Read full article on original website
Kristy Jochum
6d ago
this needs to be resolved with no harm to the young man who absolutely needs help. put your weapons away officers he has a water gun (that has been made clear to you)
Reply(1)
2
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Accident in North Platte causes car to flip
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department responded to an accident on Wednesday afternoon after a three-car crash resulted in one car flipping onto its side. Authorities said a Hyundai was traveling northbound, turning from Jeffers Street onto Second Street, when it was struck by a car...
🎥 Police release more details on North Platte standoff
Police have released more details regarding a standoff incident in North Platte on Sunday. North Platte police said at around 12:11 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check on a male subject who was reportedly acting erratically in the area of Anna Ave. and Buffalo Bill Ave. Officers located the subject, who was brandishing a golf club.
knopnews2.com
North Platte Chamber hosts Small Business Saturday Passport
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday, the North Platte Chamber hosted a Small Business Saturday event where patrons could visit stores to get stamps. After receiving 8 stamps, they could turn in their passport to be entered in for a drawing to win prizes.
knopnews2.com
Overall decent conditions Black Friday into the weekend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cool and beautiful Thanksgiving Day, a even better and mainly sunny Black Friday weekend ahead for the region. With an area of high pressure on top of us and centered to the southeast, this allows for the region to see nothing great conditions for those Black Friday shopping plans with highs in the low to mid 60s, which is above average for this time of year, with mainly sunny skies. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop down into the 20s and 30s with mainly clear conditions and a few fair weather clouds are possible overnight as well.
knopnews2.com
Sacred Oath gives veterans Thanksgiving meal
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Sacred Oath Organization is a veterans-focused charity. This Thanksgiving, they invited all the veterans in town to enjoy a hot meal and some comradery as well. They had six 22-pound turkeys available, along with ham pies and many other sides, for those that wanted to go.
klkntv.com
Nebraska woman dead after being ejected from vehicle during pursuit, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A North Platte woman was killed Friday when she was ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit in York County, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:40 a.m., a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 80 just south of York.
knopnews2.com
Runners gather for Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5k
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Rec Center hosted the annual Turkey Trot 5k and Family Mile on Thanksgiving morning. More than 200 runners participated in the annual even which sees a large turnout thanks to holiday visitors and families participating. “I know that because of the holiday season,”...
granttribune.com
Scoular opens state-of-the-art grain facility in Grainton
Ty Knispel, Western Nebraska Regional Manager for Scoular, had a vision more than five years ago to bring high-speed shuttle grain loading facility to the east end of Perkins County. This vision culminated last Thursday at a grand opening and ribbon-cutting in Grainton. The celebration saw a gathering of around...
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 4