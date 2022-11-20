ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National reactions: Eagles move to 9-1 after comeback win over Colts

The Eagles matched their win total from last season with Sunday’s win over the Colts, and they’ll now work to lock down home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs. Jalen Hurts placed himself firmly into the MVP race, going 18-25 passing for 190 yards and one touchdown through the air. Hurts led Philadelphia in rushing on the night as well, totaling 86 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Throws Major Shade At Colts

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first defeat of the season in Week 10 on Monday Night Football. The Washington Commanders went into Lincoln Financial Field with a strong game plan and executed it perfectly, leading to an upset win. Philadelphia looked like they were going to lose a second straight game as they went on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 and trailed for virtually the entire game.
Inside the Snap Counts in Eagles Win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – With two additions on the defensive side of the ball for the Eagles, and another injury to tight end Dallas Goedert impacting the offensive side, the snap counts from Philly’s 17-16 win over the Colts are worth a closer look. OFFENSE. Tight end Jack Stoll, now...
New coach Saturday can't solve familiar problems for Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Saturday's hiring as interim coach re-energized the Indianapolis Colts — for a week. On Sunday, the old problems resurfaced. One week after winning in Saturday's road debut, the Colts produced the fast start they've talked about all season and a stifling three-quarter performance from the defense — only to see it unravel over the final 15 minutes when the offense couldn't convert scoring opportunities and the defense wore down again.
Nick Sirianni had vulgar message for Colts about Frank Reich firing

The Philadelphia Eagles came from behind to beat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and Nick Sirianni wasted no time dedicating the victory to his former boss. Sirianni was very emotional after Philadelphia’s 17-16 win at Indianapolis. He admitted to reporters that he had some added motivation for the game because he did not agree with the Colts’ decision to fire Frank Reich, whom Sirianni worked under as an offensive coordinator in Indy from 2018-2020. Sirianni also made that clear to a group of Eagles fans who traveled to the game.
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

