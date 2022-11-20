ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Recruit in grave condition after LA sheriff's academy crash

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits struck by an SUV during a training run last week was in deteriorating condition Sunday, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that Alejandro Martinez “has suffered setbacks that have left him in grave condition. Please keep him and his family in your prayers.”

Three other members of the sheriff’s academy class remained in critical condition and all others who suffered non-life-threatening injuries have been released, the department said.

Seventy-five members of the academy class, which includes sheriff’s and other police agencies’ recruits, were running formation on a street in the suburban Whittier area when an SUV veered into the columns on Nov. 16, injuring 25 of them.

The SUV driver was initially arrested for investigation of attempted murder of a peace officer, but authorities later released him on grounds that more investigation was needed. His attorney said he has no animosity toward law enforcement and that it was a tragic accident.

greg griggers
2d ago

You don’t just veer into 75 people running on the side of the road. He was reckless at the very least. He should be charged with reckless assault.

MonMark
2d ago

I wasn’t there but I’ve heard a couple times that some recruits mentioned the driver had a smirk on his face. Que triste…🙏🏼

