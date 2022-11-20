Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Related
numberfire.com
Bobby Portis coming off the bench for Milwaukee on Monday
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Portis will move to the bench on Monday with Grayson Allen getting the start. Our models expect Portis to play 28.0 minutes against Portland. Portis' Monday projection includes 12.6 points, 9.2...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Bradley Beal (thigh) out on Wednesday
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (thigh) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Beal has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face the Heat on Wednesday. Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis should see more opportunities on offense with Beal sidelined. Monte Morris (ankle) and Rui Hachimura (ankle) have also been ruled out.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (conditioning) inactive Wednesday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (conditioning) is out Wednesday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Murray and Michael Porter Jr. (heel) have been ruled out, but Nikola Jokic (conditioning) is good to go for the second leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back. Bruce Brown Jr. will likely replace Murray in the starting lineup and Christian Braun will have extended opportunities off the bench.
numberfire.com
C.J. McCollum (illness) ruled out late Wednesday for Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (illness) is out Wednesday versus the San Antonio Spurs. McCollum is a late addition to the injury report. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram should see upticks in usage on Wednesday and there will be more work for Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham. numberFire's models...
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) available Wednesday for Heat
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is available to play Wednesday versus the Washington Wizards. Herro will return from a eight-game absence and presumably replace Max Strus (shoulder) in the starting lineup for a short-handed Heat team Wednesday. Haywood Highsmith will not be needed as much. numberFire's models project...
numberfire.com
Heat's Bam Adebayo (knee) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. As expected, Adebayo has been upgraded from probable to available and will start against Washington. Our models expect him to play 35.7 minutes against Washington. Adebayo's Wednesday projection includes 21.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists,...
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) ruled out again Wednesday for Heat
Miami Heat small forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is out Wednesday versus the Washington Wizards. The Heat will be without Robinson, Jimmy Butler (knee), and Max Strus (shoulder) on Wednesday. Tyler Herro (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are both questionable, so Haywood Highsmith might be asked to play extended minutes again. Robinson's next chance to play will be on Friday versus the Wizards.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Derrick White starting on Wednesday, Grant Williams coming off the bench
Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. White will return to the starting lineup for Wednesday with Grant Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect White to play 198.0 minutes against the Mavericks. White's Wednesday projection includes 8.0...
numberfire.com
Raptors' Dalano Banton (ankle) out Wednesday
Toronto Raptors point guard Dalano Banton (ankle) is out Wednesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Banton was initially listed as questionable due to an illness, but he's been ruled out for a second consecutive game Wednesday because of an ankle injury. Fred VanVleet was a late scratch with an illness and Scottie Barnes (knee) has been ruled out as well, so look for Malachi Flynn to play extended minutes off the bench.
numberfire.com
Raptors' Scottie Barnes (knee) out on Wednesday
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Barnes is considered day-to-day with a knee sprain but will not be available to face the Nets on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Fred VanVleet (illness) has also been ruled out.
numberfire.com
Matisse Thybulle (ankle) ruled out Wednesday for 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers small forward Matisse Thybulle (ankle) is out for Wednesday versus the Charlotte Hornets. Thybulle aggravated an ankle injury during Tuesday's game and it will sideline him for the second leg of the 76ers' back-to-back. Furkan Korkmaz could play more minutes Wednesday with Thybulle sidelined. Korkmaz returned from a...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Jordan Goodwin starting Wednesday in place of Bradley Beal (quad)
Washington Wizards point guard Jordan Goodwin is in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Goodwin is taking Bradley Beal's (quad) spot in the starting lineup. Monte Morris (right ankle soreness) is also out, so Goodwin should play as many minutes as he can handle. Goodwin is numberFire's top...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (hip) starting on Tuesday, Danuel House to bench
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harris will make his 15th start this season after he sat out two games with hip soreness and Danuel House was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Nets' team allowing 39.9 FanDuel points per game to power forwards, our models project Harris to score 35.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Smith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. The Nuggets are...
numberfire.com
Goran Dragic (neck) ruled out Wednesday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (left cervical stinger) is out Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Dragic was listed as probable on the initial injury report, but he didn't participate in shootaround and is apparently feeling worse than expected. Coby White will see extra minutes off the Bulls' bench with Dragic unavailable.
numberfire.com
Tobias Harris (ankle) available Wednesday for 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (ankle) is not on the injury report for Wednesday versus the Charlotte Hornets. Harris made a brief exit from Tuesday's game in the third quarter with an ankle injury, but he returned and finished with 24 points, including 18 after halftime. James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid will remain sidelined Wednesday with foot injuries, so Harris should continue to lead the way on offense.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Trey Murphy (foot) ruled out Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Trey Murphy (foot) is out Wednesday versus the San Antonio Spurs. Murphy will miss a second straight game. That leaves extra minutes available for Naji Marshall and Dyson Daniels. C.J. McCollum (illness) is also out Wednesday. Per numberFire's NBA Heat Map, the Pelicans' implied total...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (conditioning) available on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (conditioning) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokic has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against Oklahoma City. Jamal Murray (conditioning) and Michael Porter Jr. (heel) have been ruled out.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Jayson Tatum (ankle) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum has been upgraded from questionable to available and will face the Mavericks on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against Dallas. Tatum's Wednesday projection includes 25.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists,...
numberfire.com
Aleksej Pokusevski (ankle) available Wednesday for Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Aleksej Pokusevski (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets. Pokusevski was initially listed out for a second straight game, but he is now good to go. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Mike Muscala will have fewer minutes available with Pokusevski back. numberFire's...
Comments / 0