Auburn Plainsman

No sting from the Hornets: Tigers take down Alabama State

Taking on in-state neighbors Alabama State, Auburn took down the Hornets 88-49 on Sunday night. After coming off a close loss to Georgia Tech last week, the Tigers were looking for a rebound. Romi Levy made a solid effort, earning her first career double-double on 16 points, 11 rebounds and...
Troy Messenger

Trojans battle Rams in 5A Semifinals

The Charles Henderson Trojans (11-1) hit the road this Friday for the Class 5A Semifinals on Friday night against the Faith Academy Rams (12-1). For the first time in school history, the Trojans are competing in the 5A Semifinals and just the third time in the school’s history that CHHS has made it to the semifinals of any classification. Both of those other times, Charles Henderson ended up playing in the State Championship. The Trojans won the Class 3A State Title in 1980 and the Class 4A State Runner-Up in 2013. This is Faith Academy’s second trip to the semifinals in the past three years, as well. The Rams have never played for a state championship in the AHSAA.
Wetumpka Herald

Stanhope Elmore's Gilchrist turning defense into offense

The Stanhope Elmore girls basketball team is off to a 4-0 start this season, and junior point guard Ariel Gilchrist has been a big reason for that. Gilchrist, who was an All-Area point guard for the Lady Mustangs last year, has taken a much bigger scoring role this season as she has scored more than 15 points in every game this season.
WREG

Kiffin talks to team amid Auburn rumors

OXFORD – With rumors running rampant about a possible move to Auburn, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reportedly spoke to his team Tuesday to assure them that he has not taken a job at any other school. All this, coming roughly 48 hours before the Rebels take the field against Mississippi State in the annual […]
Troy Messenger

Charles Henderson tops Marbury on the road

On Saturday, the Charles Henderson Trojans traveled to Central Alabama and picked up a dominant 72-42 win over the Marbury Bulldogs. Charles Henderson jumped out to a 14-11 lead in the first quarter but pulled away in the second quarter. The Trojans outscored the Bulldogs 24-15 – including a 10-0 run – in the second period to take a 38-26 lead into halftime. The third quarter was more of the same as CHHS outscored Marbury 30-13 in the period and the fourth quarter ended with a running clock.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama running back, former 5-star recruit, enters transfer portal

Former 5-star running back Trey Sanders announced Tuesday that he will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Sanders played 4 years at Alabama, missing the entirety of his freshman season with an injury and receiving a medical redshirt. He has dealt with a lot of injuries at Alabama but was one of the most talented players in the Class of 2019, rated as the No. 1 running back and No. 6 player overall according to 247Sports.
opelikaobserver.com

1952 Opelika Graduate Honored for Coaching Career

OPELIKA — Charles Leverette graduated from Clift High School in Opelika in 1952 and now has been honored in Montgomery. “I love Opelika,” Leverette said. During his time at Clift, Leverette played football and baseball. Under then-coach Sam Mason, the football team went undefeated — 10-0 — in Leverette’s senior season.
tigerdroppings.com

Reporter Claims Lane Kiffin is Leaving Ole Miss For Auburn

Mississippi-based reporter Jon Sokoloff dropped a big scoop on Monday night, claiming Lan Kiffin plans to quit Ole Miss on Friday to take the vacant Auburn job. Whether it's true? We'll have to wait and see... Meanwhile... (The Big Lead)
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery

In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
Troy Messenger

Troy University breaks ground on two new buildings

Troy University has broken ground for two new buildings on the Troy Campus – a center for research in the area of polymers and polymer recycling and a health sciences building that will bear the name of a TROY alumnus. TROY officials gathered on Saturday to break ground on...
alabamanews.net

Less Cold Saturday Night, Cool Sunday, Milder Monday

Saturday morning was cold again with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s for most. Saturday become a gloomy and gray day by the afternoon. Plus, temperatures were cool and winter-like, with highs in the 50s. The average high temperature in Montgomery remains near 70° for November 19th, so it was well shy of that. Clouds remain overhead Saturday night, preventing temperatures from falling as far.
eastcoasttraveller.com

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL

The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
AL.com

2 dead following 2-vehicle I-65 Butler County crash

Alabama Troopers say two men died early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Butler County. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said the incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 65 near the 115 mile marker, about one mile north of Georgiana. Esteban E. Morales, 25, of Hickory, N.C., was...
