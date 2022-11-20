ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleborough, MA

Turnto10.com

New Bedford man thrown from motorcycle, killed

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in New Bedford. Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened on Route 18 north near Interstate 195 at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. State police said Juan Ruiz, 49, of New Bedford lost control of his motorcycle...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Friend says Worcester man who died in crash was always willing to lend a hand

WORCESTER ― Those who were close with Randy Adonoo, the Worcester man who died in a car crash in Bolton on Monday morning, could feel confident that, no matter the hour, their friend would be there to support them as soon as they needed him. Leticia Adriana Flores, who met Adonoo at Quinsigamond Community College while they were both students there, was among the many friends and loved ones who took to social media to honor...
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash

A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Firefighters battle flames at New Bedford home

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Firefighters made quick work of a house fire in New Bedford Friday morning, but the cause was still under investigation. The New Bedford Fire Department responded at about 6 a.m. to a vacant home on Purchase Street. Responding firefighters noticed smoke coming from the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Fall River police say they've located woman reported missing

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River police said Friday that a woman who family members said was missing was located and was safe. Cheryl Kemp's brother and a caretaker said she was found by Fall River police at a shopping plaza that she is known to frequent. Kemp...
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston

Fundraiser set up for family of Hingham Apple store crash victim

“With this being a holiday week and Christmas fast approaching, we are asking for any help you can provide to help with funeral arrangements and everyday expenses." An online fundraiser has been created to benefit the family of a man who died Monday after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham.
HINGHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Man with connection to Fall River area charged in Lowell killing

A man police said is connected to a fatal shooting in Lowell, Massachusetts, has been arrested. Lowell police charged Rafael Garcia-Rey with murder. Garcia-Rey has connections to the Fall River area. Garcia-Rey is accused of shooting 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi after an argument about a traffic dispute on Maitland Avenue at...
LOWELL, MA
WCVB

Residents escape early-morning fire in Easton; firefighters rescue cat

EASTON, Mass. — Firefighters battled a fire at a single-family home in Easton, Massachusetts, early Friday. Crews were called just before 3 a.m. to 30 Eisenhower Drive. Officials said it appears the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
EASTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Major work on Fall River South Coast Rail nearing completion as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleboro construction continues

Officials with MassDOT and South Coast Rail have signaled that major work in Fall River is nearing an end with construction continuing in communities such as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleborough, and Berkley. Major construction on the FRS station structures in Fall River and Freetown will be completed this Fall along...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

'Lobster Trap Tree' returns holiday cheer to Stonington

STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — The second annual "lobster trap tree" is officially up and lit in Stonington, Connecticut. Located in an area off of the town docks in the Stonington Borough, the 35-foot tree, made out of lobster traps, is quite the sight to see. "The tree is 60...
STONINGTON, CT
NECN

1 Injured in Mattapan Shooting

One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Saturday. Boston Police responded to Westmore Road shortly before 5:30p.m. where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No arrests...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Salve Regina student-athlete killed in crash

A Salve Regina University student-athlete was killed in a car crash in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police said a 22-year-old New Hampshire man was driving a Porsche Macan with five passengers early Thanksgiving morning when it went off the road at the Portsmouth traffic circle and rolled several times.
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Car found in Pawtucket river linked to Cranston home invasion

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police have recovered two vehicles and made an arrest in Wednesday night's home invasion that left one man hospitalized. Cranston police Chief Michael Winquist said they believe three people, two of them armed, showed up at a house on Smith Street. "When we got...
CRANSTON, RI
nbcboston.com

1 Injured, 1 Arrested in South Station Slashing

One person is under arrest following an attack inside of Boston's South Station Friday morning. Transit police officers were called to the MBTA's South Station commuter rail lobby, in front of CVS, around 6:30 a.m. for an assault in progress. Responding officers found a man who had sustained a laceration...
BOSTON, MA

