Best Places to Live in Idaho Based Off Livability Score
The gem state is known for its natural beauty, endless adventure possibilities, simpler lifestyle, and dare I say, potatoes - probably the most versatile food on the planet. So where is the best place in the great state of Idaho to call home?. A website called Area Vibes, has broken...
National Go for a Ride Day, Best Scenic Drives in Idaho
The roads aren’t too bad yet, so if you like getting out and going for drives, now is the time to do so before it starts snowing and the roads get too crazy. In fact, today is actually National Go for a Ride Day! National Today says... “Go For...
These Words Mean Something Different in Idaho
Idaho is different, in the best ways possible. Here are some words from movoto that have deep meaning here in Idaho but in other places means something different and usually less exciting. Words that Mean Different Things in Idaho. Idaho is different, in the best ways possible. Here are some...
One of the Oldest General Stores In The Country Is Located Right Here In Idaho
One of the oldest General stores in the country is located right here in Idaho. It was built in the 1800s and is a perfect stop for the entire family. From time to time you'll find families at the general store enjoying homemade ice cream. Have you been to Tracy...
Is It Illegal to Smoke in a Car with a Child in Idaho?
Flipping through old family photo albums the other day, I couldn't help but notice there was a cigarette in every pic. It was a here a cig, there a cig, everywhere a cig-cig situation. Nearly every auntie, uncle, and grown-up family friend captured on camera was mid-drag and living their...
Why Adderall Shortage Should Worry Idaho Parents
Idaho and the rest of the country are experiencing an Adderall shortage. Adderall is the drug most commonly used to treat ADHD in children and adults. The shortage is primarily due to the increased demand for the drug, especially for adults. During the pandemic, adult prescriptions increased by 15%. Manufacturing delays have also created more of a demand issue.
13 Things You Think Are Illegal In Idaho But Aren’t
If we've gleaned anything from Don Corleone, you never side against the family. Grandma's cannoli recipe, the code to the safe, and mob hit request are three things you just don't share with outsiders. But even the Don had his limits with respect to what constituted a family affair. This...
How Healthy is Idaho Compared to Other States? Good & Bad News
Probably not what we want to be thinking about as we ramp up for Thanksgiving this week, but how healthy is Idaho as a whole? Are we generally pretty healthy? Let’s find out!. There’s a new report from World Population Review that shares a ranked list of the healthiest...
Billings nursing home forced to relocate dementia patients
Monday evening, Aarberge was moved to the Billings Clinic Psychiatric center due to staffing shortages and low Medicaid reimbursement rates set by the state according to employees at Parkview.
Did You Know The Grinch’s Famous Cave Is Located in Utah?
Who knew that Dr. Suess’s most famous anti-hero lived so close to Idaho?. Well, close depending on what your threshold for road trips is. It’s about a nine-hour drive from Idaho’s capitol city, but if you live somewhere closer to the Idaho-Utah State you could be at the Grinch’s front door in under seven. It turns out that Mount Crumpit is actually on the outskirts of Boulder, UT or at least that’s what Vacasa wanted you to believe in 2021.
realnewsmontana.com
He Coaches Executives, He Lives in The Flathead Valley of Montana
He coaches senior level executives, both in the private sector and in government. He's been an adviser to top companies, and travelled the world. He also served as one of just a handful of people who sat on Newt Gingrich's "brain trust" after Gingrich and the Republicans took over the US House of Representatives in the 1990's.
Did You Know Idaho is Home to One of the Most Festive Zip Codes in America?
There's one town in Idaho that almost everyone forgets about until December arrives. Then? Everyone wants their mail postmarked through the festive post office!. The little town we're talking about? You'll find it a little less than 15 miles from St. Maries in Benewah County. With the zip code 83866, Christmas cards, letters to Santa and every other piece of mail that's sent through this post office gets a postmark that reads "Santa, Idaho."
Here’s What People In Idaho Hate The Most About Thanksgiving!
Well, let me first apologize to those who were offended that I used the word hate. I probably should have reworded that so it wasn't so offensive to some. I really just wanted to find out what were some of the downfalls of Thanksgiving. It's not only Thanksgiving but maybe the holidays in general.
8 Most Common Holiday Scams to Avoid, Don’t Fall for them Idaho!
It’s official. “The Holidays” are here, and unfortunately, that also means we need to be extra cautious about the insane scams that are out there — yes, even in Idaho. Whether you’re leaving your home and traveling to see loved ones, or simply making an increased number of online purchases for gifts, there’s a lot we need to pay attention to so that we don’t get scammed by the terrible people trying to ruin the holidays.
Out With The Old Montana, In With The New?
Being born and raised in Montana, I don't have to tell you than since the pandemic, things have been changing around Big Sky Country, and not really for the better. What caught my eye today was this article shared on Facebook by my friend, Katie. It's basically an opinion piece on what's happening on Big Mountain Road near Whitefish. The guy is obviously pissed and he does throw around a lot of stereo-types. Thing is, he's not wrong.
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Does Idaho Hate or Love Thanksgiving?!
Simple question I posted up on Facebook looking to engage my listeners following a question that I had posted on Monday (11/21) I asked our followers, what do you hate about Thanksgiving!?. I got some not-so-good feedback for asking what people hated about Thanksgiving expecting a flurry of comments when...
10 Smallest Towns in Montana Ranked By Size
People come from all around the country to vacation and live in Montana. Questions come to Montanans about cars, internet, horses, and even paved streets. With a population density around seven per square mile people can visit some the smallest places in our state without even knowing it. Some places are sometimes kept so secret that they still subscribe to satellite internet and only the toughest and most compact plows can clear a way for you to visit them.
Gun Shot Aids in Finding Montana Hunter in Horrific Blizzard
When everything goes white in the wind, and sights and sounds become distorted and confusing. That could be at least some of what happens to a person, disoriented when confronted by a fast-moving blizzard, the magnitude of which was greater than anticipated. Such was the situation one Montana hunter found himself in, and how brave and determined rescuers were able to locate and get him to safety.
NBCMontana
Montana man sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 riot
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana man was sentenced to 38 months in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Joshua Hughes, 39, and his brother Jerod Hughes, 37, both from East Helena, were charged for their actions and pleaded guilty on Aug. 25 to obstruction of an official proceeding.
