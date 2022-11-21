Power Rangers Actor Jason David Frank Has Died

Jason David Frank attends Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con on June 15, 2019. Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images for Amazing Comic Conventions

Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers , has died at age 49.

Frank's cause of death was not immediately disclosed by his manager, who announced his death Sunday and asked for privacy for his family and friends.

"He loved his family, friends, and fans very much," manager Justine Hunt said in an email to BuzzFeed News. "He will be truly missed."

The series premiered in 1993 and was a pop culture juggernaut for '90s kids. Frank played Tommy Oliver, who was first introduced as the villainous Green Ranger. After being freed from an evil spell, he joins the Power Rangers in battling for the good of Earth and the universe.

Power Rangers / Via youtube.com

A fan favorite, he transformed into the White Ranger during the original series, during which he appeared in 123 episodes, and also went on to play other roles in subsequent movies, series, and video games. He also appeared at fan events; in 2017, an armed man was arrested at Phoenix Comicon after allegedly threatening to kill Frank.

In addition to flexing his martial arts muscles onscreen, Frank trained others and pulled from a variety of disciplines to create his own fighting style . His Rising Sun Karate Academy has locations in Texas and California.

Fellow Power Ranger Walter E. Jones, who played the Black Ranger, shared his condolences in an Instagram post Sunday.

"My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family," he said, referencing the death of Yellow Ranger Thuy Trang , who died in 2001.

Frank is survived by four children. His wife, Tammie Frank, had filed for divorce in August, TMZ reported .