ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

No federal aid to restart Michigan nuclear power plant

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COVERT, Mich. (AP) — The federal government has turned down a request for financial aid to restart a nuclear power plant in southwestern Michigan, the owner said.

Holtec International said it was notified Friday by the U.S. Energy Department.

The Palisades plant along Lake Michigan, formerly owned by Entergy, was shut down last spring after generating electricity for more than 50 years.

With Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s support, Holtec, a company that specializes in decommissioning nuclear plants, applied for federal aid to keep it going. She said it would help economic development in the state.

But the Biden administration said no, The Herald-Palladium reported.

“We fully understood that what we were attempting to do, restarting a shuttered nuclear plant, would be both a challenge and a first for the nuclear industry,” said Pat O’Brien, Holtec’s director of government affairs.

Palisades critics were pleased with the government’s decision. A coalition of environmental groups wrote a letter in September, saying the site didn’t qualify for the program.

“For the sake of Michiganders’ health, safety, security, environment and pocketbooks, we are very thankful this zombie reactor nightmare has finally ended,” the group Beyond Nuclear said.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
The Associated Press

States move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of conservative-leaning states is making a last-ditch effort to keep in place a Trump-era public health rule that allows many asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern U.S. border. Late Monday, the 15 states filed what’s known as a motion to intervene — meaning they want to become part of the legal proceedings surrounding the public health rule referred to as Title 42. The rule, first invoked by Trump in 2020, uses emergency public health authority to allow the United States to keep migrants from seeking asylum at the border, based on the need to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It’s set to end Dec. 21, potentially upending border enforcement as Republicans are about to take control of the House from the Democrats following midterm elections and are planning to make immigration a central part of their agenda.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Renewable energy to overtake coal in US for first ever time this year

Renewable energy sources like solar and wind will generate more power than coal or nuclear in the United States for the first time this year.Figures from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecast that more than a fifth of all electricity will come from hydropower, solar and wind.“We expect renewable sources to provide 22 per cent of US electricity generation in 2022 and 24 per cent in 2023 as generation from natural gas declines from 38 per cent in 2022 to 36 per cent in 2023,” the report stated.“The increase in renewables generation comes mostly from solar and wind capacity...
Washington Examiner

New Louisiana natural gas export facility gains FERC approval

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the first new major liquefied natural gas project in more than two years on Thursday, a win for the sector and for customers in Europe craving more U.S. shipments. FERC, which consists of three Democratic and two Republican commissioners, voted unanimously to approve Commonwealth...
LOUISIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

America must future-proof its energy sector with nuclear power

All eyes have been on Ukraine and its awe-inspiring example of strength against Russia’s heinous aggression this year. The conflict has evolved into a moment of reckoning for the United States and its global partners on a number of fronts: humanitarian aid, military support, the NATO alliance, and even the future of democracy itself.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

DOE rejects funding for Palisades nuclear plant

(The Center Square) – The Department of Energy has rejected the Palisades nuclear plant’s application for federal funding. Palisades was sold to Holtec Decommissioning International in June 2022, which applied for a federal Civil Nuclear Credit on July 5 to reopen Palisades. “We appreciate the consideration that the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
578K+
Post
615M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy