buckinghamshirelive.com

Lidl Black Friday deals include an air fryer for £39.99

Lidl has unveiled a line-up of offers for Black Friday – with the discount retailer selling big brands at Lidl price. Among the deals, shoppers can pick up the Ride-On Fiat 500 for £29.99 and a Daewoo 4L Air Fryer for £39.99. In time for the festive...
The Independent

Save 40 per cent on kitchenware in the Le Creuset Black Friday sale

So, Christmas is right around the corner, but before you worry about that, there’s something else coming up in our calendars: Black Friday. The annual event sees a ton of cheap deals at our favourite shops, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.Whether you’ve had your eye on a new TV, laptop and mattress, or are simply looking to take advantage of the discounts across home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys, prepare for sizable savings on plenty of products. Dyson, Argos, Currys, John Lewis & Partners and Very have already kicked off their sales too, with bigger and...
Us Weekly

Shop Wayfair’s Black Friday Sneak Peak Sale for Deals Up to 70% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. As soon as November hits, we're ready. It's shopping time! Bring on the Black Friday deals! Too bad they're still multiple weeks away. Or are they? Wayfair isn't waiting around this year. The Black Friday Sneak Peek sale […]
WPTV

Take an early look at Joann’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you enjoy crafting at the holidays, Joann has already announced...
The Guardian

The 2022 buying Black holiday gift guide

Holiday shopping season is upon us, which means it’s time to stop browsing for yourself and start searching for the perfect thing for all the other people you love – or tolerate. We’re here to help you get the job done – and support Black-owned businesses while you’re at it.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Aldi has launched festive sleeved blankets for Christmas – and they cost just £12.99

Sleeved blankets seem all the rage right now – so it’s no surprise Aldi has jumped on board and is selling its own festive-themed range.If you’re someone who is easily swayed by a novelty item and are looking to keep warm this winter – as well as dressing extra Christmassy – these sleeved blankets could be for you.Priced at just £12.99 each and available in four fun, festive designs, choose between Santa and Mrs Claus, as well as a snowman design. There is also an elf character sleeved blanket but this is currently sold out online, so customers will have...
Kearney Hub

Black Friday tips: In-store vs. online shopping

This year’s Black Friday will be similar to last year’s, but many stores are starting their sales earlier and major retailers will be adding additional deals to their websites on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Jon Vincent, founder of EarlyBlackFriday.com and a national expert on Black Friday deals, gives us tips on how to navigate shopping this year.
The Independent

Ugg Black Friday sale 2022: Snuggly savings on boots, slippers, slides and more

Black Friday is fast approaching, with the annual sales extravaganza happening this week. If you can’t wait until 25 November, there are lots of early deals to be shopped ahead of time, from retailers such as Boots, Currys, Very, Amazon and John Lewis. Popular brands such as Apple, Nintendo, Lego, Shark, Ninja and Dyson are all serving up serious savings, and the expert shopping team at IndyBest is here to bring you the biggest discounts. There are deals to dive into across all categories, from home appliances and tech to toys, TVs and laptops. Follow live: The best early Black...
disneyfoodblog.com

The BEST Disney Black Friday Deals You Can Order TODAY!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’re currently of the opinion that “Black Friday” needs to be re-named. While it used to be just the day after Thanksgiving, the Black Friday sales are in FULL EFFECT right now, everywhere!
ETOnline.com

Kate Spade's Black Friday Sale Is Happening Now: Save Up to 50% On Designer Handbags and Holiday Gifts

One thing we love even more than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both with Kate Spade's site-wide Black Friday sale offering discounts on everything right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Through November 27, the Kate Spade Black Friday sale is offering designer deals up to 50% off using code BLACKFRIYAY — including fall and winter style essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and boots.

