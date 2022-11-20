Read full article on original website
Auburn Plainsman
No sting from the Hornets: Tigers take down Alabama State
Taking on in-state neighbors Alabama State, Auburn took down the Hornets 88-49 on Sunday night. After coming off a close loss to Georgia Tech last week, the Tigers were looking for a rebound. Romi Levy made a solid effort, earning her first career double-double on 16 points, 11 rebounds and...
Troy Messenger
Trojans battle Rams in 5A Semifinals
The Charles Henderson Trojans (11-1) hit the road this Friday for the Class 5A Semifinals on Friday night against the Faith Academy Rams (12-1). For the first time in school history, the Trojans are competing in the 5A Semifinals and just the third time in the school’s history that CHHS has made it to the semifinals of any classification. Both of those other times, Charles Henderson ended up playing in the State Championship. The Trojans won the Class 3A State Title in 1980 and the Class 4A State Runner-Up in 2013. This is Faith Academy’s second trip to the semifinals in the past three years, as well. The Rams have never played for a state championship in the AHSAA.
Alabama vs. Auburn score prediction, picks, by college football computers
This weekend marks the conclusion of the college football regular season and with Rivalry Week on tap, that means Alabama and Auburn are set to renew the Iron Bowl. Traditionally one of the most intense rivalries in American sports, this year's edition doesn't appear to have any national ...
Wetumpka Herald
Stanhope Elmore's Gilchrist turning defense into offense
The Stanhope Elmore girls basketball team is off to a 4-0 start this season, and junior point guard Ariel Gilchrist has been a big reason for that. Gilchrist, who was an All-Area point guard for the Lady Mustangs last year, has taken a much bigger scoring role this season as she has scored more than 15 points in every game this season.
Auburn football out on Deion Sanders with ‘Prime Time’ talking to 2 other schools instead
Auburn football will not be the school that facilitates a Power Five for Deion Sanders — this, at least, according to 247Sports’ Carl Reed in his latest ‘Prime Time’ update following an 11-0 season for Jackson State. “Sanders has not talked to anybody representing Auburn as that program’s search goes in a different direction,” Reed wrote.
Kiffin talks to team amid Auburn rumors
OXFORD – With rumors running rampant about a possible move to Auburn, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reportedly spoke to his team Tuesday to assure them that he has not taken a job at any other school. All this, coming roughly 48 hours before the Rebels take the field against Mississippi State in the annual […]
Troy Messenger
Charles Henderson tops Marbury on the road
On Saturday, the Charles Henderson Trojans traveled to Central Alabama and picked up a dominant 72-42 win over the Marbury Bulldogs. Charles Henderson jumped out to a 14-11 lead in the first quarter but pulled away in the second quarter. The Trojans outscored the Bulldogs 24-15 – including a 10-0 run – in the second period to take a 38-26 lead into halftime. The third quarter was more of the same as CHHS outscored Marbury 30-13 in the period and the fourth quarter ended with a running clock.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama running back, former 5-star recruit, enters transfer portal
Former 5-star running back Trey Sanders announced Tuesday that he will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Sanders played 4 years at Alabama, missing the entirety of his freshman season with an injury and receiving a medical redshirt. He has dealt with a lot of injuries at Alabama but was one of the most talented players in the Class of 2019, rated as the No. 1 running back and No. 6 player overall according to 247Sports.
opelikaobserver.com
1952 Opelika Graduate Honored for Coaching Career
OPELIKA — Charles Leverette graduated from Clift High School in Opelika in 1952 and now has been honored in Montgomery. “I love Opelika,” Leverette said. During his time at Clift, Leverette played football and baseball. Under then-coach Sam Mason, the football team went undefeated — 10-0 — in Leverette’s senior season.
Everything Nick Saban Said on the Monday of Iron Bowl Week
Saban met with reporters on Monday as the team begins preparations to face in-state rival Auburn.
Jury hands Auburn professor $646,000, finds university punished him over critique of football program
A five-year-long lawsuit resolved last week when an Alabama jury found that an Auburn professor was unfairly targeted after he complained about the high concentration of athletes in the school’s public administration program. An Alabama jury awarded Michael Stern $645,837 in damages, finding after a two-week trial that Stern’s...
The Most Important Game on the Alabama Campus this Week: Three-and-Out
Even with the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa, one Crimson Tide team will host an Elite Eight game this weekend.
tigerdroppings.com
Reporter Claims Lane Kiffin is Leaving Ole Miss For Auburn
Mississippi-based reporter Jon Sokoloff dropped a big scoop on Monday night, claiming Lan Kiffin plans to quit Ole Miss on Friday to take the vacant Auburn job. Whether it's true? We'll have to wait and see... Meanwhile... (The Big Lead)
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery
In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
Troy Messenger
Troy University breaks ground on two new buildings
Troy University has broken ground for two new buildings on the Troy Campus – a center for research in the area of polymers and polymer recycling and a health sciences building that will bear the name of a TROY alumnus. TROY officials gathered on Saturday to break ground on...
alabamanews.net
Less Cold Saturday Night, Cool Sunday, Milder Monday
Saturday morning was cold again with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s for most. Saturday become a gloomy and gray day by the afternoon. Plus, temperatures were cool and winter-like, with highs in the 50s. The average high temperature in Montgomery remains near 70° for November 19th, so it was well shy of that. Clouds remain overhead Saturday night, preventing temperatures from falling as far.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
Former Alabama lawmaker indicted for allegedly groping, kissing woman
A former Alabama lawmakers has been indicted on charges of sexual abuse after a woman claims the man grabbed her and kissed her outside a business, a TV station reported. Former Republican state representative Perry Hooper Jr., who served from 19984 until 2003, was indicted for the August 16 incident, WSFA-TV reported.
‘Blank Slate’ monument for racial justice coming to Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge
An interactive monument to promote racial justice will be on display today at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, site of the Bloody Sunday march in 1965, when law enforcement clubbed and tear-gassed peaceful demonstrators. “Blank Slate: Hope For a New America” was created by Ghanian sculptor Kwame Akoto-Bamfo and...
2 dead following 2-vehicle I-65 Butler County crash
Alabama Troopers say two men died early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Butler County. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said the incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 65 near the 115 mile marker, about one mile north of Georgiana. Esteban E. Morales, 25, of Hickory, N.C., was...
