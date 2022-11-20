ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Jared Polis, the nation’s first openly gay governor, reflects on the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs

By Jesse Paul
coloradosun.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo stands in solidarity with Colorado Springs after Club Q mass shooting through memorial

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- While Pueblo might be roughly an hour away from where the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting happened, many residents of the Steel City told KRDO Club Q was a place they're familiar with. The people we spoke to said they'd been to the Colorado Springs nightclub before and are heartbroken The post Pueblo stands in solidarity with Colorado Springs after Club Q mass shooting through memorial appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO is working to confirm the identity of the five victims in the Club Q mass shooting. Below are the five victims of the deadly attack. Daniel Davis Aston ABC News confirmed through family members that 28-year-old Daniel Davis Aston, a bartender at Club Q died. "He was our baby The post Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Westword

Club Q Killer and Gun Protection Orders in Colorado Springs Area

The gunman in the November 19 attack on Club Q in Colorado Springs, which killed five people and injured nineteen, was arrested in June 2021 following a bomb threat at his mother's home. But despite evidence that the suspect was suffering from mental health issues, neither family members nor police agencies attempted to restrict his access to weapons under Colorado's red flag law, which allows guns to be taken away from individuals deemed a danger to themselves and others.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect got guns back after arrest, raising questions about red flag law

Colorado's red flag law took effect Jan. 1, 2020 - well before Anderson Lee Aldrich was arrested for an alleged threat with weapons.The woman who owns the home where it occurred tells CBS News Colorado that security cameras show the man entering her house with his mother last year. Police were called as the man, 21 years old at the time, was live-streaming a video, which was also provided to CBS News Colorado by the homeowner."This is your boy, I've got the [police] ... outside," he says in the video. "They've got a bead on me....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs-based vendor takes over control of North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is turning over operations at North Share Marina at Lake State Pueblo to a Colorado Springs vendor. Tuesday, CPW said the department agreed to turn over operations at the marina to the O'Neil Group Co. The company agreed to operate it on a nine-month contract, giving the two sides time to negotiate and sign a formal, long-term contract.
PUEBLO, CO
94.3 The X

Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
PUEBLO, CO

