ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Late turnovers help Ravens hold off Panthers 13-3

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sIGOo_0jHwW5bR00

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, and the Baltimore Ravens forced three late Carolina turnovers in a 13-3 victory Sunday.

Justin Tucker kicked two field goals, including a tiebreaking 37-yarder with 8:27 remaining. Then Marcus Peters forced a fumble by Shi Smith, giving the Ravens the ball at the Carolina 31. Baltimore (7-3) took advantage of a short field, finally reaching the end zone on Jackson’s run with 7:16 to play.

Marlon Humphrey, who recovered Smith’s fumble, later added an interception. Jason Pierre-Paul also picked off a pass in the final minute. It was the 12th straight game Baltimore forced at least one turnover.

The AFC North-leading Ravens won their fourth straight despite being stuck in neutral offensively for much of the game. Jackson threw for 209 yards with an interception and Demarcus Robinson caught nine passes for 128 yards, but that was about all that was working for either team offensively on a chilly, windy day in Baltimore.

Tucker and Eddy Piñeiro traded 32-yard field goals, leaving the score tied at 3 through three quarters.

The Ravens, who have led every game this season by double digits at some point, have had some rough fourth quarters — but this wasn’t one of them. Baltimore drove 67 yards in 12 plays to set up Tucker’s second field goal, and then Jackson’s TD gave them a 10-point lead that felt pretty safe.

Jackson was intercepted once during a first half that remained scoreless until Tucker kicked a field goal on the final play.

Baker Mayfield, a familiar opponent for the Ravens when he was with Cleveland, threw for 196 yards for the Panthers (3-8). D’Onta Foreman was held to 24 yards on 11 carries.

Baltimore improved to 12-3 under coach John Harbaugh when coming off an open date, tying Pittsburgh for the best mark in the league in that span.

INJURIES

Carolina LB Cory Littleton injured an ankle in the first quarter. ... Rookie S Kyle Hamilton of the Ravens left in the third with a knee injury, and T Ronnie Stanley left with an ankle problem.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Ravens: Visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Jets bench Zach Wilson, Mike White to start vs. Bears

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson has gone from being the future of the New York Jets franchise to an underachieving benchwarmer. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday to sit Wilson and replace him with Mike White as the starting quarterback Sunday against the Chicago Bears. “Zach’s career here is not over,” Saleh said, adding that the plan is to have the second-year quarterback “reset” with the hope Wilson plays again this season. “This is not putting a nail in his coffin.” Joe Flacco will serve as White’s backup, and Wilson will not be active against the Bears.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behind first-place Tampa Bay in the weak NFC South, so Smith is keeping his options open for the final two games which could determine the team’s playoff chances. Smith said more will be known about the players’ outlook to return this season following their surgeries. The team has released no details on the surgeries.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Panthers bench Mayfield; Darnold to start at QB vs Broncos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It’s Sam Darnold’s turn at quarterback for the struggling Carolina Panthers. The team announced Tuesday that Darnold will make his season debut on Sunday against the Denver Broncos after interim head coach Steve Wilks decided to bench Baker Mayfield following yet another rocky performance in a 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend. Darnold has spent the majority of the season on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain he suffered during the preseason. Darnold becomes the fourth different quarterback to play for the Panthers (3-8) this season — and the third different starter, joining Mayfield and the injured P.J. Walker. Darnold went 4-7 as Carolina’s starter last season, falling apart after getting the Panthers off to a 3-0 start under former head coach Matt Rhule. He finished the year completing 59.9% of his passes with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions for a 71.9 passer rating.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Javonte Williams spotlights foster kids while rehabbing knee

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos running back Javonte Williams is using his downtime as he recovers from an injured right knee to feed his other passion: helping foster kids. “I just really want to make sure that all the kids have the same kind of life experiences and things that I did growing up,” said Williams, who is launching his namesake charitable foundation next month, one that aims to provide bedroom makeovers and Christmas presents for children in foster care. Williams has a 2-year-old adopted sister Ryleigh who went through the foster care system, “so I’m a foster brother,” Williams said. His parents, Jermaine and Shekemia Williams, took in Ryleigh at 4 weeks because her birth parents were both drug addicts and the couple adopted her three months later, Williams said.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Titans coach calls arrest 'devastating,' knows pain caused

