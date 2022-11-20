ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Colts mascot did obscene gesture after Jalen Hurts’ game-winning TD

The Indianapolis Colts mascot may be getting a call from Roger Goodell after Week 11’s action. Indianapolis nearly pulled off the upset Sunday against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. After drawing first blood on a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run in the first quarter, the Colts led for roughly 53 minutes of game time. However, the Eagles kept chipping away until quarterback Jalen Hurts rumbled his way in for a go-ahead score with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. It ended up being the game-winning TD as Philly hung on to win 17-16.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

College Football Coach Fired Despite Winning On Saturday

One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon. Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons.  "New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 ...
TOWSON, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals, Steelers Ejection

The finish to the Bengals at Steelers game featured a controversial ejection. Pittsburgh attempted to get an onside kick late in the fourth quarter, but Cincinnati recovered the football. During the recovery, George Pickens delivered a hit on Tyler Boyd. Pickens was ejected for the play. Should he have been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With CBS's Decision Today

The Dallas Cowboys are thumping the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but no one is getting to see the end of it. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 37-3, in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon, CBS decided to cut away from the game and put the Bengals at Steelers game on.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Chicago

Bears Questionable Playcalling Put Justin Fields in Harm's Way

Questionable playcalling put Justin Fields in harm's way originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields was clearly not feeling 100% in the second half of the the Bears 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. Instead of decisively taking off and running as he had when plays broke down earlier this month, Fields hung around behind the line of scrimmage. When he did run, Fields lacked the burst that helped him smash several QB rushing records. After seemingly every drive in the second half, Fields needed medical attention on the sidelines to treat cramps.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Wants 1 Head Coach Fired Tonight

The NFL World wants one head coach in particular to be fired on Sunday night. It's not going to happen, given recent reports about the state of the franchise, but that doesn't stop the NFL World from calling for it on Sunday evening. The Raiders are on the verge of...
numberfire.com

Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder) cleared to practice

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (shoulder) has been cleared to practice ahead of Week 12's game against the New York Jets. Fields has been cleared to practice and would have been listed as limited if the Bears had held a practice on Wednesday. This is great news for Fields short-term and long-term outlook. He is considered day-to-day, and his status for Sunday remains uncertain, but for the moment it appears Fields is trending in the right direction. If Fields is sidelined, Trevor Siemian would get the start for Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Rumors: Fields apologizes to team after Falcons loss

Bears quarterback Justin Fields apologized to the team after they lost to the Falcons on Sunday, according to Albert Breer. Fields threw an interception on the team's final offensive drive, sealing the game for Atlanta, and apparently sparking an apology to his team. Breer also mentioned the defense stopped Fields...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Week 12 ATS picks: Pats upset Vikings, Lions play Bills tough

Buffalo Bills (-10) at Detroit Lions. Time/TV channel: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS. The Lions are actually not a bad football team. They have won three games in a row, including an impressive victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They just beat a 7-2 New York Giants team 31-18 in Week 11.
NBC Sports

NFL Week 11 keys: Justin Fields can’t win, East dominates

If only Justin Fields could win. Fields left the field in Atlanta with a hurt shoulder; we’ll know in the next day or two if it will cause him to miss time. But he continued his amazing run of running Sunday in the 27-24 loss at Atlanta. It’s historic. Think of the greatest quarterback rushers in modern history—say, since 1960. I’m going pick three: Randall Cunningham, Michael Vick, Lamar Jackson. Let’s take their best six rushing games in a row, and compare them to the six-game run Fields is on right now.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy