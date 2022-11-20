ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home, PA

Wahab scores 23 to lead Georgetown over La Salle 69-62

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) — Qudus Wahab scored 23 points as Georgetown beat La Salle 69-62 in the Jamaica Classic on Sunday.

Wahab added seven rebounds for the Hoyas (3-2). Brandon Murray scored 16 points with six rebounds.

The Explorers (2-3) were led by the 14 points of Jhamir Brickus. Anwar Gill added 13 points and seven rebounds. Khalil Brantley finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

La Salle outscored Georgetown by 13 points in the second half.

Up next for Georgetown is a Wednesday matchup with American at home, while La Salle hosts Binghamton on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

American knocks off Georgetown for 1st time since 1982

WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnny O’Neil scored 16 points, Geoff Sprouse added 15 points and American defeated Georgetown 74-70 on Wednesday for its first victory against the Hoyas since Dec. 15, 1982. American trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half and Georgetown led 40-30 at the break. Elijah Stephens gave the Eagles their first lead of the second half with 11:06 remaining. Sprouse sank a wide open 3-pointer, during an 8-0 run. for a 59-55 lead and American stayed in front for the final 8:33. Sprouse made four free throws in the final 19 seconds to seal it. Jaxon Knotek added 14 points for the Eagles (3-2), which had 18 of the game’s 35 turnovers.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Small scores 18 as East Carolina downs UT Arlington 79-65

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Javon Small had 18 points in East Carolina’s 79-65 victory over UT Arlington on Wednesday. Small added six rebounds and six assists for the Pirates (5-1). RJ Felton scored 16 points and added 13 rebounds. Wynston Tabbs recorded 16 points and was 5 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line. Kyron Gibson led the way for the Mavericks (3-4) with 13 points. UT Arlington also got 10 points, four assists and three steals from Marion Humphrey. ___
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

Huefner's 22 help Sam Houston take down South Dakota 80-49

CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP) — Cameron Huefner had 22 points in Sam Houston’s 80-49 victory over South Dakota on Wednesday. Huefner was 9 of 11 shooting (4 for 4 from distance) for the Bearkats (6-0). Donte Powers scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Kian Scroggins recorded nine points and finished 4 of 5 from the floor. The Coyotes (3-3) were led in scoring by Paul Bruns, who finished with 12 points. Mason Archambault added nine points and three steals for South Dakota. ___
HUNTSVILLE, TX
FOX Sports

Georgetown hosts American following Wahab's 23-point game

American Eagles (2-2) at Georgetown Hoyas (3-2) BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts the American Eagles after Qudus Wahab scored 23 points in Georgetown's 69-62 victory over the La Salle Explorers. Georgetown went 6-25 overall last season while going 6-11 at home. The Hoyas averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 13.4...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Okpara scores 24, Harvard downs Siena 69-59

BOSTON (AP) — Chisom Okpara scored 24 points as Harvard beat Siena 69-59 on Sunday night. Okpara added eight rebounds for the Crimson (4-1). Chris Ledlum scored 18 points while shooting 8 of 11 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and added four steals. Samuel Silverstein recorded 13 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Andrew Platek finished with 15 points for the Saints (2-2). Jackson Stormo added 12 points and six rebounds for Siena. In addition, Jared Billups finished with nine points. Harvard’s next game is Friday against Loyola Chicago at home, and Siena plays Florida State on Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The Associated Press

No. 11 Virginia Tech women beat Missouri 73-57

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Kayana Traylor scored 18 points, Elizabeth Kitley had 17 points and 10 rebounds and No. 11 Virginia Tech used a big third quarter to beat Missouri 73-57 on Wednesday. Virginia Tech trailed for 17 minutes in the first half, but scored 11 of the opening 13 points after halftime to take a 37-30 lead as Missouri missed its first seven shots. The Hokies led by double digits for the final eight minutes of the game. Georgia Amoore scored 15 points, with six assists, to reach double figures for the fifth straight game for Virginia Tech (5-0). Kitley became the eighth player in program history to reach 1,500 career points. Haley Troup scored 21 points for Missouri (6-1). Hayley Frank, averaging 14.2 points, was held to eight points on 3-of-9 shooting.
BLACKSBURG, VA
FOX Sports