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can’t think of anything he’s faced in his career “much tougher” than what he’s dealing with right now, and the issue is all of his own doing. Downing is busy trying to prep for Sunday’s game with Cincinnati (6-4) in a rematch of the divisional playoff game the Titans lost in January as the AFC’s No. 1 seed while waiting to deal with the consequences of being arrested Nov. 18 for speeding and driving under the influence hours after a big win in Green Bay. “It’s devastating that my actions or anything that I’m involved with could ever bring negative attention to or bring distractions to this organization, to the ownership Miss Amy (Adams Strunk) and to the front office and obviously coach (Mike) Vrabel,” Downing said. The coordinator addressed reporters at his usual weekly availability and started by speaking for nearly three minutes about his arrest, though he avoided specifics about the incident where he wound up leaving the Williamson County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Giants suddenly have concerns following bad loss, injuries

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — For the first time this season, there are concerns about the New York Giants. The team that first-year coach Brian Daboll led to seven wins in its first nine games looked very much like the dreadful 2021 Giants in dropping a 31-18 decision to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Daniel Jones threw two interceptions and the Giants turned the ball over three times, giving away 14 points. They were called for eight penalties for 63 yards and the normally tough red-zone defense allowed the Lions to score all four times they got inside the 20. Detroit also went 6 of 13 on third down. “In all the games before, we had some stuff going for us,” safety Julian Love said. “Today, I felt we were getting killed on penalties, turnovers, maybe explosive plays. I’m not sure what their third-down numbers were. All those situational things that we’ve been doing so well at on both sides of the ball, we didn’t have that today.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Thanksgiving slate features five winning football teams

Thanksgiving will be filled with food and winning football teams. The three-game slate for Thursday turned out better than anyone could’ve hoped when the schedule was announced. Five of the six teams playing are currently sitting in playoff spots. The early game that traditionally features the Lions (4-6) is more interesting now that Detroit has won three straight games. The visiting Buffalo Bills (7-3) are among the NFL’s best teams and already won a game in the same stadium after a blizzard forced them out of western New York last week. Just in time for dinner or dessert, the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) host the New York Giants (7-3) in a battle for second place in the NFC East. The Giants were expected to be jockeying for draft positioning at this point of the season.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Cousins, Vikings under pressure with another sack-master foe

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The trouble Kirk Cousins had in Minnesota’s game with the Dallas pass rush won’t just go away on its own. The Vikings will have to put their protection scheme and play-calling through the ringer again this week to keep Cousins in rhythm — and upright — when they face New England on Thursday night. After the Cowboys took Cousins down behind the line of scrimmage a career-most seven times, the Patriots present a similar challenge. Dallas leads the NFL in sacks (42). New England is next (36). “It’s tough, Kirk getting sacked before you even get out your break,” wide receiver Justin Jefferson said. “We’ve just got to move toward more quick game — getting the ball out quicker, putting the ball in space and letting people work. If things are not working out the way we planned, we need to find a way to adjust and go toward something that’s going to work better for us.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

No. 25 UCF needs to top USF to have a shot at AAC title game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — No. 25 UCF can’t afford another slipup. The Knights (8-3, 5-2) need to beat struggling intrastate rival USF (1-10, 0-7) on Saturday to remain in contention for a berth in next week’s American Athletic Conference championship game. Coach Gus Malzahn is confident his players understand exactly what’s at stake. UCF (No. 22 CFP) already cost themselves an opportunity to play in the Dec. 3 title game at home by losing to Navy last Saturday. Three other teams — No. 19 Tulane, No. 21 Cincinnati and Houston — are still in the running to play for the crown, too. The Green Wave and Bearcats meet Friday with first place and the right to host the championship final on the line.
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
578K+
Post
615M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy