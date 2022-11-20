Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Related
CBS Sports
WATCH: Lakers' Patrick Beverley ejected vs. Suns after absolutely leveling 7-footer Deandre Ayton in the back
Patrick Beverley was ejected late in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' loss to Phoenix on Tuesday night, and he could very well be looking at a suspension for absolutely leveling Deandre Ayton. From the looks of it, Beverley didn't like the seven-foot Ayton standing over Reaves, who was knocked...
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis on his recent hot streak: LeBron James told me 'I'm playing like my old self'
Anthony Davis was the best big man in the NBA when the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 championship, but that version of himself has been missing for most of the past two years. Across 76 games in the last two Lakers seasons, Davis averaged just 22.5 points and 8.9 rebounds -- far cries from his former All-NBA self. As the Lakers slid and LeBron James dealt with injuries, it started to appear as though the team's vision of eventually passing the torch of face of the franchise to Davis would never truly come to pass.
numberfire.com
Rui Hachimura (ankle) uncertain for Wizards on Wednesday
Washington Wizards small forward Rui Hachimura is questionable for Wednesday versus the Miami Heat due to ankle soreness. Hachimura and Monte Morris are both questionable with sore ankles, while Bradley Beal is also uncertain because of a quad issue, so the Wizards could be a bit thin Wednesday. Anthony Gill, Deni Avdija, and Will Barton should be the primary beneficiaries if Hachimura is out for a second consecutive game.
Irving returns, Simmons scores 22 as Nets beat Grizzlies
Kyrie Irving returned from his suspension with 14 points, Ben Simmons tuned up for his trip back to Philadelphia with a season-high 22 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 127-115
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Unlikely to play Tuesday
Murray (COVID-19 protocols) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray has missed the last two games due to the league's health and safety protocols and will likely be unavailable once again Tuesday. Bruce Brown should maintain a starting role if Murray remains out.
CBS Sports
Ben Simmons reacts to boos from 76ers fans upon return to Philadelphia: 'I thought it was going to be louder'
Ben Simmons made his highly-anticipated return to Philadelphia as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night to face off against the 76ers, who prevailed 115-106. It was Simmons' first game played in the city since Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals -- the game in which he infamously passed up on a dunk opportunity in the closing minutes of what would be his last contest as a member of the Sixers. Simmons never played another game with the Sixers after that, as he requested a trade -- a wish that was ultimately granted when he was moved to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden in February.
Yardbarker
Key Points: Kuzma, Beal Lead The Way, Wizards Defeat Hornets in D.C.
The Washington Wizards once again find themselves in the win column. The Wizards defeated the Charlotte Hornets at home in Washington D.C., 106-102. The Wizards have now improved to 10-7 overall on the season. They are also 7-4 overall at home. The Wizards now wrap up their six-game homestand with five victories. Wizards Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. spoke on the victory postgame.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Shines in return to action
Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) recorded 31 points (12-16 FG, 7-11 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons. The Nuggets suffered a disappointing loss to the Pistons, but Jokic didn't show any signs of rust in his return from...
Yardbarker
Three Wizards Are Game Time Decisions Against The Miami Heat Tonight
The Washington Wizards are on the road again! They just hosted the Miami Heat last Friday on the same night where the organization celebrated three of the best to ever wear a Wizards jersey. The Miami Heat only had seven active players as the team is plagued with injuries. Head...
Yardbarker
Knicks Down Two Guards in Oklahoma City
An update to the New York Knicks' injury report officially ruled both Cam Reddish (sore groin) and Derrick Rose (sore toe) out for Monday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game (8 p.m. ET, MSG) will wrap up the Knicks' five-game road trip, which has seen a split over the first four legs.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday
Leonard won't play in Wednesday's game against Golden State due to a right ankle sprain, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports. After starting the past three games, Leonard will miss his first contest since Nov. 15. Leonard's ankle sprain seems to be unrelated to the knee injury that caused him to miss 12 straight games from Oct. 25 to Nov. 15. With Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) also out, Terance Mann, Norman Powell and Nicolas Batum are all candidates to see increased run Wednesday versus the defending champions.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Getting work in G League
The Bucks assigned Middleton (wrist) to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Monday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. With Middleton already ruled out for Monday's tilt with the Trail Blazers, the move likely represents another step in the rehab process as he continues to recover from offseason wrist surgery. According to Nehm, head coach Mike Budenholzer said Middleton was able to do "a little bit" during Sunday's practice, but it's unclear if the three-time All-Star has been cleared for full-court, full-contact 5-on-5 work just yet. Middleton will presumably practice with the Herd on Monday, then rejoin the Bucks on Tuesday before the team updates his status ahead of Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Luka Doncic lauds Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown as NBA's best duo
Luka Doncic had high praise for the Celtics' star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
CBS Sports
Jaylen Brown tweets in support of Black Hebrew Israelites outside Barclays Center for Kyrie Irving's return
Outside of Barclays Center on Sunday, hours before the Brooklyn Nets' game against the Memphis Grizzlies, a large crowd of Black Hebrew Israelites gathered in support of Kyrie Irving, who is returning from a suspension. Irving was suspended on Nov. 4, a week after he'd publicized an antisemitic film on social media and repeatedly refused to apologize or state that he doesn't hold antisemitic beliefs.
FOX Sports
Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers (10-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (11-6, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Mitchell currently ranks eighth in the league averaging 29.8 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 7-1 at...
FOX Sports
Tatum and Doncic clash in Boston-Dallas matchup
Dallas Mavericks (9-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (13-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, meet when Boston and Dallas face off. Tatum is sixth in the NBA averaging 30.2 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.5 points per game.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Joining active roster vs. 49ers
Arizona elevated Williams from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Monday ahead of its game versus San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. It will be Williams' first game back on the active roster after being sent down to the practice squad ahead of Week 5. He figures to fill a rotational role behind rookie second-rounder Trey McBride on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Misses practice Monday
Okudah (concussion) did not participate in Monday's walkthrough ahead of Thursday's game versus Buffalo, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. After sustaining a concussion during Detroit's win at the Giants in Week 11, it's looking increasingly likely that Okudah will have to miss his first game of the 2022 season on Thanksgiving Day. If Okudah does indeed sit out Week 12, Amani Oruwariye should be in line for fill-in reps on the boundaries.
numberfire.com
Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) ruled out for Nets' Tuesday contest
Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Watanabe will not be available after he experienced right hamstring tightness. Look for Markieff Morris to see more minutes off the bench versus a Philly team ranked fourth in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders'...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Tops 100 yards for first time
Pacheco rushed 15 times for 107 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Chargers. He was not targeted in the passing game. Pacheco led Kansas City's rushing attack for the second consecutive week, rewarding the coaching decision with his first career 100-yard rushing game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) went down before halftime and did not return, but he was already being phased out of the offensive game plan due to inconsistent play. Jerick McKinnon remained involved with seven touches for 24 yards, but he lost a fumble late in the fourth quarter that nearly cost the Chiefs the game. Pacheco is looking more and more like the clear lead back on a potent offense, which should have fantasy managers excited heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Rams next Sunday.
Comments / 0