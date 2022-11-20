Jared Polis, the nation’s first openly gay governor, reflects on the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs

Colorado's red flag law took effect Jan. 1, 2020 - well before Anderson Lee Aldrich was arrested for an alleged threat with weapons.The woman who owns the home where it occurred tells CBS News Colorado that security cameras show the man entering her house with his mother last year. Police were called as the man, 21 years old at the time, was live-streaming a video, which was also provided to CBS News Colorado by the homeowner."This is your boy, I've got the [police] ... outside," he says in the video. "They've got a bead on me....

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO