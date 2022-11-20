NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cool and beautiful Thanksgiving Day, a even better and mainly sunny Black Friday weekend ahead for the region. With an area of high pressure on top of us and centered to the southeast, this allows for the region to see nothing great conditions for those Black Friday shopping plans with highs in the low to mid 60s, which is above average for this time of year, with mainly sunny skies. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop down into the 20s and 30s with mainly clear conditions and a few fair weather clouds are possible overnight as well.