Girard leads Syracuse against Richmond after 21-point game

Syracuse Orange (2-1) vs. Richmond Spiders (2-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -3.5; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse takes on the Richmond Spiders after Joseph Girard III scored 21 points in Syracuse's 76-48 victory against the Northeastern Huskies. Richmond went 11-4 at home a season ago while going 24-13 overall....
SYRACUSE, NY
The Associated Press

Irving returns, Simmons scores 22 as Nets beat Grizzlies

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving was playing again. Ben Simmons was playing like an All-Star again. The Brooklyn Nets, who rarely get to enjoy normalcy for too long, could savor a night Sunday when things actually looked like they drew them up. “It’s always nice to just focus on the game,” Kevin Durant said. Irving returned from his suspension with 14 points, Simmons tuned up for his trip back to Philadelphia with a season-high 22 and the Nets beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 127-115 on Sunday night.
MEMPHIS, TN
AllSyracue

Five Takeaways: Syracuse 74 Richmond 71

Syracuse basketball won 74-71 in overtime against Richmond Monday night in the semifinals of the Empire Classic. Here are five takeaways from the victory.  1. Defense There were large stretches of this game when the defense was not good. The failure to get out on shooters and no resistance at ...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Associated Press

No. 3 Kansas beats NC State in coach Bill Self's return

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Bill Self couldn’t wait to get started Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Neither could hot-shooting Kansas rookie Gradey Dick. Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help the third-ranked Jayhawks beat North Carolina State 80-74 in Wednesday’s tournament opener, giving Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension. Dick had 18 on six 3-pointers in the first half before going 1 for 8 from the field after halftime. Jalen Wilson added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the reigning national champion Jayhawks (5-0), who blew an eight-point halftime lead and a nine-point second-half lead before grinding it out. “I think it really just showed what our team’s about and in crunch time, we can come out with tough plays when we really need it,” Dick said.
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

Oregon earns Pac-12 title game spot with win over Oregon St

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 10 Oregon (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12, No. 9 CFP) at No. 22 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3, No. 21 CFP), Saturday. A win and the Oregon Ducks qualify for a fourth straight appearance in the Pac-12 championship game. That would mean a showdown with No. 5 USC, a team Oregon hasn’t faced this season. First things first: rival Oregon State. This marks the 126th all-time meeting between the Beavers and the Ducks, with Oregon leading 67-48-10. The Beavers have a 10-1 overall record at Reser Stadium dating to 2021.
EUGENE, OR
The Associated Press

No. 11 Penn State looking to wrap season strong against MSU

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — James Franklin has been around long enough to know that it’s simply natural for a team’s collective energy level to fade this late in the season. But after four grueling months, the No. 11 Nittany Lions (9-2, 6–2 Big Ten, No. 11 CFP) seem to have more swagger than they’ve had all season with one game left. “I do think we got good mojo about us right now,” Franklin said. “It’s late in the season. It’s a long season and there are times where late in the season can be challenge and a grind on everybody, and just doesn’t feel like that.” Penn State players began the week thinking about taking back the bookshelf-esque Land Grant Trophy from Michigan State (5-6, 3-5) on Saturday in demonstrative fashion.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Associated Press

AP Top 25 Reality Check: Michigan joins Ohio St. in 900-club

Moving toward the latest monumental matchup between Michigan and Ohio State, the Big Ten rivals share another Associated Press college football poll milestone. Michigan became the second school, joining Ohio State, to appear in at least 900 rankings since the media poll started in 1936. The Wolverines were ranked third and the Buckeyes second, behind No. 1 Georgia, on Sunday in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Ohio State has been ranked 963 times — that’s 79% of all AP polls. Michigan’s 900 appearances represent 74% of all polls.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
578K+
Post
615M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy