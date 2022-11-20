Jared Polis, the nation’s first openly gay governor, reflects on the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs

Read full article on original website
Boebert vows to continue anti-trans rhetoric after LGBTQ club shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert said she’ll continue her long-running verbal attacks on trans people despite the mass shooting targeting an LGBTQ nightclub near her district. Boebert made her comments on 850KOA’s Ross Kaminsky show on Tuesday morning, two days after Sunday’s shooting killed...
Westword
How Bob Marshall Pulled Off the 2022 Colorado Election's Biggest Upset
After being nominated to represent the Democratic Party in the race for House District 43, Robert "Bob" Marshall was confident. "I never doubted that we would lose," he recalls. Marshall was wrong. Although the final results have not been certified, the counting is over and the latest figures from the...
Pueblo stands in solidarity with Colorado Springs after Club Q mass shooting through memorial
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- While Pueblo might be roughly an hour away from where the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting happened, many residents of the Steel City told KRDO Club Q was a place they're familiar with. The people we spoke to said they'd been to the Colorado Springs nightclub before and are heartbroken The post Pueblo stands in solidarity with Colorado Springs after Club Q mass shooting through memorial appeared first on KRDO.
cpr.org
Jared Polis calls on Colorado to ‘evangelize’ red flag gun laws in the wake of the Club Q shooting
Club Q Shooting — Who we lost | Latest updates | Resources | The suspect. While red flag laws have been on the books in the state since 2020, in the aftermath of this weekend's Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Gov. Jared Polis said the statute isn't being sufficiently used.
coloradosun.com
Mass shootings are increasing in Colorado. Here are three charts that explain the trend.
By one measure, the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs late Saturday and early Sunday was the worst the state has seen in more than a decade. The at least 22 victims — 5 killed and 17 injured by gunfire — are the most in a Colorado shooting since the July 2012 attack on a movie theater in Aurora.
Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO is working to confirm the identity of the five victims in the Club Q mass shooting. Below are the five victims of the deadly attack. Daniel Davis Aston ABC News confirmed through family members that 28-year-old Daniel Davis Aston, a bartender at Club Q died. "He was our baby The post Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Westword
Club Q Killer and Gun Protection Orders in Colorado Springs Area
The gunman in the November 19 attack on Club Q in Colorado Springs, which killed five people and injured nineteen, was arrested in June 2021 following a bomb threat at his mother's home. But despite evidence that the suspect was suffering from mental health issues, neither family members nor police agencies attempted to restrict his access to weapons under Colorado's red flag law, which allows guns to be taken away from individuals deemed a danger to themselves and others.
The gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law
More than a year before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, the suspect allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb.
How the El Paso County District Attorney can keep arrest affidavit for Club Q suspect secret
The ability to take away a person’s freedom is one of the most serious powers held by a government. An arrest affidavit is a key document explaining to a judge — and the public — a law enforcement agency’s rationale for doing so. But an open...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Leading Conservatives Have Been Attacking LGBTQ people in Colorado. Here’s a Roundup of Examples.
This year, leading conservatives have waged war on LQBTQ people in Colorado. Here is a sample of recent stories in the Colorado Times Recorder about hostility or outright bigotry toward members of our LGBTQ community. Republicans are waging an all-out war on the rights and existence of transgender people this...
KRDO
‘Sacred Cloth’ pride flag will be displayed at Colorado Springs City Hall in wake of Club Q Shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs has announced that a 25-foot historic pride flag will be displayed on the exterior of Colorado Springs City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Avenue. A ceremony happened at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. The flag, known as Section 93 of the...
Chasten Buttigieg tells Boebert to ‘Get off Twitter’ after Colorado shooting
Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, accused Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) of encouraging the hate that led to Saturday's deadly shooting in Colorado and told her to "Get off Twitter."
mountainjackpot.com
Marijuana Emergency Declared! Cripple Creek Imposes Six-Month Moratorium on Considering Any Cannabis Licenses
City Bombarded with Requests for Pot Shops, Following Pro-Reefer Vote. Even with an overwhelming endorsement of legal weed in Teller County’s gaming community, city leaders now want a lengthy time-out period so they can establish proper regulations and get a better handle on the pending marijuana situation. The pro-pot...
KKTV
Latest information on the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub
Suspect got guns back after arrest, raising questions about red flag law
Colorado's red flag law took effect Jan. 1, 2020 - well before Anderson Lee Aldrich was arrested for an alleged threat with weapons.The woman who owns the home where it occurred tells CBS News Colorado that security cameras show the man entering her house with his mother last year. Police were called as the man, 21 years old at the time, was live-streaming a video, which was also provided to CBS News Colorado by the homeowner."This is your boy, I've got the [police] ... outside," he says in the video. "They've got a bead on me....
KRDO
Colorado Springs-based vendor takes over control of North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is turning over operations at North Share Marina at Lake State Pueblo to a Colorado Springs vendor. Tuesday, CPW said the department agreed to turn over operations at the marina to the O'Neil Group Co. The company agreed to operate it on a nine-month contract, giving the two sides time to negotiate and sign a formal, long-term contract.
‘Master of Silly Business’ among 5 dead in Colorado shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — On a typical night at Club Q, a bastion for LGBTQ people in the largely conservative city of Colorado Springs, Daniel Aston could be seen letting loose and sliding across the stage on his knees tailed by his mullet to whoops and hollers. The...
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
kunc.org
'I woke up this morning and couldn't breathe': Northern Colorado communities mourn lives lost in the mass shooting at Club Q
Less than 24 hours after a gunman killed five and injured 25 at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, dozens gathered in Old Town Fort Collins to observe Transgender Day of Remembrance and mourn those who died in the mass shooting. “I mentor freshmen at CSU and...
KKTV
WATCH: Latest on Club Q shooting victims in Colorado Springs as Sunday morning
WATCH: Latest on Club Q shooting victims in Colorado Springs as Sunday morning
