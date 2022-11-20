Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
New Bedford man thrown from motorcycle, killed
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in New Bedford. Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened on Route 18 north near Interstate 195 at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. State police said Juan Ruiz, 49, of New Bedford lost control of his motorcycle...
49-Year-Old New Bedford Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed On Thanksgiving: Police
A 49-year-old man from New Bedford has died after being thrown from his motorcycle on Thanksgiving, authorities said. State Troopers responded to a motorcycle crash near I-195 on Route 18 North in New Bedford around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, Massachusetts State Police report. Investigation revealed that Juan Ruiz...
Friend says Worcester man who died in crash was always willing to lend a hand
WORCESTER ― Those who were close with Randy Adonoo, the Worcester man who died in a car crash in Bolton on Monday morning, could feel confident that, no matter the hour, their friend would be there to support them as soon as they needed him. Leticia Adriana Flores, who met Adonoo at Quinsigamond Community College while they were both students there, was among the many friends and loved ones who took to social media to honor...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash
A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
Turnto10.com
Firefighters battle flames at New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Firefighters made quick work of a house fire in New Bedford Friday morning, but the cause was still under investigation. The New Bedford Fire Department responded at about 6 a.m. to a vacant home on Purchase Street. Responding firefighters noticed smoke coming from the...
Turnto10.com
Fall River police say they've located woman reported missing
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River police said Friday that a woman who family members said was missing was located and was safe. Cheryl Kemp's brother and a caretaker said she was found by Fall River police at a shopping plaza that she is known to frequent. Kemp...
fallriverreporter.com
WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and friends and family are extremely worried
A WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and his family and co-workers are concerned of his whereabouts. According to those who know him, 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always,...
Fundraiser set up for family of Hingham Apple store crash victim
“With this being a holiday week and Christmas fast approaching, we are asking for any help you can provide to help with funeral arrangements and everyday expenses." An online fundraiser has been created to benefit the family of a man who died Monday after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham.
Turnto10.com
Man with connection to Fall River area charged in Lowell killing
A man police said is connected to a fatal shooting in Lowell, Massachusetts, has been arrested. Lowell police charged Rafael Garcia-Rey with murder. Garcia-Rey has connections to the Fall River area. Garcia-Rey is accused of shooting 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi after an argument about a traffic dispute on Maitland Avenue at...
WCVB
Residents escape early-morning fire in Easton; firefighters rescue cat
EASTON, Mass. — Firefighters battled a fire at a single-family home in Easton, Massachusetts, early Friday. Crews were called just before 3 a.m. to 30 Eisenhower Drive. Officials said it appears the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
Missing 73-year-old woman who walked away from assisted living in Leominster has been found
LEOMINSTER, Mass — A missing 73-year-old woman who walked away from assisted living in Leominster has been found, state police said Saturday afternoon. State Police said Pamela Vaughan walked away from Village Rest Home in Leominster at 4 p.m., on Friday. She is described as being 5′02″ and weighting...
Police located the body of a missing person at Bare Cove Park in Hingham
HINGHAM, Mass. — Police launch an investigation after they located the body of a missing person inside Bare Cove Park in Hingham on Thursday. There is no sign of foul play or suspected danger to the public, according to police. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
fallriverreporter.com
Major work on Fall River South Coast Rail nearing completion as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleboro construction continues
Officials with MassDOT and South Coast Rail have signaled that major work in Fall River is nearing an end with construction continuing in communities such as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleborough, and Berkley. Major construction on the FRS station structures in Fall River and Freetown will be completed this Fall along...
Turnto10.com
'Lobster Trap Tree' returns holiday cheer to Stonington
STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — The second annual "lobster trap tree" is officially up and lit in Stonington, Connecticut. Located in an area off of the town docks in the Stonington Borough, the 35-foot tree, made out of lobster traps, is quite the sight to see. "The tree is 60...
NECN
1 Injured in Mattapan Shooting
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Saturday. Boston Police responded to Westmore Road shortly before 5:30p.m. where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No arrests...
Hanover man goes back to his roots, building family dinner tables out of reclaimed wood
HANOVER, Mass. — With no COVID restrictions for this first time heading into this holiday season, families will be returning to many traditions. That likely includes a meal around the dinner table. One local man is creating tables that can serve as the gathering spot for generations. Chris Benson’s...
Turnto10.com
Light display with more than 400,000 to open Thursday at La Salette Shrine
(WJAR) — Are you looking for something to do after Thanksgiving dinner?. The massive light display at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette opens its light festival on Thursday. The annual display features more than 400,000 lights along the shrine’s large campus in Attleboro. Starting...
Turnto10.com
Salve Regina student-athlete killed in crash
A Salve Regina University student-athlete was killed in a car crash in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police said a 22-year-old New Hampshire man was driving a Porsche Macan with five passengers early Thanksgiving morning when it went off the road at the Portsmouth traffic circle and rolled several times.
Turnto10.com
Car found in Pawtucket river linked to Cranston home invasion
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police have recovered two vehicles and made an arrest in Wednesday night's home invasion that left one man hospitalized. Cranston police Chief Michael Winquist said they believe three people, two of them armed, showed up at a house on Smith Street. "When we got...
nbcboston.com
1 Injured, 1 Arrested in South Station Slashing
One person is under arrest following an attack inside of Boston's South Station Friday morning. Transit police officers were called to the MBTA's South Station commuter rail lobby, in front of CVS, around 6:30 a.m. for an assault in progress. Responding officers found a man who had sustained a laceration...
