article on original website
Martha Lake Elementary presentation, public works contract on Nov. 22 school board agenda
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Nov. 22, meeting is set to receive a student presentation and school improvement plan from Martha Lake Elementary School as well as the district’s August and September budget reports. In addition, the board is scheduled to approve Resolution #22-22,...
Residents work to save 'Raccoon Lodge' in Port Townsend
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — The "Raccoon Lodge," as it has become known, began as a therapeutic project when Kevin Mason was undergoing cancer treatments earlier this year. "Ideally, I just thought after it's all done and all the construction is through one day I'd see a squirrel poking its head out the window or even a raccoon," said Mason, 75.
Lynnwood artists invited to exhibit at City Hall Gallery
The City of Lynnwood is inviting artists who are Lynnwood residents to exhibit at the City Hall Gallery from February to April 2023. Apply at us.openforms.com/Form/242f4e51-a521-4bdd-bac2-1f1d45f28ebf. The deadline to apply is Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Questions should be directed to fwong@lynnwoodwa.gov.
Snohomish County sets public hearings Dec. 6 on affordable housing, community development needs
Snohomish County is inviting all interested persons to offer ideas during two virtual public hearings Dec. 6 for local community needs for affordable housing, public facilities, infrastructure, public services and economic development projects to be funded with 2023 federal grant funds — and to provide input on 2021 grant performance.
Reminder: Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair Dec. 3 at Lynnwood Convention Center
The Lynnwood Convention Center is ringing in the holiday spirit with its first annual Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 3. This festive event will kick off the month of December with a delicious breakfast, merry musical performances, fun craft activities for kids and a holiday craft fair featuring goods from over 20 local vendors.
Northwest Recycling acquired by Skagit-based company
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Skagit County-based Lautenbach Recycling has acquired Northwest Recycling according to a press release dated today, Tuesday, November 22nd. Northwest Recycling provides commercial cardboard and steel recycling along with storage container rentals in Whatcom County and, until 2021, provided processing of all residential curbside recycling in Whatcom County.
Former Mukilteo City Councilwoman elected to office in California
FOLSOM, Calif., November 22, 2022—Former Mukilteo resident and city councilwoman, Anna Rohrbough wins public office in Folsom, a city of 80,000 in Sacramento County, California. According to the latest results on the County’s website, Rohrbough (52%) leads her incumbent opponent, Kerri Howell (47%), by 273 votes to be the...
Sound Transit seeks feedback on Orca Lift $1 fare pilot
Earlier this year, Sound Transit reduced the one-way Orca Lift fare on all Sound Transit services from $1.50 to $1 as part of a six-month pilot project. The agency is now conducting a brief survey and service area-wide public engagement process to gather feedback and help develop a fare equity analysis to support a possible board decision on making this a permanent fare change.
How Whatcom County narrowly went blue
(The Center Square) – With Democratic Rep. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, unseating Republican Sen. Simon Sefzik, R-Ferndale, in a close race earlier this month, the 42nd Legislative District in the northern part of Washington state has gone from purple to blue. Two Democrats and a Republican currently represent the district.
Kirkland hospital uses COVID aid to trigger $1.9M in admin bonuses
Commissioners for EvergreenHealth in Kirkland narrowly approved an exception to the hospital’s leadership bonus program in June to count federal pandemic relief in its annual revenue calculation — triggering $1.9 million in management bonuses. The board’s split 4-3 decision provided an average of about $9,200 in additional compensation...
Three Whatcom, Skagit high schools receive false calls of an active campus shooter
Police searched the school and the lockdown ended shortly thereafter, according to the alert.
Fake school threats cause lockdowns at several western Washington schools
WASHINGTON — At least five schools in western Washington ended up on lockdown Tuesday morning, due to "swatting" threats. A swatting threat is a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to draw a large police presence, which is against the law to do. In one of the...
Nearly 400 sick or dead geese found at Whatcom area lake
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Health Department and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) issued a joint statement today, Tuesday, November 22nd, asking the public to avoid contact with sick and dead birds to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as “bird flu.”
Operation Military Family receives donation from Comcast during Military Appreciaton Month
In honor of Military Appreciation Month in November, Comcast has again partnered with Edmonds-based Operation Military Family. Comcast has donated $20,000 and 200 laptops — along with a digital skills guide with each laptop — to support military and veteran families in Washington. Comcast has a long history...
Officials gather on Hwy 99 to commemorate day of remembrance for road traffic victims
The Snohomish County Transportation Coalition (Snotrac) and Washington Bikes gathered with elected officials at the intersection of Airport Road and Highway 99/Evergreen Way Monday to commemorate the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. “We want to work with the legislature in 2023 to lower the legal limit for...
Big news from WSF, just not about the San Juans
||| FROM PATTY RUBSTELLO for WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES |||. After five years of construction, we’re rolling out the welcome mat tomorrow at our new flagship terminal building on the Seattle waterfront. Built in stages as the old terminal was torn down, the first one-third of the new building opened in September 2019. When the rest of it opens tomorrow, there will be much more space than the past three years – 20,000 square feet – roughly the same size as the old structure. In addition to striking views, the finished terminal building will provide a lot more seating, twice as many turnstiles, additional restrooms, spaces for future food/retail vendors, improved passenger circulation and queuing, as well as a safer facility that meets current seismic standards.
Scene in Lynnwood: Harris Ford construction coming along
Construction is coming along at the Harris Ford dealership in Lynnwood. Since last August, what was once a road cutting through the dealership (64th Avenue West) has been permanently closed to bridge the gap between Harris Ford’s main building and a new lot, Harris Lincoln. Harris Ford is located...
Restaurant reopens, flower shop set to close and Bellingham holiday market planned
Plus, a new business offers coffee and Wander Brewing beer to customers.
Previously unpublished photos of D.B. Cooper jet discovered
Just in time for the 51st anniversary of the infamous hijacking of a Seattle-bound airliner on Thanksgiving Eve 1971, KIRO Newsradio announces the recent discovery of four previously unknown high-quality professional photographs of D.B. Cooper’s Boeing 727. The 727 Cooper (or whoever he was) hijacked and then parachuted from...
Forgotten veterans will receive full military honors
It was stunning. As I walked into Tribute Center and Celebration Hall at Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home and Cemetery (11111 Aurora Ave. N., Seattle, WA 98133), I saw the 123 urns. I have never seen so many remains in one place. Who are these people?. They are 99 unclaimed Veterans,...
