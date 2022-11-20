Read full article on original website
Ann Eliser, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Eliser, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born January 13, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of Eugene Annibale and Leona Kaufman Eliser. She graduated from Youngstown School of Nursing and obtained her degree in...
Sharon Lee Gregory, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon L. Gregory passed on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was 72. Sharon was born May 19, 1950, in Niagara Falls, New York, to Ralph and Fern Briggs. She was married to Robert Arden Gregory from December 20, 1968, until his passing on February 28,...
Pamela S. Roupe, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Sue Roupe, 64, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born October 20, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Sidney Crowder and Jeanie (Rossi) Seaman. Pamela was a homemaker. She loved...
Adam James Richards, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adam James Richards, 55, of Canfield, died Monday evening, November 22, 2022, at his home following a two year illness. Adam was born on April 7, 1967, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Ronald James and Gwen Sue (Hestand) Richards and came to this area as a child.
Anthony Harold Anderson, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Harold Anderson, Jr., 33, of 1539 Palmyra Road NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 1:46 a.m., at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born September 7, 1989 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Anthony H. and Marcia D. Anderson,...
Frederick “Jim” DeMay, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick “Jim” DeMay, 84, of Masury, Ohio, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, November 22, 2022, at his daughter’s home. Mr. DeMay was born August 16, 1938, in Sharon, a son of the late Frederick DeMay and Jennie (Vicozi) DeMay Opalensky and attended school in Vernon, Ohio.
Chad Thomas Blankenship, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chad Thomas Blankenship, 45, passed away at 10:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Parkside Nursing Home after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born on January 12, 1977, in Salem to Roberta (Thomas) Blankenship. Chad was a 1995 graduate of Salem High School.
Elizabeth Kay Esker, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Kay Esker passed on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was 61. Elizabeth was born May 11, 1961 in Youngstown Ohio to Robert and Patricia (Tice) Esker. She is a graduate of Poland Seminary High School. She served in the Air Force from 1986 through...
James T. “Jim” Peterson, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James T. “Jim” Peterson, 64, of Lisbon, passed away at his home Monday, November 21, 2022. Jim was born July 31, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Roy and Ruth (Thomas) Peterson. Jim attended Youngstown State University’s Dana School of...
Ruby Marie Hasley, Lordstown, Ohio
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby M. Hasley, 94, formerly of Lordstown, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at The Woodlands Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ravenna, Ohio. She was born on March 8, 1928 in Marietta, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elmer and...
Margie Hayes, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margie Hayes of Huron, Ohio and formally Sebring passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Margie was born on March 22, 1950. Her loved ones are composing her obituary, which you will be able to read here.
Christopher “Chris” W. Williams, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher W. Williams, 47, of Cortland, lost his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on Thursday, November 17, 2022, with his wife by his side. He was born on December 19, 1974, in Warren, the son of Bruce and Bonnie Wilson Williams. He was an easy-going...
Ricky Vargas, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ricky Vargas, 57, sadly and unexpectedly passed away at home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather and son. Ricky was a man with a huge heart but he might not have always showed it the right way but he loved with all his heart. A father, husband, a friend a brother. Ricky was a great man with a huge heart for friends and family. He loved all of his kids and family. He always had a good intention just didn’t always express it correctly. He would always drop what he was doing to help someone, a true give you the shirt off his back kind of man. Ricky, aka “Lil Rick” loved to ride his motorcycle, to him there was nothing more peaceful than feeling that wind in his hair and on his face and hearing the roar of those pipes. At times that is where he would find his peace. He was a misunderstood soul but he was unconditionally loved. He loved working on cars and he enjoyed cooking on the grill for everyone. He was the “Jack of all trades master of none but would sure as hell getter done.”
Robert William Winterburn, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Winterburn passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley. Bob was born in 1931 and turned 91 on October 26, 2022. He spent his early years in Warren. Bob moved his freshman year of high school with his family:...
Scott W. Dunlap, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott W. Dunlap, 62 of Burton, Ohio, formerly of Youngstown, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Scott was born January 17, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William and Justine (Pelton)...
Melvin Reid, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Melvin Reid, 71, passed away peacefully at Hospice House, Monday, November 14, 2022. He was born May 10, 1951, a son of Joseph, Sr. and Melvine Jackson Reid. Melvin graduated from South High School in 1969. He played football for South High and attended...
Antonia Smith Morgan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antonia Smith Morgan, 86, of 1620 Keri Drive, Warren, departed this life Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 12:29 a.m., at St. Joseph Medical Center, following complications from a short illness. She was born December 18, 1935 in Lake Providence, Lousianna, the daughter of Levi Smith...
Robert Lee Rexroad, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lee Rexroad, 68, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born January 15, 1954, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the son of the late Clarence Rexroad and the late Francis (Boschane) Knox.
Judith Ann Herbert, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Herbert, 81, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Judith was born June 24, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Stella Radkoski Mang and was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1959...
Rita Letourneau, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Letourneau, 83, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022, at Mercy Health Hospital. She was born August 24, 1939, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Lucille Chill. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Hamden, Connecticut. Rita and her husband...
