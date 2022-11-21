ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Dalton thrives, Stafford leaves as Saints top Rams 27-20

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHZGN_0jHwW6UA00

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton could sense the Rams’ Aaron Donald closing quickly from the left edge on a third-and-9 play late in the third quarter of a three-point game.

New Orleans’ quarterback unloaded a high, deep throw down the middle of the field a moment before being flung to the turf. The crescendo of cheers filling the Superdome let Dalton know that rookie receiver Chris Olave had run under the ball, caught it and dove across the goal line for a pivotal 53-yard score.

Dalton passed for three touchdowns, Los Angeles QB Matthew Stafford left the field to be evaluated for a concussion in the second half and New Orleans defeated the reeling Rams 27-20 on Sunday.

“I was pretty aware,” Dalton said with a grin when asked if he noticed Donald’s imposing, All-Pro presence barreling in from his blind side as he released his deep scoring pass. “Half a second longer, that’s a sack (or) incomplete pass. ... If you can play on time at the quarterback position and get the ball out, good things can happen.”

While good things indeed happened for a Saints offense looking to bounce back from its worst games this season during the previous two weeks, the defending champion Rams (3-7) were dealt another bad break en route to their fourth straight loss.

Stafford’s departure came two days after he’d been cleared to return from the NFL’s concussion protocol.

After the game, the Rams said Stafford is not in concussion protocol again, but a decision on that will come after more tests in the coming days.

“Obviously we need to make a smart decision for Matthew and see where we’re at,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “I know how he was feeling, and we made the decision it was going to be in his best interest to not have him continue to play.”

Stafford was effective in the first half, after which the Rams led 14-10, and he left the game having completed 11 of 18 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns, including a 62-yarder to Tutu Atwell.

He appeared to hit his head on the turf during a third-quarter possession and was subsequently sacked by blitzing linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon to end the last drive he played before walking down the tunnel toward the locker room.

And even before Stafford left, the Rams lost left tackle Ty Nsekhe to an ankle injury.

“The truth is, overcoming some of those things becomes a real challenge and changes the way that you’re really able to operate,” McVay said.

Stafford was replaced by Bryce Perkins, who led the Rams to a field goal on his first series, but struggled thereafter and was sacked twice to stall his third series late in the fourth quarter, all but sealing the game’s result. Los Angeles didn’t pull within a touchdown until Matt Gay’s 58-yard field goal with 6 seconds remaining and the Saints recovered a subsequent onside kick.

Dalton’s performance validated a decision by the Saints (4-7) to stick with him rather than go back to Jameis Winston, who has not played since Week 3, when he was struggling with back and ankle injuries, but has said he’s ready to return.

Dalton, who completed 21 of 25 passes for 260 yards, credited the coaches for dialing up an aggressive game plan and urging players to try to have fun with it.

“What we need to do is cut it loose. Why not?” Dalton said. “That’s just the mindset, the mentality that we have to have.”

Saints defenders combined for four sacks, with 1 1/2 each coming from end Carl Granderson and linebacker Kaden Ellis, a pair of young reserves taking more snaps because of injuries.

“We’re well aware of where we’re at in the season,” said first-year coach Dennis Allen, who also calls the defense. “Our guys came out and they were swinging today. It was good to see.”

Former LSU star and Louisiana native Jarvis Landry caught his first touchdown pass as a Saint when Dalton found him over the middle from 7 yards to put the Saints in front for good at 17-14 early in the third quarter.

The Rams had an early 7-3 lead when Stafford spotted Atwell in one-on-one coverage with Chris Harris Jr. and dropped a deep pass into the receiver’s arms along the left sideline.

New Orleans went back in front on Dalton’s 8-yard pass to tight end Juwan Johnson before Stafford hit Allen Robinson from 6 yards at the end of the first half to make it 14-10.

INJURIES

Rams: In addition to Stafford and Nsekhe, defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson left in the first half with a knee injury.

Saints: Payton Turner was carted off in the second quarter with an apparent left leg injury, leaving New Orleans without three defensive ends (Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport were ruled out on Friday).

Rams: At Kansas City on Nov. 27.

Saints: At San Francisco on Nov. 27.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy Sunday Night

Don't get in between a pregnant woman and her food. The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football this evening. In anticipation of the game, Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with her and Patrick's second child, decided to order some pizza. "I...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys fans are currently enjoying their blowout over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are thrashing the Vikings, 37-3, on the road on Sunday. Cowboys fans are not loving one in-game prediction from Tony Romo, though. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster believes that both offensive...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win

Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to be down to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when it comes to his free agency decision. If that's the case, the Cowboys certainly made a good impression on Sunday. Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys beat the crap...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Trade Suggestion

As it becomes more and more likely that Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are heading towards a divorce, a few analysts are starting to wonder which teams might be interested in bringing him on for a trade. One suggestion has been stirring a debate since Friday. On Friday's...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With CBS's Decision Today

The Dallas Cowboys are thumping the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but no one is getting to see the end of it. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 37-3, in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon, CBS decided to cut away from the game and put the Bengals at Steelers game on.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
numberfire.com

Update: Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return for Bengals in Week 11

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon suffered a concussion during Sunday's game and was not able to return to the game. Samaje Perine will take over as the team's lead back for the remainder of the contest.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing

An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season. Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least...
DENVER, CO
WIVB

Josh Allen’s neighbors help dig him out ahead of Browns game

(WIVB) — Two lifelong Buffalo Bills fans lent a hand Saturday when they helped dig out their snowed-in neighbors. That included one very special neighbor — Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Norm Marshall woke up around 5 a.m. Saturday and hopped on his tractor to dig out from that...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Reportedly Becoming 'A Problem'

An NFL starting quarterback's lack of accountability is reportedly becoming a problem. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson failed to take accountability for his team's lack of offense in the 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Wilson, a top pick in the NFL Draft, simply said "no" when...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night

It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He's Considering Quarterback Change

We've already seen a couple of notable starting quarterback changes in the NFL this season, including in Washington, where Taylor Heinicke has supplanted Carson Wentz. Another change could be coming. On Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith admitted that the door is open for starting quarterback Davis Mills to be...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear

Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
578K+
Post
615M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy