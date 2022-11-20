Read full article on original website
Related
Saudi Arabia declares public holiday to mark World Cup win over Argentina
Region rejoices as Saudi team ‘writes history’ against South American powerhouse in group stage
Today at the World Cup: Qatar fall flat while England opt to take knee
After 12 years of controversial headlines, Qatar’s World Cup finally got under way on Sunday with defeat for the host nation.A glitzy opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium featuring Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, South Korean pop star Jung Kook and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah, was followed by a 2-0 loss for Qatar against Ecuador.Here, the PA news agency rounds up events in Qatar.Message of unityTournament organisers attempted to turn the focus away from the multitude of issues that have overshadowed the long build-up to Qatar 2022 by emphasising football’s power to unite during the opening ceremony.“What brings together nations,...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
Players are being ‘controlled’ at Qatar World Cup, says Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen
Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen says players are being “controlled” at the Qatar World Cup.The start of the tournament has been dominated by off-field issues such as the exploitation of migrant workers who built the stadiums and infrastructure, and LGBTQ+ rights in the host country.The flames were stoked by the extraordinary opening address of Fifa president Gianni Infantino in which he conflated his experiences as ginger-haired child who moved from Italy to Switzerland with that of discriminated groups in Qatar like south Asian labourers, the gay community and disabled people.There has also been a growing furore around the OneLove armband,...
Workers Who Built Qatar’s World Cup Stadiums Were Abused and Underpaid, Report Says
Migrants who built stadiums for the World Cup in Qatar worked under exploitative and unsafe conditions that in some instances were concealed from soccer authorities, the human rights group Equidem said. In a report featuring interviews with 60 migrant workers, the group said it found widespread labor violations, including nationality-based...
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
Venezuela’s dictator mocks international community … again
In March 2020, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office accused Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro of drug trafficking and offered a $15 million reward for his arrest and conviction. Since then, many things have changed, most of them in favor of Maduro and against the millions of Venezuelans who suffer from hunger, exile, prison or death.
Washington Examiner
If Sweden won't stand up to Turkey, the US should
There’s a Turkish joke about a political prisoner who goes into his prison’s library and gives the librarian a list of books he’d like to check out. The librarian looks at his list and then responds apologetically, "I’m sorry. We don’t have these books. We only have their authors."
Iranians Celebrate England Thrashing Their Team at World Cup, Video Shows
People in Tehran's Shahran district celebrated and chanted "death to dictator" after England scored its third goal, according to a video on social media.
Europe's Dirty Secret: Spain's Hidden Enclave In Africa
It’s often referred to as Europe’s dirty secret. Melilla is a Spanish enclave located in North Africa. It’s infamous for strict border patrols, ruthless immigration officers, and an impenetrable fence to stop illegal migrants from entering.
The Jewish Press
Iran Loses its Secret War in the Middle East, Cyprus and Caucasus?
According to the sources in the Israeli intelligence community and Iranian sources, one of the militants, detained in Azerbaijan, during recent operations to neutralize Iranian agents in Azerbaijan, was involved in an unsuccessful terrorist attack against Israeli businessmen on Cyprus last year. The purge of Iranian agents in Azerbaijan was...
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: Japanese fans help clean up trash at stadium following Japan's upset win over Germany
Japanese soccer fans have added a great deal of humanity to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this week. After their country's massive upset win over Germany, Japan supporters helped clean up trash at Khalifa International Stadium. Prior to Wednesday, following the tournament's opening match between Qatar and Ecuador, Japanese...
US News and World Report
Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan Signs Deal With Trump Family for Oman Project
DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian real estate developer Dar Al Arkan said it signed an agreement with former U.S. President Donald Trump's company to use the Trump Brand for its $4 billion project in the Gulf state of Oman that includes a golf course, hotel and villas. The regulatory statement...
Ehsan Hajsafi becomes first Iranian player at World Cup to back protests at home
Defender Ehsan Hajsafi became on Sunday the first member of Iran's national team to speak out from the World Cup in Qatar in apparent support of anti-government protests at home, saying players should be the voice of those suffering.
americanmilitarynews.com
Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
15 Reasons Portugal Is The Best Country For Americans Moving Abroad
If you are considering leaving the U.S., Portugal should be at the top of your list. Here are just a few of the many reasons why you'll want to move there.
BBC
Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway
Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
Iran's World Cup soccer team refused to sing the national anthem before their game to show solidarity with protesters fighting the regime back home
"We have to accept that the conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy," an Iranian player said before the game.
