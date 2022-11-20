The Charles Henderson Trojans (11-1) hit the road this Friday for the Class 5A Semifinals on Friday night against the Faith Academy Rams (12-1). For the first time in school history, the Trojans are competing in the 5A Semifinals and just the third time in the school’s history that CHHS has made it to the semifinals of any classification. Both of those other times, Charles Henderson ended up playing in the State Championship. The Trojans won the Class 3A State Title in 1980 and the Class 4A State Runner-Up in 2013. This is Faith Academy’s second trip to the semifinals in the past three years, as well. The Rams have never played for a state championship in the AHSAA.

TROY, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO