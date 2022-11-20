Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (thigh) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Beal has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face the Heat on Wednesday. Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis should see more opportunities on offense with Beal sidelined. Monte Morris (ankle) and Rui Hachimura (ankle) have also been ruled out.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 HOUR AGO