It has been a few weeks since two Michigan players, Gemon Green and Ja'Den McBurrows, were assaulted in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium after the game against Michigan State. Michigan State acted by indefinitely suspending 8 players involved while they awaited results of the criminal investigation. Today, the results of that investigation are seven charges being authorized by the prosecutor in Washtenaw County.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO