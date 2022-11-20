Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coach Mike Brown critical after Sacramento Kings ‘lucky’ 137-129 victory over Detroit Pistons
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown is very critical of the poor defensive performance following a sixth straight victory in Sunday’s 137-129 win over the Detroit Pistons, why he felt his team was lucky, the challenge of the upcoming road trip, the play from De’Aaron Fox and closing out down the stretch.
Kings-Grizzlies gameday live: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane updates; can Sacramento win again?
Latest injury updates on Ja Morant and Desmond Bane as the Kings put their six-game winning streak on the line against the Grizzlies.
Irving returns, Simmons scores 22 as Nets beat Grizzlies
Kyrie Irving returned from his suspension with 14 points, Ben Simmons tuned up for his trip back to Philadelphia with a season-high 22 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 127-115
numberfire.com
Bobby Portis coming off the bench for Milwaukee on Monday
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Portis will move to the bench on Monday with Grayson Allen getting the start. Our models expect Portis to play 28.0 minutes against Portland. Portis' Monday projection includes 12.6 points, 9.2...
Look: Injured Chiefs Player Was Furious During Game
An injured Chiefs player did not handle his emotions very well during Sunday night's game. The Chiefs beat the Chargers on Sunday night, but it was a close, up and down contest, with Kansas City finally emerging with a late touchdown to top Los Angeles. During the game, injured Chiefs...
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (health protocols) active on Tuesday night
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (health protocols) is available for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Murray is active after Denver's guard missed two games for health protocol reasons. In 33.7 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 31.2 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 17.7 points, 4.0 rebounds. and...
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) ruled out again Wednesday for Heat
Miami Heat small forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is out Wednesday versus the Washington Wizards. The Heat will be without Robinson, Jimmy Butler (knee), and Max Strus (shoulder) on Wednesday. Tyler Herro (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are both questionable, so Haywood Highsmith might be asked to play extended minutes again. Robinson's next chance to play will be on Friday versus the Wizards.
De’Aaron Fox, Kings on pace for wild record NBA hasn’t seen in 39 years
What do you know, the Sacramento Kings have a royal streak going. They extended their unbeaten run to six games Sunday with a 137-129 victory over the Detroit Pistons to cap off a four-game homestand with a win. The Kings’ success is mainly due to their explosive offense which has looked like an unsolvable problem for their opponents. In fact, according to StatMuse, the Kings are putting up the most points on average by a team since the 1984 edition of the Denver Broncos.
numberfire.com
Bones Hyland (hip) available for Nuggets on Sunday
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Despite being downgraded to probable Sunday afternoon, the team has given Hyland the green light to take the court to close out the weekend. Our models project Hyland for 16.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.0...
CBS Sports
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Kings: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.47 points per matchup before their game on Tuesday. They will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Averaging 131.5 points in their past six games, Sacramento's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Memphis better be ready for a challenge.
numberfire.com
Giants' Richie James (knee) questionable for Week 12
New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (knee) is questionable for Week 12's game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. James is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable to face Dallas on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to see 3.2 targets against the Cowboys.
Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox named Western Conference Player of the Week
De’Aaron Fox wins the award in the West while former teammate Tyrese Haliburton wins it in the East.
numberfire.com
Saddiq Bey (ankle) still out Wednesday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons small forward Saddiq Bey (ankle) remains out Wednesday versus the Utah Jazz. Bey will remain out for a third straight game and his next chance to play will be against the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Isaiah Livers is expected to make another start Wednesday in place of Bey while Kevin Knox plays more off the bench.
Where Sacramento Kings’ six-game wining streak ranks among longest in franchise history
Let’s break down the longest winning streaks in franchise history as the Kings seek their seventh consecutive victory vs. the Grizzlies.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Gus Edwards (hamstring) limited on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Edwards logged limited practices last week before being listed as questionable and ultimately ruled out. An upgrade to a full practice on Thursday or Friday would be a great sign that he is ahead of last week's schedule. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Hawks starting AJ Griffin for inactive De'Andre Hunter (illness) on Monday
Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin is starting in Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Griffin will make his first career start after De'Andre Hunter was held out with an illness. In 28.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Griffin to score 23.1 FanDuel points. Griffin's projection includes 13.2 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Heat's Gabe Vincent (knee) questionable on Wednesday
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Vincent's availability is currently unknown after he missed three games with left knee effusion. Expect Haywood Highsmith to log more minutes on Wednesday if Vincent is ruled out. Vincent's current projection includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
Jeff Green (knee) questionable to return for Nuggets Sunday night
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Green went to the locker room for evaluation midway through the first quarter due to a leg injury. Now, the team has deemed him questionable to return due to a right knee ailment. Expect more work for Christian Braun and Vlatko Cancar as long as Green is unavailable.
numberfire.com
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl starting for Thunder on Monday in place of injured Aleksej Pokusevski (ankle)
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Robinson-Earl will get the start on Monday with Aleksej Pokusevski sidelined with an ankle injury. Our models expect him to play 27.8 minutes against the Knicks. Robinson-Earl's Monday projection includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
Matisse Thybulle (ankle) ruled out Wednesday for 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers small forward Matisse Thybulle (ankle) is out for Wednesday versus the Charlotte Hornets. Thybulle aggravated an ankle injury during Tuesday's game and it will sideline him for the second leg of the 76ers' back-to-back. Furkan Korkmaz could play more minutes Wednesday with Thybulle sidelined. Korkmaz returned from a...
Comments / 0