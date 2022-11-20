ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

KING 5

Residents work to save 'Raccoon Lodge' in Port Townsend

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — The "Raccoon Lodge," as it has become known, began as a therapeutic project when Kevin Mason was undergoing cancer treatments earlier this year. "Ideally, I just thought after it's all done and all the construction is through one day I'd see a squirrel poking its head out the window or even a raccoon," said Mason, 75.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood artists invited to exhibit at City Hall Gallery

The City of Lynnwood is inviting artists who are Lynnwood residents to exhibit at the City Hall Gallery from February to April 2023. Apply at us.openforms.com/Form/242f4e51-a521-4bdd-bac2-1f1d45f28ebf. The deadline to apply is Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Questions should be directed to fwong@lynnwoodwa.gov.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Reminder: Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair Dec. 3 at Lynnwood Convention Center

The Lynnwood Convention Center is ringing in the holiday spirit with its first annual Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 3. This festive event will kick off the month of December with a delicious breakfast, merry musical performances, fun craft activities for kids and a holiday craft fair featuring goods from over 20 local vendors.
LYNNWOOD, WA
whatcom-news.com

Northwest Recycling acquired by Skagit-based company

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Skagit County-based Lautenbach Recycling has acquired Northwest Recycling according to a press release dated today, Tuesday, November 22nd. Northwest Recycling provides commercial cardboard and steel recycling along with storage container rentals in Whatcom County and, until 2021, provided processing of all residential curbside recycling in Whatcom County.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Former Mukilteo City Councilwoman elected to office in California

FOLSOM, Calif., November 22, 2022—Former Mukilteo resident and city councilwoman, Anna Rohrbough wins public office in Folsom, a city of 80,000 in Sacramento County, California. According to the latest results on the County’s website, Rohrbough (52%) leads her incumbent opponent, Kerri Howell (47%), by 273 votes to be the...
MUKILTEO, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Sound Transit seeks feedback on Orca Lift $1 fare pilot

Earlier this year, Sound Transit reduced the one-way Orca Lift fare on all Sound Transit services from $1.50 to $1 as part of a six-month pilot project. The agency is now conducting a brief survey and service area-wide public engagement process to gather feedback and help develop a fare equity analysis to support a possible board decision on making this a permanent fare change.
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

How Whatcom County narrowly went blue

(The Center Square) – With Democratic Rep. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, unseating Republican Sen. Simon Sefzik, R-Ferndale, in a close race earlier this month, the 42nd Legislative District in the northern part of Washington state has gone from purple to blue. Two Democrats and a Republican currently represent the district.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Crosscut

Kirkland hospital uses COVID aid to trigger $1.9M in admin bonuses

Commissioners for EvergreenHealth in Kirkland narrowly approved an exception to the hospital’s leadership bonus program in June to count federal pandemic relief in its annual revenue calculation — triggering $1.9 million in management bonuses. The board’s split 4-3 decision provided an average of about $9,200 in additional compensation...
KIRKLAND, WA
whatcom-news.com

Nearly 400 sick or dead geese found at Whatcom area lake

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Health Department and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) issued a joint statement today, Tuesday, November 22nd, asking the public to avoid contact with sick and dead birds to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as “bird flu.”
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
theorcasonian.com

Big news from WSF, just not about the San Juans

||| FROM PATTY RUBSTELLO for WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES |||. After five years of construction, we’re rolling out the welcome mat tomorrow at our new flagship terminal building on the Seattle waterfront. Built in stages as the old terminal was torn down, the first one-third of the new building opened in September 2019. When the rest of it opens tomorrow, there will be much more space than the past three years – 20,000 square feet – roughly the same size as the old structure. In addition to striking views, the finished terminal building will provide a lot more seating, twice as many turnstiles, additional restrooms, spaces for future food/retail vendors, improved passenger circulation and queuing, as well as a safer facility that meets current seismic standards.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Harris Ford construction coming along

Construction is coming along at the Harris Ford dealership in Lynnwood. Since last August, what was once a road cutting through the dealership (64th Avenue West) has been permanently closed to bridge the gap between Harris Ford’s main building and a new lot, Harris Lincoln. Harris Ford is located...
LYNNWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Previously unpublished photos of D.B. Cooper jet discovered

Just in time for the 51st anniversary of the infamous hijacking of a Seattle-bound airliner on Thanksgiving Eve 1971, KIRO Newsradio announces the recent discovery of four previously unknown high-quality professional photographs of D.B. Cooper’s Boeing 727. The 727 Cooper (or whoever he was) hijacked and then parachuted from...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Forgotten veterans will receive full military honors

It was stunning. As I walked into Tribute Center and Celebration Hall at Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home and Cemetery (11111 Aurora Ave. N., Seattle, WA 98133), I saw the 123 urns. I have never seen so many remains in one place. Who are these people?. They are 99 unclaimed Veterans,...
SEATTLE, WA

