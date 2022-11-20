Bills rally after sluggish start to down Browns, 31-23, and overcome bizarre week

If ever a team looked like it had just endured a week where more than six feet of snow fell on its home stadium , a week that was also disrupted by injury, illness and barely any practice, and then had to execute a rescue mission just to get out of town to go play a football game, it was the Buffalo Bills.

So yeah, late Sunday afternoon at Detroit’s Ford Field when their 31-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns was complete and they had successfully managed to overcome the mountain of adversity higher than the snow banks back home, no one was too interested in dissecting the uneven nature of the performance.

Sign up for the Bills Blast newsletter Delivered straight to your inbox, additional Bills analysis, insight, stats, quotes and team history from Sal Maiorana

“Obviously a crazy week,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “Not your typical week but we’ve got some resilient guys on this team, guys that care about each other, do things the right way. We easily could have folded and allowed it to be an excuse for us.

“But again, trust in the guys that we have in this locker room that are true professionals. We’re just trying to win a football game, that’s our mindset and our goal every time we step out on the field. And fortunately we got it done today.”

This was a massive victory for the Bills and they ended their two-game losing streak, improved to 7-3 and pulled even with the first-place Dolphins, who were on a bye this week, in the AFC East. They also leap-frogged the Jets who lost in stunning fashion to the Patriots.

But this victory went beyond the standings; this was a victory for the entire organization and most certainly for the Buffalo-area community that did its part to help its beloved football team. Many fan bases pound their chests, but there is no bond stronger than the one between the Bills and their mafia and this was merely the latest example.

“Just proud of the players and the staff for the work that they put in to get here, first of all, and the performance that they put forth today,” coach Sean McDermott said. “It wasn’t easy; we knew it wasn’t gonna be easy.

“And then everyone back in Buffalo who helped us get here, how much we appreciate them and thankful for them. We’re thinking of you guys and that was for you. Great to be here, great to get the win, and certainly appreciate all the fans from Buffalo that showed up for us here.”

The Bills said they sold more than 56,000 tickets for the game, a stunning amount given the short time frame, plus the travel it took for those escaping Snowmageddon.

“Credit to both fan (bases), I guess, for getting up here, but obviously Bills Mafia, for what they were going through, too,” Allen said. “I mean, they were probably digging themselves out of snow so they can drive 4 1/2 hours to get here. We really appreciate our fan base and can honestly say we couldn’t have done it without them this week.”

He’s right. It took a village to get the players dug out in order for them to make it to Highmark Stadium where buses were waiting to take them to the airport. The stories will be told forever, the pictures will live on social media forever.

“It’s nice to give them something to be happy about and everything like that,” defensive tackle Jordan Phillips said. “It would’ve sucked to leave everybody (back home) to come out here and lose.”

For the first 28 minutes or so, that seemed like a really possibility, though.

Likely for everything that had happened in the days leading up to kickoff, the Bills were sleep walking for most of the first half and the Browns seemed poised to take full advantage of Buffalo’s stagnant start.

The Browns probably could have and should have been ahead by more, but with 1:54 left they led 10-6 and Allen had thrown for all of 27 yards. It was adreadful start for Allen who looked absolutely lost, but then everything changed when he executed a superb two-minute drive that ended with his five-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs.

Rather inexplicably, after all their bumbling and stumbling on both sides of the ball, the Bills were up 13-10 and they never trailed thereafter.

“For us to score right before the half, given how we were performing up to that point … ” Allen said, trailing off. Yes, that was a major turning point in the game and the Browns had be crushed as they trudged the locker room on the wrong side of the score.

The Bills increased their lead to 16-10 when Tyler Bass drilled a 56-yard field goal - one of a team record-tying six on the day - and then the defense came up with two huge plays that kept the Bills in control.

Cleveland was marching to a possible go-ahead TD but on both third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 at the Buffalo 27, the Bills defense stopped him cold on a pair of QB sneaks and that turnover on downs clearly delated the Browns.

“I mean, the same thing like on the goal line last week,” defensive tackle Ed Oliver said. “We bend, don’t break, short yardage, man, we got to come up with it. For us to come out and they get nothing and we get off the field, I mean that’s what you come to work for.”

Two big Allen completions, a Cleveland penalty, and two Devin Singletary runs, the second a five-yard touchdown, made it 22-10 and the Browns were pretty much done.

Bass would tack on three more field goals in the fourth quarter, and those proved to be necessary because the Browns scored two TDs in the final 4:11 and then nearly recovered an onside kick with 19 seconds to go that would have sent some hearts skipping a beat or two.

“Thank you to the community of Buffalo and Orchard Park for helping me and my teammates get out and get to the facility and make the plane,” Von Miller said. “The whole community chipped in and helped plow out my teammates and picked up everyone on snowmobiles and tractors. It’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of that community.”

By the numbers

2019 - That was the last time the Bills played back-to-back games in a road stadium. That was the year they played their first two games at MetLife Stadium against the Jets and Giants. This will happen again Thursday when they return to Detroit to play the Lions.

That was the last time the Bills played back-to-back games in a road stadium. That was the year they played their first two games at MetLife Stadium against the Jets and Giants. This will happen again Thursday when they return to Detroit to play the Lions. 16 - Times the Bills have started a season 7-3 or better, the third time in the last four years.

Times the Bills have started a season 7-3 or better, the third time in the last four years. 86 - Yards rushing by both Singletary and James Cook, the first time since 2016 that the Bills had two running backs gain at least that many yards in the same game.

- Yards rushing by both Singletary and James Cook, the first time since 2016 that the Bills had two running backs gain at least that many yards in the same game. 19 - Points scored by Tyler Bass, a new career-high. His previous standard was 18, the other game in his career where he tied the Bills’ record of six field goals against the Jets in 2020. Steve Christie is the only other Bills kicker with a six-field goal game.

Points scored by Tyler Bass, a new career-high. His previous standard was 18, the other game in his career where he tied the Bills’ record of six field goals against the Jets in 2020. Steve Christie is the only other Bills kicker with a six-field goal game. 7 - Victories for Josh Allen in eight career games played in a dome. In those games he has a 74.9 completion percentage, 1,928 yards passing, 16 TDs, 4 interceptions and a 117.0 rating. But no, don’t build a new stadium with a dome or retractable roof. That would be silly.

Game balls

▶ Matt Milano: Once again proving he’s the most irreplaceable member of the defense, he had a tremendous game on a day when Tremaine Edmunds couldn’t play. He was in on 12 tackles, recovered a fumble that helped steady the game for the Bills, and sacked Brissett on a well-executed blitz, one of his three tackles for lost yardage.

▶ James Cook: The rookie has his best game as a pro with 86 yards rushing on just 11 carries.

▶ Devin Singletary: Not to be outdone, he matched Cook’s 86 yards and scored a touchdown as the Bills had by far their best running day counting just production from the backs.

▶ Nyheim Hines: He was a difference maker in the return game and helped give the Bills good field position several times. Now if they can just get him into the offensive game plan.

What’s next for the Bills

A quick trip home, another abbreviated practice week, and then right back to Ford Field where they’ll meet the suddenly resurgent Lions in the early Thanksgiving Day game.

This time, they’ll be the decided road team, and they’re going against a Detroit team that just whipped the Giants and has won three games in a row after a 1-6 start.

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana.To subscribe to Sal's new twice-a-week newsletter, Bills Blast, please follow this link: https://profile.democratandchronicle.com/newsletters/bills-blast

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Bills rally after sluggish start to down Browns, 31-23, and overcome bizarre week