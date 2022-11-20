Read full article on original website
Video: Colts mascot did obscene gesture after Jalen Hurts’ game-winning TD
The Indianapolis Colts mascot may be getting a call from Roger Goodell after Week 11’s action. Indianapolis nearly pulled off the upset Sunday against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. After drawing first blood on a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run in the first quarter, the Colts led for roughly 53 minutes of game time. However, the Eagles kept chipping away until quarterback Jalen Hurts rumbled his way in for a go-ahead score with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. It ended up being the game-winning TD as Philly hung on to win 17-16.
College Football Coach Fired Despite Winning On Saturday
One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon. Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons. "New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals, Steelers Ejection
The finish to the Bengals at Steelers game featured a controversial ejection. Pittsburgh attempted to get an onside kick late in the fourth quarter, but Cincinnati recovered the football. During the recovery, George Pickens delivered a hit on Tyler Boyd. Pickens was ejected for the play. Should he have been...
Bears Send NFL Multiple Hits on Justin Fields That Aren't Flagged Per Week
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Everyone associated with the Bears knows how the NFL officiates quarterback Justin Fields. Where most quarterbacks are protected and defenses are flagged for being in their zip code, the Bears' second-year signal-caller takes several massive shots a game, some of which are either late or to the head.
NFL World Is Furious With CBS's Decision Today
The Dallas Cowboys are thumping the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but no one is getting to see the end of it. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 37-3, in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon, CBS decided to cut away from the game and put the Bengals at Steelers game on.
Travis Kelce pulls a Deion Sanders on touchdown against Chargers
Travis Kelce scored a touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter of their Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and he decided to do some celebrating. The Chiefs had a 1st-and-goal play from the Chargers 4 early in the second quarter. Patrick Mahomes threw a...
Jaquan Brisker Demands NFL Refs Give Justin Fields Same Calls as Other QBs
ATLANTA -- Justin Fields might not say it, but Jaquan Brisker has no problem pointing out that the Bears quarterback doesn't get the same respect from the officials that almost every other quarterback gets. The Bears' young quarterback takes a lot of late hits, especially when sliding. But those late...
Jets’ Robert Saleh Drops Expletive After Wild Loss Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — It was far from pretty for the New York Jets, dropping to dead last in the AFC East following an uneventful 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday — New England’s 14th consecutive win over its division rival. New...
Jets player throws shade at Patriots after loss
The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots 10-3 on Sunday after the Pats returned a punt for a touchdown at the end of the game. The Patriots entered the game 5-4, while the Jets were 6-3. Apparently some with the Jets felt they were a vastly superior team to New England.
Bears Questionable Playcalling Put Justin Fields in Harm's Way
Questionable playcalling put Justin Fields in harm's way originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields was clearly not feeling 100% in the second half of the the Bears 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. Instead of decisively taking off and running as he had when plays broke down earlier this month, Fields hung around behind the line of scrimmage. When he did run, Fields lacked the burst that helped him smash several QB rushing records. After seemingly every drive in the second half, Fields needed medical attention on the sidelines to treat cramps.
NFL World Wants 1 Head Coach Fired Tonight
The NFL World wants one head coach in particular to be fired on Sunday night. It's not going to happen, given recent reports about the state of the franchise, but that doesn't stop the NFL World from calling for it on Sunday evening. The Raiders are on the verge of...
Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence leaving rest of 2021 QB class in the dust
The 2021 NFL Draft was defined by a historic and unprecedented wave of investment at the quarterback position. After the top three picks were all passers for the second time ever (joining only the 1999 class), a record-breaking eight quarterbacks were taken in the top 70 picks. More than a...
Jets paying the price for taking Zach Wilson over Justin Fields
Heading into the 2021 NFL draft, few doubted that Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence should be the first quarterback off the board, and a lock to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Things weren’t quite so clear for the New York Jets, but they should have been....
Bears QB Justin Fields says he has separated left shoulder
Bears quarterback Justin Fields said Wednesday that he has a separated left shoulder with partially torn ligaments and will evaluate how he feels later this week before determining whether he'll play Sunday.
Bears Injury Updates: Justin Fields and Lucas Patrick
Fields won't go on injured reserve, but Patrick's season is done.
Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder) cleared to practice
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (shoulder) has been cleared to practice ahead of Week 12's game against the New York Jets. Fields has been cleared to practice and would have been listed as limited if the Bears had held a practice on Wednesday. This is great news for Fields short-term and long-term outlook. He is considered day-to-day, and his status for Sunday remains uncertain, but for the moment it appears Fields is trending in the right direction. If Fields is sidelined, Trevor Siemian would get the start for Chicago.
Report: Jets QB Zach Wilson will not start against Bears
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will not start against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Last Sunday, Wilson executed a subpar outing against the Patriots, who have handed the Jets their only two losses this season. He threw for 77 yards, completing 9-of-22 passes...
NFL Rumors: Fields apologizes to team after Falcons loss
Bears quarterback Justin Fields apologized to the team after they lost to the Falcons on Sunday, according to Albert Breer. Fields threw an interception on the team's final offensive drive, sealing the game for Atlanta, and apparently sparking an apology to his team. Breer also mentioned the defense stopped Fields...
NFL Week 12 ATS picks: Pats upset Vikings, Lions play Bills tough
Buffalo Bills (-10) at Detroit Lions. Time/TV channel: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS. The Lions are actually not a bad football team. They have won three games in a row, including an impressive victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They just beat a 7-2 New York Giants team 31-18 in Week 11.
NFL Week 11 keys: Justin Fields can’t win, East dominates
If only Justin Fields could win. Fields left the field in Atlanta with a hurt shoulder; we’ll know in the next day or two if it will cause him to miss time. But he continued his amazing run of running Sunday in the 27-24 loss at Atlanta. It’s historic. Think of the greatest quarterback rushers in modern history—say, since 1960. I’m going pick three: Randall Cunningham, Michael Vick, Lamar Jackson. Let’s take their best six rushing games in a row, and compare them to the six-game run Fields is on right now.
